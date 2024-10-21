It's Not Even 2025 yet, but I Already Know We're About to See the "Croissant Sofa" Everywhere
For the evolution of the trend for curved sofas, look to this breakfast food, say designers
If there's one trend that's been inescapable in our homes in recent times, it's the rise of the curved sofa. They soften living spaces, make seating areas feel more social, and add a new dynamic to what are usually overly-linear rooms.
However, sofa trends come and go, so is the curved couch going out of style? I'd argue no — however, I am noticing a slightly different take on it emerging as we move into a new season, and year, of decorating our homes.
Previously, the approach to curves hung more on organic shapes. While iconic designs such as Vladmir Kagan's Serpentine might have been the start of this style of sofa with its unexpected forms, I'd argue, this time around, a design such as Sofa 280 by Pierre Augustin Rose was likely most influential in the while bouclé couch boom.
Now, however, I'm seeing designers start to tidy up the lines, without losing the curves altogether. The new shape is more symmetrical, and when paired with sectioned fluting, calls to mind the form of a very specific breakfast item. Say hello to the 'croissant sofa'.
What Is a Croissant Sofa?
I'm giving this name to any sofa that calls to mind the shape of a croissant in its design, but there are actually certain sofas that are specifically named after this French breakfast delicacy. For the leather sofa in the living room of this Los Angeles home, for example, designer Lauren Moore of Design Assembly chose "a vintage Croissant Sofa by Raphael Raffel for Honore Paris from the 1970s". The shape of the design is less pinched at the ends than other croissant sofas, but undeniably still part of the family.
Steal the style
Price: $349.99
Material: Chenille
For a slouchy floor sofa on a budget, this beanbag-style loveseat from Target is a fun choice. It's a new addition to the site though, so doesn't have any reviews yet.
Danish design brand Gubi also has a 'Croissant Sofa', as does designer New York and London-based interior designer Bryan O'Sullivan. But as for the best sofa in terms of actually looking like a croissant? Probably PLYUS Furniture's Croissant Sofa, pictured below in its pastry-like Tobacco colorway. This one might be a little too croissant-like for me, but at nearly $25,000 on 1stDibs, it probably wasn't going to be a fit for my wallet, anyway.
However, don't let these more literal interpretations of the croissant sofa get in the way of the true heart of this interior design trend. The move towards styles such as these is more about shape and structured forms, than it is about novelty.
Outside of croissant-monikered couches, examples such as Jean Royère’s Polar Bear Sofa are perfect references for the croissant shape. In the modern living room scheme below, Los Angeles-based Ome Dezin chose a Tacchini Julep Sofa by Jonas Wagell, which also echoes the soon-to-be trending silhouette.
"Julep was influenced by the ‘50s Avante-Garde movement that spoke to simplicity and grandeur but with a refined, contemporary allure," Joëlle Alexa Kütner and Jesse Rudolph, founders of the design studio, tell me. "This sofa is rounded which we have seen dominate spaces due to how versatile the shape is in any room," they add.
And croissant sofas don't need to be croissant colored, this one just happens also to be — "yes, personally it does remind us of a croissant," Joëlle and Jesse say.
Steal the style
Price: $1,199.99
Material: Teddy fleece
Pinched at the ends like the signature croissant shape, this curvaceous design has a fun retro flair.
Why Are Croissant Sofas Trending?
Curved sofas are still winning out in modern design schemes, and this version combines a sense of comfort with a style that feels more elevated and elegant. "The generous rounded lines are soft and enveloping," Jesse and Joëlle explain, "and it is an inviting anchor piece in this room, encouraging guests to relax and conversate."
"This sofa's design allows it to fit well in a variety of spaces, from casual living rooms to more formal family rooms," they add. "While it has a formal aesthetic due to its clean lines and elegant form, its comfortable seating makes it versatile enough for casual relaxation as well."
For designer Lauren Moore, it's a shape that does better in open-concept rooms, too, typically looking better from all angles than sofas with much higher backs, or those that create more of a divide between spaces. "I love the low-back profile so that the room doesn't feel split in half," she says. "With open-concept floor plans, I think it is best to have a low-backed sofa for that reason — and also because you don't always have the wall space for the sofa to be pushed against, it's important to consider how it will look from all sides."
Not all croissant sofas need to have the pastry's signature fluting, but it's a design detail that continues to be popular across couch styles. It gives a sense of plumpness to the sofa, while further introducing that sense of formality to the space.
The big problem with this trend? Its best examples, right now, are iconic designer sofas with huge price tags, and searching for croissant sofa alternatives online isn't easy. Google 'croissant sofa' and you'll find one of the versions I listed above, no doubt, but it won't offer up much from mid-range retailers.
However, I've done a bit of digging, and found three more price-friendly designs that will help you bring the look home in 2025. (Or earlier!)
Price: $1,999
Not as tapered as some 'croissant' shapes, but this velvet sofa from CB2 still has cool, clean curves, while the individual seat cushions bring structure to the piece.
Price: $3,107
This sectioned, modular sofa has a pleasing curved sweep. By angling in slightly, it makes the sofa better for a social space.
Luke Arthur Wells is a freelance design writer, award-winning interiors blogger and stylist, known for neutral, textural spaces with a luxury twist. He's worked with some of the UK's top design brands, counting the likes of Tom Dixon Studio as regular collaborators and his work has been featured in print and online in publications ranging from Domino Magazine to The Sunday Times. He's a hands-on type of interiors expert too, contributing practical renovation advice and DIY tutorials to a number of magazines, as well as to his own readers and followers via his blog and social media. He might currently be renovating a small Victorian house in England, but he dreams of light, spacious, neutral homes on the West Coast.
-
-
