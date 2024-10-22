20 Different Types of Sofas You Should Know Before You Go Shopping — Our Expert Guide

Choosing a style is a whole lot easier if you start off knowing the different types of sofas on offer. That way you won’t waste time on those that will never work in your home, and you can instead lavish attention on the designs that will be a great fit for your room and your style.

The best sofa for you from among our list of 20 different types might have the lines that give it traditional elegance, the design details that make it sleek enough for a small space without sacrificing style, or put flexibility first.

It's the crucial little details that can make all the difference. And we’ve asked interiors professionals, too, to provide their expertise on the types of sofa to make selecting your perfect seating as simple as possible. Here's what you need to know.

Types of Sofas to Know

The types of sofas range from the big sellers to the more niche, or historic designs. (Ever heard of an ADHD sofa? What about a croissant sofa?) Whether older or more modern in their origins, however, each continues to suit certain needs and tastes. Here's how they each differ.

1. Sectional Sofa

A top option for many with space for family, friends or lounging, sectional sofas come in a range of styles to complement different interior design choices.

“This piece is best in large entertaining spaces such as a family room, game room, or movie room,” says Meghan Kluth, founder and lead designer at Moment of Kluth Design.

“It is ideal for larger living rooms or open-plan spaces,” agrees Alice Moszyznski, a New York-based interior designer at Planner 5D. “Watch out for bulkiness — it’s crucial to ensure the room’s layout accommodates its size without crowding the space.

It's also important to think about the sectional’s shape. “When I am sourcing a sectional I prefer an L-shape, complemented by two accent chairs that face across from the chaise lounge, so when entertaining conversations can flow easily between seated guests,” says Meghan.

Ktaxon Sectional Sofa With Double Cushions View at Walmart Price: $529.99 Fabric: Teddy White

2. Modular Sofa

(Image credit: Jon Day. Stylist: Hannah Franklin. Brand: Knots Rugs)

A modular sofa is a type of sectional, but it’s a versatile take because the modules are designed to be rearranged.

“Its modular design allows for endless creative configurations, offering the flexibility to rearrange pieces based on your mood or needs,” says Stefano Sette, a brand ambassador for CHITA LIVING.

This versatility also makes a modular sofa a great choice if you might want to put it in a different room of your existing home at some point, or if you move to a new one, since the modules can be arranged to suit a different space.

3. Motion Sofa

A motion sofa offers a choice of seating positions, and while the ability to recline might bring more traditional (and perhaps dated) armchair designs to mind, a sofa like this can absolutely still have modern credentials.

“A motion sofa offers the luxury of reclining and adjustability, making it perfect for comfort seekers,” says Stefano Sette. “It can also be modular, allowing for flexible configurations to fit various room layouts. This combination brings the best of both worlds: the functionality of a motion sofa with the versatility of a modular design, ideal for dynamic spaces.”

35% off Bernhardt Germain Fabric Power Motion Sofa View on Wayfair Price: $2,954, Was: $4,545

4. Futon Sofa

(Image credit: Walmart)

A futon takes its cue from the traditional Japanese futon, which consists of a mattress and comforter that can be folded for storage. However, in the US, they’re more akin to low, sleek sofa beds.

A futon has a casual look and often doesn’t have arms. While it serves as a handy extra bed and seating option, it won’t offer the same comfort level as another type of sofa due to its different construction. In other words: you wouldn't want to spend too many nights on one.

Alexender Tufted Convertible Sofa with Split Back and Adjustable Arms View at Wayfair Price: $216.99, Was: $359.99 Fabric: Stain-Resistant Polyester Blend

5. Three-Seater Sofa

(Image credit: Ryann Ford. Design credit: BANDD/DESIGN)

A three-seater sofa is a classic choice, and with so many different styles on offer, it's a sofa type that can complement different interior designs.

“A three-seater sofa, timeless and versatile, grounds the room with enough seating without overwhelming,” says Stefano Sette.

In larger rooms, a pair of facing three-seaters can create an intimate setup for entertaining.

Aukfa 3-Seater Sofa View at Walmart Price: $600 Fabric: White Velvet

6. Loveseat

(Image credit: Christopher Stark. Design: Holly A Kopman)

In the loveseat vs couch debate, a loveseat wins out in a few scenarios because of its proportions, which are smaller than those of a standard three-seater. That's often the case for both its depth and width, making it generally a better type of sofa for smaller living rooms.

“The loveseat brings intimate seating to compact spaces or serves as a chic accent in larger rooms,” says Stefano Sette.

Since they are available in a wide choice of styles, a loveseat can be the perfect choice for many different interiors.

