What Comes First, Paint Color or Furniture? Designers Agree on the Answer, but Say It's a Common Mistake They See

Picture this: you've just moved into a new place and you're eager to decorate. The space is unfurnished and the walls are white — it's literally a blank canvas. But although you're exciting, staring at a completely empty space has left you feeling overwhelmed. Where do you start: paint or furnishings?

It's an age-old question. And, turns out, a common mistake designers see people make. In some ways, it might make sense to start with paint. Paint color ideas can set the tone of a room, which will help you determine the direction of your furnishings. But, it could also restrict you...

To get to the bottom of this design dilemma, I called in the expert guidance of interior designers who shared that when designing a home from scratch, you should pick your furniture first. Here's why.

Often times, designers recommend selecting large furnishings like couches, wall art, or even rugs prior to paint color selection. (Image credit: Design: Tom Morris)

As a general rule of thumb, choosing furniture should almost always lead the way. Why, you ask? The answer is simple. "Paint is flexible. Furniture? Not so much," says interior designer Jodi Peterman. And because of this, it's a wise move to start with the more permanent features — like rugs, tables, couches — and let paint play a supporting role.

Choosing the best furniture for your space first can also be a way of introducing you to different interior design styles, which, in turn, can lead you to choose unexpected paint colors.

"[Choosing furniture first] opens up a wider range of possibilities with textiles, materials, and patterns — giving us the ability to build a richer, more layered scheme," says interior designer Terri Brien

Although furniture isn't as interchangeable as paint, it gives you a significant amount of creative freedom, allowing you to take the room's design in any direction you desire. A sculptural coffee table might lead you to choose an unexpectedly complementary rug or sofa, and then you can determine what paint color would tie the space together, best.

But be cautious — you should always consider the entire space before making any decisions. "If you choose all your furniture without thinking about the walls, the space can end up feeling a little disconnected," interior designer Caron Woolsey warns. That's where mood boards can help.

Terri Brien Social Links Navigation Owner and Principal Designer Terri Brien is the owner and principal designer at Terri Brien Interiors, a design firm based in Southern California. Terri has over 20 years of experience in high-end residential design. Her style blends sophistication and comfort, and her goal is to create timeless spaces infused with character.

Should You Ever Choose Paint First For a Room?

Choosing your paint color first can establish a mood, and from there, you can find furnishings to support the atmosphere you'd like to create. (Image credit: Kris Shopov. Design: CW Interiors)

Designers typically advise against choosing your paint color first. If you commit to a color too early on in your design process, it can become difficult to find the right furnishings and decor to go with it, explains interior designer Caron Woolsey, principal at CW Interiors.

But never say never. "When done thoughtfully, an early paint decision — especially one in a versatile, timeless tone — can serve as a gentle guide or foundation, for building a harmonious furnishing and decor palette," Terri Brien says.

And if you've already determined the overall atmosphere you'd like to create in a room, it can often work to pick the paint color first. "A rich wall color can really define the mood," Caron says. Dark color trends like forest green, midnight blue, or a moody aubergine can set the scene of your room, and the complementary furnishings will follow.

That said, if you're remodeling multiple spaces in a home, not just one room, choosing your paint first can actually be the best decision. "Choosing paint first can help if continuity with adjacent rooms is a top priority, especially when existing colors play a strong role in the home’s character," Terri says. "It can create an intentional flow throughout."

If taking this approach, though, Caron says to tread carefully. "Paint can provide clarity and direction, but it can also back you into a corner if you are not careful."

Caron Woolsey Social Links Navigation Founder and Principal Caron Woosley is the founder and principal designer at CW Interiors, a design studio based out of Texas. Caron's design style prioritizes sophistication, harmony, and balance in interiors. She works closely with her clients to ensure each room is tailored to their needs and lifestyle.

Au Lait $9/sample at Farrow & Ball A crisp, clean, and light color like Farrow & Ball's Au Lait can serve as an elegant backdrop to a room that has a significant amount of statement decor. This color won't draw too much attention to itself — instead, it'll allow furnishings to stand out. Eggplant 1379 $5.99/sample at Benjamin Moore If you have a strong vision for your space, it can be helpful to choose the paint color first. Benjamin Moore's Eggplant is a deep shade of purple that can envelop a room and create a moody yet cozy atmosphere. Pashmina $5.99/sample at Benjamin Moore Benjamin Moore's Pashmina is the perfect 'in-between' color. It's not too light, but not too dark. It feels simultaneously warm and cool. This is an earth tone that could benefit the look of any room of your home, or act as a grounding color to help establish continuity between multiple spaces.

If you're most excited about a certain paint color, let that drive your design decisions. But, if you have a few furnishings you love, let paint color take a backseat. (Image credit: Design: Tom Morris)

So, there you have it: it's best to pick your furnishings before your paint color. But, of course, as with anything to do with your home, it all comes down to personal preference.

"It really depends on what you are most excited about," Caron says. "One of them has to take the first step, and the other follows." And for each home, the decorating formula will be different.

For some people, choosing the perfect couch or coffee table might inspire a room's color palette, while for others, a particular paint color may be the thing that establishes the tone for a space.

So, whether you choose paint or furnishings first, the key is to ensure cohesion and harmony in your interior design. Trust your instincts and let your style guide you.