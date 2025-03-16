Is Having Two Sofas Facing Each Other Actually Comfortable for Watching TV? Tips for Getting This Trending Layout Right

A layout in which sofas face one another has enduring style. Its symmetry is attractive, it looks sophisticated and it’s also super sociable. But recently, here at Livingetc, we’ve been tracking a trend that puts a new twist on this perennial favorite, and that’s two sofas facing each other with a TV.

This now popular living room layout idea has all the style credentials of two sofas facing and avoids the seating lining up to face a big black screen — a huge upside. But, we wondered, is it actually impractical, making watching TV a literal pain in the neck?

To investigate the issue we turned to designers whose role it is to make interiors stylish and livable without compromising on either count, asking whether facing sofas plus a TV is a great idea or (whisper it), a nightmare. And if it’s the former, where the TV should be positioned in this layout for the ultimate viewing comfort. This is what they told us.

Two sofas facing each other with a TV in the middle is a popular layout — but does it make for a comfortable viewing experience? (Image credit: Jessica Cinnamon)

Before we add the TV into the mix, a reminder of why you might want to arrange two sofas in your living room to face each other.

“This arrangement creates a balanced and inviting space, encouraging conversation and a more formal yet comfortable atmosphere,” says interior designer Julie Anne Burch, who is primarily based in NYC. “It also maximizes seating options, making it ideal for entertaining guests or for households that prioritize both social interaction and relaxation.”

It’s also ideal for spaces where a fireplace is a main focal point, points out Jennifer Jones, founder and principal designer of San Francisco-based Niche Interiors. “This layout is also a great solution for large living rooms that require multiple seating areas to break up the space,” she adds.

Is Two Sofas Facing Each Other With a TV Comfortable?

This sofa set-up promotes conversation, while also offering a pleasant viewing experience, especially while reclined. (Image credit: Life Created. Design: Living with Lolo)

Add a TV into the two-sofas-facing-one-another design and the question becomes whether it makes viewing uncomfortable. Directly facing the TV is the typical way to watch it, and adopting a layout with two sofas facing puts sitters in a different relation to the screen. The answer isn’t clear cut, however, since it depends both on what you mainly use the room for, and how you like to watch TV.

“This layout is not ideal for living rooms where TV watching is the main focus, although it is a good solution for entertaining larger groups for watch parties,” says Jennifer Jones.

In what other circumstances might it be inviting? “This layout can be very comfortable, particularly for lounging,” advises Julie Anne Burch. “It allows for a more social arrangement, making conversation easier when the television is not in use,” she says. “When watching TV, it works well for those who like to recline or stretch out on the sofa, as both sofas provide ample space for relaxation.”

Where to Put the TV in a Layout With Two Sofas Facing One Another

You want to position the TV somewhere where everyone can see it, so in the middle of the sofas works best. (Image credit: Whitney Kamman Photography. Design: Niche Interiors)

If you opt for sofas facing each other plus a TV, where the screen goes becomes a vital consideration. “The TV should be positioned centrally, ideally at a height that ensures comfortable viewing from both sofas,” advises Julie Anne Burch. “If possible, a swivel-mounted TV or an articulating bracket can offer flexibility, allowing it to be angled when needed for better visibility.”

And a design that allows the TV to be concealed might also appeal. “Oftentimes we will place the TV inside built-in cabinets so it can be tucked away when not in use,” adds Jennifer Jones.

Beware of a location that might seem obvious. “One common mistake is mounting a TV above a tall fireplace mantel,” says Jennifer. “This makes for an uncomfortable viewing angle and only works in rooms that are large enough where one would be watching TV from the kitchen or dining room.”

It's also worth considering where your TV should go in an open-concept room, as well as where to put your TV in a living room that gets lots of natural light, as this will certainly impact your sofa set-up, too.

FAQs

How Do You Create Comfort for Watching TV From Two Sofas Facing Each Other?

Aside from centering the TV opposite the seating and, preferably, mounting it so that it’s adjustable, there are other guidelines that contribute to making the two-sofas-facing-each-other-plus-a-TV arrangement successful.

“It is important to get the proportions right,” says Julie Anne Burch. “The height of the sofas should align with the sightline to the TV to avoid neck strain. Additionally, ensuring there is enough space between the sofas for circulation is key to maintaining a functional and aesthetically pleasing layout. Lighting and acoustics should also be considered to create a comfortable viewing experience.”

Should Sofas Face the TV?

The question of whether sofas should face the TV doesn’t have a definitive answer. “There are many factors to consider when deciding on a living room furniture layout and many of these come down to personal preference,” says Jennifer Jones. “Consider if you enjoy watching shows sitting up or laying down, with smaller groups or larger parties.”

And, as Julie Anne Burch points out, “While traditional layouts often prioritize TV viewing, a more conversational setup with sofas facing each other can create a more dynamic and flexible living space. It depends on how the room is used — whether the primary focus is entertainment or social interaction.”

Ultimately, when considering having two sofas facing each other with a TV in your living room, it comes down to how you use the space, how big your space is, and what else you plan to use the room for.

Regardless of your arrangement, designers are leaning away from making a focus of the screen, so its worth looking into ways to hide your TV, too.