7. Mid-Century Modern Sofa

(Image credit: Errez Design. Design: Errez Design)

The simple rectangular shape, tufted back and wooden legs of a mid-century modern style sofa remains a favorite choice in many homes.

“The clean lines and understated elegance of mid-century modern sofas are perfect for contemporary spaces or homes with a vintage flair,” says Stefano Sette. “Best in a minimalist setting, their sharp lines can be softened with plush throws or organic elements like wood and greenery to create a balanced, welcoming environment.”

8. Chesterfield Sofa

(Image credit: Maestri Studio)

The Chesterfield is a distinctive and well-loved type of sofa and makes our list of timeless couch designs. “Known for their distinctive deep tufting, rolled arms, and low back, Chesterfield sofas are always a classic choice,” says Lucinda Loya, founder and principal designer at Lucinda Loya Interiors.

“The overall timeless design works in absolutely any setting,” she says. “Some vendors have modernized them, bringing cleaner lines to the fully tufted sofa. Whether used in a formal setting, office or bedroom, they are comfortable and versatile due to their plump padding and spacious seating area."

It's a type of sofa that works in both casual and sophisticated or more formal settings. "It all depends on fabric and leather choices, and what you pair it with," says Lucinda. "They blend well with all aesthetics, making it one of the most desired sofas on the market."

If you're wanting to modernize the look of your Chesterfield, she recommends "opting for a vibrant color palette, sleek furnishings, and pairing it with eclectic art. Avoid traditional colors like browns and dark antique pieces, which will give the space a historical feel instead."

9. Tuxedo Sofa

(Image credit: Walmart)

A tuxedo sofa has the formality of a Chesterfield, but a more streamlined shape and slim arms, which are the same height as the back, making it a sleeker choice. Like the Chesterfield it typically has a button tufted back with the inside of the arms also tufted.

Consider a tuxedo sofa for a room dedicated to entertaining rather than a family space, where it will create an elegant guest seating solution.

10. Curved Sofa

(Image credit: Yvan Moreau. Design: Juan Fabrice)

Curved sofas bring soft lines to an interior. “We love a curved sofa! If it fits the space appropriately, then it’s a great design decision,” says Lindsey Jamison, partner and lead designer at Rumor Designs.

“A curved sofa is definitely a look and is the focal point of a room," says Lindsey. "They work great in both open spaces and small spaces. In an open space, it can function in the center of the room which makes the space feel more playful. In a smaller space, it can fit well in a corner which saves space and at the same time provides more seating than a standard sofa."

Curved sofas also tend to make spaces feel more cozy and warm, too. "It’s also nice because the close seating arrangements allow for more intimate conversation. It’s easier to move around a room with a curved sofa," adds Lindsey.

“Adding a bold fun pattern on a curved sofa can be a throwback to the original 1950s. Keeping a neutral fabric will add a sense of serene, calm, beauty combined with the soft curves," she notes. "It’s trendy, trends come and go, but if you love the piece and it makes you happy seeing it everyday, then it's worth it.”

11. Chaise Longue

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

A chaise longue (or, as some people spell it, chaise lounge) is, strictly speaking, a chair — though a long, reclining one that therefore makes a great couch alternative. There are a host of styles from modern to more traditional as well as design classics like the Eames chaise longue.

“A chaise longue is fit for one person to extend their legs on: the kind of person who enjoys curling up with a blanket and a good book,” says Meghan Kluth. “This is one of my favorite pieces to put in a home and its functionality is versatile depending on where you want to put it.”

The popularity for this type of sofa has grown recently, much in part thanks to the current "bathroom lounge" trend. “A chaise can create a cozy corner, placed near a window with natural light and a view, by a fireplace for warmth, in a primary bedroom corner or between windows for relaxation after a long day, or in a home office for added comfort," adds Meghan.

A chaise longue can also be an element of a sectional (see above) and, if so, its location within the layout needs attention. “If it’s part of a sectional it should be placed on the side where there's less traffic, for example, along a window where there's less chance of bumping into it,” says Meghan.

12. Daybed

(Image credit: Matthew Williams. Styling: Colin King)

A modern daybed is one of the types of sofas designed for sleeping as well as the relaxing its name suggests. Like a divan (more on that below) it may not have a back, or it might offer a lower version. Some also have arms.

Unlike a futon or a sofa bed, a daybed may not need any setup for sleeping. Designs called daybeds do vary by manufacturer, however, so be sure of what you’re getting before committing.

