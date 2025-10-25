Skip the Classic Sofas You're Seeing Everywhere in Design Right Now — Here's 5 Up-and-Comers, Primed to Steal the Spotlight

The Togo. The Camaleonda. The Soriana. The former, a modular masterpiece, the latter a squishy, sit-on-me sculpture; these classic sofas have more than earned their place in the interior design zeitgeist. Lesser-known sofas can work just as well, though, without any compromise on structure, style, or sophistication.

If you want the design credentials of iconic sofas but wrapped in a lesser-known silhouette, look to interior designers who are championing alternative pieces in their latest projects. Choosing a less recognizable sofa — and one that’s not already all over social media — is a simple way to give your space a sense of originality (and yourself, some serious design cred).

So, which lesser-known styles are worth considering when buying a sofa? Take a seat and get comfortable as we reveal the designs sure to steal the spotlight.

1. Eave by Audo Copenhagen

Boxy but curvy, the Eave blends architectural elegance with comfort. (Image credit: Kim Petersen. Design: Norm Architects)

First designed in 2018, the Eave sofa is a collaboration between Scandi furniture brand Audo Copenhagen and the visionaries at Norm Architects. It later launched as a modular format, allowing components to be expanded and adapted without losing the streamlined silhouette.

“It’s an incredibly versatile piece, and the modularity allows it to take on a new personality depending on its surroundings,” says Kashi Shikunova, director of YAM Studios. “Similarly, fabric is important. In a sharper material, the sofa always looks smart and refined, making it perfect for formal settings, but in relaxed materials like bouclé or linen, the curved arms feel casual and inviting.”

“Timeless design is hard to achieve, but compared to many more distinct, statement pieces, the Eave sofa will remain appealing for years,” says Kashi. And why is it an emerging icon? “It doesn’t overwhelm, it endures.”

Audo Copenhagen Eave Three-Seater Sofa in Barnum Boucle £4,007.75 at chaplins.co.uk

2. Sandy Cove Sectional by Man of Parts

The Sandy Cove sofa interprets rugged coastline in a tactile, sculptural way. (Image credit: Eric Petschek. Design: Man of Parts)

Designed by Sebastian Herkner for Man of Parts, the Sandy Cove sofa launched in 2022. The sofa’s sectional counterpart scales up the architectural format to create an impactful talking-point piece, but no less versatile — the brand offers it in four sizes plus a mix of materials from tweedy wool through to butter-soft grain leather.

“The shape is inspired by the landscape of Fogo Island in Canada,” reveals interior designer Monique Tollgard. “The effect is a unique curved silhouette, humble yet enduring, with the use of buttresses corresponding to the island’s rugged coastlines and modest buildings.”

“This roots the sofa in place and story, and it’s this connection between nature and structure that makes the piece an emerging design icon worth paying attention to,” says Monique. “It’s sculptural, yes, but inherently functional.”

Man of Parts Sandy Cove Sectional £11,707 at tollgard.com

3. Mags by HAY

An emerging design classic, the Mags is a bestseller that whispers rather than shouts. (Image credit: Emma Lewis. Design: All & Nxthing)

The Mags first launched back in 2008 and has become one of HAY’s bestsellers, but it doesn’t dominate social media feeds or magazine spreads in the same way as other Scandi mainstays. “Unlike some of the more iconic designs that have been relentlessly copied, the Mags still feels somewhat under the radar,” says Stephen Nash from All&Nxthing.

With a deep silhouette, the sofa strikes a balance between comfort and refinement. Its boxy shape creates a sense of structure, but the low back and arms are pleasingly casual. “The proportions are spot-on, comfortable without being slouchy and structured without being stiff,” says Stephen.

“I love that the Mags doesn’t shout for attention, it’s confident in its simplicity. There’s something timeless about it that somehow always feels fresh, no matter how many times we’ve specified it for projects,” he says. “It’s familiar, but not overdone.”

Hay Mags Sofa 2+ Seater Combination 2 Left £2,200 at Holloways of Ludlow

4. In Situ by Muuto

The adaptable In Situ sofa blends clean lines with soft, inviting comfort. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki, Project - A New Day Studio)

Introduced in 2020, Muuto’s In Situ sofa was designed in collaboration with the Oslo-based creatives Anderssen and Voll. Inspired by traditional Italian sofas but with a distinctly Scandinavian edge, the modular components rest on a simple steel frame.

“It’s becoming something of an icon,” believes Andrew Griffiths from A New Day Studio. “What makes it stand out is the balance it strikes between sculptural form and softness. The low, generous proportions create a strong visual line, yet it still has a warmth to it and feels relaxed.”

“The sofa also captures what a lot of people are seeking right now,” he explains. “It gives comfort with a sense of calm minimalism, and is something that’s assured, flexible, and genuinely designed for living with. It’s timeless, not trend-led.”

Muuto In Situ Right Hand Facing Corner Sofa Clay 12 £3,951 at Heal's

5. Valley by Jardan

The Valley’s silhouette is designed for sitting back and stretching out. (Image credit: Rhiannon Taylor. Design: Chelsea Hing)

Jardan is one name we’re increasingly hearing pop up in the most stylish projects — founded back in 1987, the sofa brand is known across Australia for smart-looking (but still supremely comfortable) designs. Case in point? The Valley sofa, launched in 2018 as part of the label’s Art House collection.

“Both luxe and laid-back, it has all the hallmarks of a good workhorse,” agrees Melbourne-based designer Chelsea Hing. She chose to use it in smoky nubuck leather here, picking up on the room’s dark timber finishes. “The designs to watch are often the quiet achievers, and this sofa solves common problems while looking effortless in the process.”

The silhouette incorporates uniform lines with gentle curves, sitting low to the ground for a contemporary look — overall, it’s a sofa well worth sinking into. “The crescent shape also breaks up linear spaces, making it ideal in rooms where there’s no depth of space for a more typical sofa and armchair configuration,” adds Chelsea.

And while it's not yet available in the UK, it's certainly still one to watch.



As interior designers increasingly decorate spaces with lesser-known pieces, why not expand your own furniture horizons beyond the iconic sofas we all know and love?

Whether you’re excited to discover all the latest sofa trends or shopping for a different type of sofa, there’s never been a better time to consider an emerging style outside the classics.