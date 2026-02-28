Whether you believe in the Zodiac, birth charts, birth month attributes, or not, there's no denying that leaning into the connectivity of it all is interesting, if not just fun. But have you ever considered how your birth month could (and should) influence your decorating? Recently, I've discovered that your birth month can actually help determine the best color bedding for your specific sleep space. Cool, right?

Channelling your birth month colors into your home's design palette helps you feel much more in tune with your space. And considering your bedroom is a sanctuary where you spend hours resting, relaxing, and unwinding, it's always a good idea to personalize it so you can be at your most comfortable. As a June birthday, I'm told I should lean into soft yellows that both calm and welcome my more excitable personality, while people born in January apparently unwind best in a more neutral space that caters to their focus-driven nature.



But, as Amiya Baratan, Livingetc's home wellness writer (who helped me research this story) adds, "It's still important to ensure that your bedding is inked in the best colors for sleep." So, it's worth finding a happy medium between your birth month bedding color and those that help promote rest. Want to know what color works best for your birth month? Read on.

January: Slate Gray

With blue undertones, gray bedding becomes much cozier in a bedroom. (Image credit: Fabian Martinez. Design: direccion)

People born in January are known to be grounded, focused, and quietly powerful. When it comes to birth month bedding colors that will help them sleep better, a soft, yet deep blue-gray is a fabulous choice.

Gray mirrors January's structured, practical side, while the soft blue undertones in a stone or slate gray mellow the palette from leaning too bland (or millennial gray). Plus, you can add as little or as much as you want to this color scheme. Natural materials will lean into stone gray's soft side, while high contrast variations will bring a bit more of January's intensity.

February: Lilac

Purple doesn't have to be overwhelming; lilac offers a sense of peace and gentleness. (Image credit: Bed Threads)

February-born individuals need a unique space that caters to their creative and philosophical sides. For that, decorating with purple comes straight to mind, but not just any purple — soft lilacs, specifically, that welcome a more serene sleeping space.

Not only does this bright shade of purple mimic the calming hues of dawn on a snowy morning, but it's just bold enough to cater well with February's adventurous spirit. Pair lilac bedding with a few earth tones to amp up the serenity. Once the bedding is sorted, don’t forget a cozy reading nook or writing desk somewhere in the space.

March: Soft Seafoam Green

March means spring, nature, and calming greens. (Image credit: Laura Ashley)

When it comes to finding the right bedding colors for a March birthday, it is all about high-comfort and soft, natural colors. March-born individuals are typically empathetic and emotionally attuned, and so you want your sleep space to promote maximum peacefulness. What's more calming than the gentleness of clear, seafoam green waters?

I also think that a seafoam green floral print would work beautifully for March bedrooms, as it calls to that lively change in seasons. These are starting to bloom again, but there is still a certain amount of cool serenity. You can then layer in other shades of green, turquoise, or soft blues for a tonal, but cheery bedding color combination.

April: Creamy White

For April, it's about clarity mixed with warmth. (Image credit: Ellen Christina Hancock. Design: Kathryn Porter Interiors)

For those born in the month of April, I'd suggest opting for a creamy white bedding color scheme. April's birthstone is a diamond, suggesting that a sense of clarity is valuable to a good night's sleep. Plus, this calming shade will help appease April's fiery energy. And, if you still feel like you need a pop of color here and there, creamy whites make the perfect base.

May: Olive Green

Enjoy a bit of nature-inspired bedding if you are born in May. (Image credit: Ben Parry. Studio credit Budge Construction)

Olive is a deep, trendy color, but it's nautral roots are also quite timeless. "I find that this color makes for a beautiful bedscape for people born in May," says Amiya Baratan.

"Considering the month is tied to Earth signs, Olive green bedding is a great choice for anyone born in this start of summer month," she adds. May's link to Earth signs also means that texture and tactile elements will be important for your bedding choice. Perhaps brushed cotton or linen sheets will elevate this look. Olive and other tonal shades of green make for a rejuvenating and calming sleep space for May.

June: Butter Yellow

Butter yellow acts as an elevated and stylish neutral. (Image credit: William Jess Laird for Quarters

Yellow bedding for June was an obvious choice. For starters, June is often associated with the Gemini Zodiac, and yellow is a power color for the Gemini. However, yellow also more broadly caters to June's excitable personality. Excitability is not often associated with the vibes needed in a sleeping space, which is why butter yellow provides a more calming essence.

June needs versatility, and butter yellow acts as a neutral in that way, just with more edge. With butter yellow bedding, you have the freedom to change and experiment with other colors and decor, while keeping a sense of excitement and uniqueness.

July: Baby Blue

Baby blue mimics the clear water and skies of July. (Image credit: H&M Home)

What sets the tone of July more than a soft baby blue reminiscent of clear summer skies and cold, blue water? July-born individuals should embrace a cozy and cocooning baby blue for their optimal birth month bedding color.

People born in this month are often warm, optimistic, sensitive, and cheerful, and soft baby blue gives them a serene place to land at the end of the day. Blue is a sensory-conscious color, and when paired with other breezy bedding, like cotton sheets and soft blankets, the ultimate July-inspired nurturing bedroom is created.

August: Coral

Coral is bright and energetic, but still muted enough to be calming. (Image credit: Jasper Fry. Design: Jolie)

August is a magnetic month to be born in: it's famously the month of fiery Leo star signs (who might I add have orange as their power color), and people with a vibrant zest for life. To translate this energy to a more bedroom-appropriate shade, coral would be a lovely and relaxing bedding color.

Coral brings boldness, but it is also a warm color that you can easily wrap yourself up in when it comes time to rest. Pair it with natural terracotta shades, and you'll have a bedding color scheme for the coziest of bedroom ideas.

September: Teddy Brown

It's earthy, but it's moody; perfect for the start of fall and a sleeping environment. (Image credit: Mark Anthony Fox. Design: Banda)

Teddy brown is nostalgic, grounded, and earthy — all a perfect match for someone born in September. "Especially since it's connected to both earth and air elements, this shade of brown feels like a balanced swatch to land on," says Amiya.

Not to mention, with autumn in full swing at this time of year, it only feels right to let this lush brown reflect the season outside. Curl up with a soft teddy brown or caramel throw, or add a pop of deep mocha brown to create a little contrast in the design.

October: Soft Whites with Pastel Pinks

Think creativity with a sense of balance. (Image credit: Hästens)

October can be a hard birth month bedding color to place, but given October's creative and social energy, a balanced and serene energy is best in the bedroom. For that, a base of crisp, but soft whites with muted pink accents is ideal. Pink is one of October's birth month colors after all!

Pink bedding brings the spirit and feels warm at an increasingly chilly time of year, while white adds a stable and tidy presence. Make things feel more luxurious by opting for a bed cover or bedspread rather than a duvet or cozy blanket at the foot of the bed. Even a bed valance could bring an elegant layer to the room.