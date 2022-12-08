What can you do with wallpaper remnants? Genius, budget-friendly ideas using a single roll (or less)

Do you have half a roll of wallpaper stored away in a cupboard? If you're anything like us, the chances are you have. The thing is, it's near impossible to purchase exactly the right amount of wallpaper for whatever project you've been working on, and even those who have calculated the precise amount buy a little extra to be on the safe side. But what should you do with it when you no longer have a use for it?

The answer is simple: find a use for it. We all have spaces in our homes that lack that certain je ne sais quoi. Whether it's a dim alcove or lackluster shelving, there's a whole host of alternative uses for your leftover wallpaper that can help bring color and pattern into your home wherever it's needed most.

However, shopping from wallpaper remnants is also a great way to make savings on your home decor. These might be single, even not-complete rolls that retailers find difficult to sell, so offer at a huge discount. You also might find them on sites like eBay or Facebook marketplace, where someone else has ended up with leftover wallpaper. It might be just the ticket to get a brilliant design at a bargain price.

If you're looking for some alternative uses for your leftover wallpaper or wallpaper remnants, here are four ideas you might want to try.

4 ideas to use wallpaper remnants

'Smaller, tucked-away areas can often be left neglected in home decor, but decorating them with wallpaper can make a subtle but effective difference,' says James Mellan-Matulewicz, wallpaper designer at Bobbi Beck. 'Spaces that otherwise may have been left bare, such as alcoves and shelves, might not be the centerpiece of a room, but still have the potential to elevate it. Taking advantage of these areas will also allow you to take a sustainable approach to your interior design by using up any leftover wallpaper.'

1. Inside panelling

For those of us with wall paneling, a great way to add a fun and quirky look to your traditional feature is by wallpapering within the panels. Not only does it add character and personality to your walls, but it frames the patterned design to create a focal point, as in this living room designed by interiors studio Colombe (opens in new tab).

Even if you don't have paneling, you could even use wallpaper to give a faux paneling effect. If you’re looking for a comparatively cost-effective alternative to wallpapering your entire room, then framing a print or design in this way is sure to make a design statement, and it's a great way to recycle off-cuts since you won't need much wallpaper for the job.

2. Inside shelving and drawers

Ask anyone who upcycles furniture and they'll tell you that one of the best ways to elevate a piece of furniture is by wallpapering within its recesses. The back of shelving and the bottom of drawers are two of the best spots to give this a try, but you could also apply wallpaper to the inside of your closet doors or cabinets.

The best thing about this alternative use for wallpaper is that it introduces little ‘surprises’ to your home that grab the eye. Subtle yet impactful, these little pockets of color and pattern help to inject moments of joy around your home whenever you see them. Wallpapering bookshelves can also add depth, prompting your eye to focus on what’s inside, giving your ornaments, photographs, and books a moment to shine. Although not as durable, leftover wrapping paper also works well in these areas.

3. Around the fireplace

One architectural area of the home we all take for granted is the fireplace. You can add depth and dimension to your space by wallpapering the chimney breast, or even up the start of the flue (as long as your fire isn't in use, of course).

There is also a range of 'faux' effect wallpapers, that can compliment your fireplace. 'Using faux effect wallpaper is a great opportunity to embellish these unique spaces with impressive but budget-friendly designs,' says James of Bobbi Beck (opens in new tab). 'Faux wood paneling wallpaper around your fireplace, for example, is a great way to give your living area a cozy, warming atmosphere.'

4. Above picture rails and dado rails

One of the best ways to create a sense of elegance and grandeur in your home is by wallpapering above forms of decorative molding such as picture rails. For a contemporary twist to this classic decor style choose a modern design - preferably one that appears elsewhere in your home - and be sure to coordinate it with your color palette.

Wallpapering above your dado rails is another great way to introduce color and pattern without overwhelming a space. In a bathroom, consider tiling or paneling your walls to dado height and then wallpapering above. This adds a sense of space and draws the eyes up to your wallpaper, giving the illusion of extra height. You'll need a little more than just random off-cuts to achieve this look though, so make sure you have enough wallpaper for your project before you start.