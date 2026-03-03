Does the placement of your sofa give you a great view out of your living room windows? Do you have it pushed against a wall, perhaps to maximize floor space, or angled toward the television? Maybe it’s positioned in front of a fireplace? Choosing one direction inevitably means you lose out on another, which is exactly why interior designers are increasingly opting for a ‘sofa island’ in their projects.

The location of your sofa is one of the most important factors to consider when deciding between living room layout ideas. Sofa islands remove most of the guesswork, especially in spaces where there’s no obvious ‘right’ place to position it. "They allow a refreshing perspective on space and layout compared to traditional sofa-edged rooms," agrees sensory designer Lauren Davies.

So, what actually is a sofa island? Read on to discover why this seating arrangement is a shortcut to flexibility and better flow in contemporary living rooms.

So, What Is a Sofa Island?

This sofa island allows different parts of the open-plan living room to be given equal priority. (Image credit: Jeff Holt, Project: Chused & Co.)

A sofa island is a single-seating hub created with a back-to-back, dual, or double-sided arrangement of two or more sofas, most often using modular components. Positioned toward the middle of a space, it immediately becomes an inviting spot from multiple directions. "They’re commanding the center of a room rather than hugging the walls," explains Jenna Chused, interior designer and principal of Chused & Co.

"Accessible from at least two sides, sofa islands always become destinations in themselves," she adds. Rather than pointing people toward one spot or another, they are an adaptable choice that works well in today’s multi-functional living spaces. "They give multiple seating areas in the footprint of one, breaking down the hierarchy of a single focal point," she shares.

Jenna Chused Social Links Navigation Founder of Chused & Co. After a career as a magazine stylist and fashion editor, Jenna founded her interior design firm in 2015. Based in Brooklyn, she brings style and creative flair to residential projects throughout the East Coast.

"A sofa island skips the idea that everything has to face one direction and instead moves seating to the center of a living space, almost like a piece of architecture," adds Chris Cooke, head of design at King Living.

"A modular configuration of sofas allows the seating to adapt and work from all sides, meaning you activate the center of your space and can reconfigure it when necessary," he adds.

Why are Interior Designers Embracing Sofa Islands?

Soft brown leather and a casual silhouette make this sofa island arrangement look and feel inviting. (Image credit: Giaime Meloni, Project: Batiik Studio)

Floating sofas away from the wall can make a room feel larger, rather than creating flat, empty zones around them. Just remember, though, that when a sofa moves away from the wall, you’ll see every side of it — if a design doesn’t look gorgeous from all angles, it’s unlikely to work well configured in an island.

"Sofa islands mean you can face different directions and create the feeling of several rooms in a single space," says Florence Jallet, a Paris-based interior designer and creative director of Batiik Studio.

Sofa islands create a more social effect compared to fixed designs. "Unlike a traditional sofa, islands offer a wide range of seating for reading, socializing, and entertaining, making them a far more convivial choice," says Florence. "While they were previously reserved just for movie or television rooms, we’re now using them as a home’s signature piece to bring the whole space to life."

Florence Jallet Social Links Navigation Creative Director, Batiik Studio Working in collaboration with an architect, Florence’s projects at Batiik are known for combining artistic sensibilities with elevated functionality. She designs residential, hospitality, and retail spaces across France.

Don’t over-complicate things: back-to-back designs are a simple sofa island shortcut. (Image credit: King Living)

"In the same way a kitchen island works, a sofa island provides a central focus for a hive of activity," agrees Lauren Davies from HEKA London. "They reflect the wider interior trend toward broken-plan living, where spaces are zoned according to function rather than being separated or closed off completely. A sofa island allows spaces to become gently divided without walls."

These architectural concerns, alongside the ability to divide spaces without sacrificing natural light, are another key factor behind the success of sofa islands.

"In cities, there are more new-build developments than ever before, which tend to have wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows," explains Ed O’Donnell, co-founder and creative director of Angel O’Donnell. "This arrangement solves the conundrum of clients having to decide between facing their windows or compromising the position of their television. Dual- and multiple-aspect seating means nobody has to choose."

Where Do Sofa Islands Work Best?

Leaving enough space around a sofa island is critical to the concept’s effectiveness. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

A sofa island is best suited to larger rooms with enough floor space for generous clearance, making it a central hub as opposed to an awkward obstacle. "Think of a sofa island as creating a natural spine through your room, designed to serve distinct zones within it. Scale is therefore critical," explains Jenna Chused. "You need at least three to four feet of circulation space around all sides to create natural pathways that make rooms feel navigable." As a design concept, therefore, they’re best avoided in small rooms with limited circulation.

While they lend better definition to different spaces within an open-plan room, sofa islands work especially well in living rooms with multiple focal points. "Don’t use a sofa island just to be different," says interior designer Ed O’Donnell. "Use it to maximize multiple views; otherwise, you’ll be sacrificing a lot of space for nothing."

Positioning one side of the sofa to face the television for zoning out in the evening, the other pointing toward a dining table or kitchen to encourage conversation, and still another looking out to a window for a moment of relaxation and reflection will give a sofa island purposes that more than make up for its space on the floor plan.

Ed O’Donnell Social Links Navigation Co-Founder, Angel O’Donnell Based in London, Ed is one half of a highly-respected team that integrates bespoke design with bold London charm for their global client base.

Interior designers use sofa islands to give zones within open-plan spaces more of an identity. (Image credit: Montis)

Modularity is key. "A sofa island that allows real reconfiguration, rather than just the addition of a chaise, allows you to rearrange components as your space evolves," explains King Living’s Chris Cooke.

King Living's Kato Sofa, for example, can be expanded, reduced, or reoriented at will. The Anagram Sofa, created by Vitra with Swiss duo Panter&Tourron, can be configured with multiple elements in endless different combinations, while Gallotti & Radice’s sinuous Evolis Next sofa (launched last year) can be arranged back-to-back or in L-shapes to make it accessible from both sides.

"This adaptability is what makes a sofa island a long-term investment," adds Chris.

A sofa island transforms a living room into even more of a social hub. Reflecting a desire to create homes that serve more than one purpose, the concept also gives open-plan spaces definition and purpose, where walls no longer dictate the position of furniture. It’s no wonder, then, that an increasing number of interior designers are pulling seating away from the walls to give it center stage.

Don't have space? Don't worry — this is just one of the sofa trends for 2026 that designers are loving right now.