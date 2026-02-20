Quite frankly, I don't think anyone has ever ordered exactly the right amount of wallpaper they need. From samples to mistakes and pieces that have been trimmed off or cut out, you'll likely be left with an awkward amount of scrap. But quality wallpaper is too good to waste, and as it turns out, the perfect thing to set your next dinner party table with.

Karin Boo Wiklander, the communication manager at wallpaper brand, Boråstapeter, was the one who introduced me to the unexpected wallpaper idea. "The idea grew from our desire to show that wallpaper can be used in many more ways than just on walls," she shares. "Table decorations felt like a natural way to let wallpaper live in everyday moments — around the table, during dinners, celebrations, and seasonal gatherings."

From placemats to pretty place settings, garlands and table runners, the opportunities are endless, and the result is a cohesive atmosphere and table setting scheme where wallpaper adds warmth, personality, and a sense of occasion. So, here's how to turn your samples and scraps into one of the hottest table setting trends.

The tablecloth, placemat, plants, present, and garland are all made out of wallpaper on this spring table setting. (Image credit: Boråstapeter)

It's no surprise when you think about it that wallpaper makes for a fabulous crafting material. It is paper after all. But the eclectic mix of colors and patterns available elevates it beyond just plain craft paper.

Boråstapeter's Karin Boo Wiklander loves DIYing with wallpaper. "It has a nice structure, is easy to cut and fold, and the patterns are designed to be appreciated up close," she shares. This way, you can appreciate your carefully sourced designs (or the samples you almost said 'yes' to) on an even closer level.

Sustainability is also an important aspect of this idea — turning leftover wallpaper remnants into chic table decor is an inventive way to make use of material that might otherwise go to waste.

Moreover, you can practice a little pattern sprinkling and spread the prints you pick for your wall across your table (or throughout your home as decor) for an interior that feels expertly coordinated. An easy DIY that turns you into a fashionable and thoughtful host — now that's my kind of craft project.

How to Cut, Fold, and Style Your Wallpaper Samples

Image 1 of 3 The wallpaper bows are my favorite way to give new life to your leftover paper. (Image credit: Boråstapeter) You don't need a special dinner party occasion to hang wallpaper ornaments from your floral arrangements. (Image credit: Boråstapeter) Nothing puts the party in dinner party like a festive garland, especially when you've made it yourself. (Image credit: Boråstapeter)

So how exactly do you bring these dining room wallpaper ideas to life? I may have some experience in the arts, but even I have a hard time believing that beautiful wallpaper bow is easy to make. However, Karin shares that all of the featured DIYs are easier than they seem.

Most of the time, "a simple pair of scissors is enough, especially if you want a softer and more playful look," she assures. For straight lines or more graphic shapes, a craft knife and ruler work well (which you can get on Amazon).

That said, Karin says, "We don't mind when things aren't perfectly precise, and neither should you. The handmade, slightly imperfect details add charm and reinforce the feeling of something thoughtfully and personally made."

For the runners and placemats, you can simply cut plain rectangles and squares, and mix and match layers if you don't have any large pieces to work with. The more unique and creative, the better.

The circular garland is also pretty easy to work out, and gives you the chance to source stylish ribbons, too (again, Amazon has heaps). As for the more unique shapes, there are plenty of tutorials on YouTube to help guide your pattern. If worst comes to worst, try stenciling an outline of a bow for an easier, 2D alternative.

It's amazing all the ways you can use wallpaper scraps to set the table. (Image credit: Boråstapeter)

As for styling the wallpaper prints into your scheme, Karin says, "We like to think in terms of overall feeling rather than perfect matching. A good starting point is to choose a shared color palette or mood, and then let the patterns complement each other."

Mixing small-scale patterns with more airy or calm designs often creates a nice balance in design. Just like with interior design, trusting your own taste is key — a personal expression is what makes the setting feel alive and authentic.

Don't have any leftover wallpaper on hand? Below are a few papers and prints that I think would make the perfect dinner party accompaniment.

We all know that wallpapering awkward walls almost guarantees tricky scraps. But by transforming them into table decor, "even small pieces can be transformed into something creative and meaningful," says Karin.