Better Homes & Gardens Grayson Daybed & Trundle View at Walmart Price: $289, Was: $349 Fabric: Oatmeal Linen

13. Divan

(Image credit: Daunt's Albatross)

A divan is a versatile type of sofa. It’s a type of daybed and typically has neither a back nor arms. It doubles as a bed as well as being ideal for relaxing.

“It’s great for placing against a wall with cushions, but it can feel less supportive than a traditional sofa,” explains Alice Moszyznski. “It suits more eclectic or bohemian styles.”

14. Recamier

A recamier is a traditional sofa on which to recline. It’s named for Parisian socialite Juliette Récamier, who was shown reclining on one of these designs in a 19th-century Jacques-Louis David portrait. The sofa typically has two scrolled ends but no back.

As a historic piece, it’s best used as a statement design in a formal room, typically in a more historical or traditional style interior.

15. Cabriole

Another historic design, a cabriole dates from the 18th century. It has curved legs and the sofa’s back and arms also follow an elegant curve. It is upholstered but has a wood frame.

While there are modern takes on the cabriole, like the recamier, it’s likely to be an opulent statement piece in a room as it doesn’t offer the comfort of a modern sofa.

16. Camelback Sofa

(Image credit: Daniel Schwartz for Field Theory)

A camelback sofa has a back with the outline of a camel hump or humps. Antique examples, particularly from Philadelphia, survive, but the style is still made.

“The camelback sofa is great for traditional or formal living rooms. Its elegant, arched back adds a classic touch, and is perfect for people who like firm seating,” says Olivia Bufalini, principal interior designer at Collaborative Design Group. “To match well with other furniture, choose traditional or vintage styles, and avoid bulky or modern pieces that might not fit its refined look.”

Homfa Large Velvet Button Upholstered Couch View at Walmart Price: $399.99, Was: $599.99 Fabric: Green Velvet

17. English Roll Arm Sofa

(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

The English roll arm sofa has classic style. It has rounded arms but on this design they don’t reach as far as the seat cushion does. Legs on casters are also typical of this type of sofa.

“The English roll arm sofa is perfect for cozy living rooms or casual spaces,” says Olivia Bufalini. “It has a relaxed yet elegant look, making it comfortable for lounging. Pair it with eclectic or casual decor, but steer clear of modern styles that might clash with its warm feel.”

18. Davenport Sofa

(Image credit: Costco)

While 'Davenport' as a term can be a synonym for a type of sofa, the style the word often refers to is a traditional boxy design that can be a sleeper as well as seating.

“The Davenport sofa works well in both formal living rooms and family spaces like dens,” says Olivia Bufalini. “It has a classic, sturdy look, often with a soft tufted back. When pairing it with other furniture, stick to traditional styles and avoid very simple, modern pieces that might not match.”

19. Lawson Sofa

(Image credit: Future)

The Lawson sofa is simple in its style with well filled cushions and arms lower than its back. It is often skirted. It is frequently credited as having been designed to meet the request for a comfortable sofa of Massachusetts businessman Thomas W Lawson at the beginning of the 20th century. Hence its name.

Its design allows this sofa to complement a variety of interiors and the slim lines of the arms can permit a three-seater to fit where sofas with more sizeable arms wouldn’t go.

20. Sofa Bed

(Image credit: Love Your Home)

The best sofa beds are comfortable as seating and a bed and easy to convert for sleeping courtesy of the pull-out frame and mattress.

“A sofa bed brings sleek functionality to compact spaces,” says Stefano Sette. "It shines in minimalist or transitional settings, offering comfort without sacrificing design.”

FAQs

Which type of sofa is most popular?

To find out which type of sofa is the most popular we asked interior designer Olivia Bufalini to share the design most requested by her clients, and Stefano Sette, CHITA LIVING’s brand ambassador, to reveal the furniture store’s top sellers.

“The type of sofa that's most popular among our clients is the classic three-seater sofa, followed closely by sectionals, offering flexible seating arrangements,” says Olivia.

As for the furniture store? “The number one most popular type of CHITA sofa is a casual modular, and the number two style is motion,” says Stefano. “Modular sofas allow our customers to customize seating based on their space and their own lifestyle needs. This is especially important for modern homes where open-floor plans are common, and the ability to reconfigure seating is a plus."

“Motion sofas offer the added benefit of comfort and functionality," he adds. "They are perfect for our customers who prioritize relaxation and ergonomics.”

What is a sofa without a back called?

There isn’t a single name for a sofa without a back but a divan typically doesn’t have a back and neither does a recamier. A divan is a simple backless sofa while a recamier is a more ornate take on the backless sofa with scrolled ends.