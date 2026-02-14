I have always dreamed of spending a night at a famed jazz club, and if there's something to blame for this whim of mine, it's the iconic, largely secretive portrayal of this sort of music venue in films as varied as A Complete Unknown, La La Land, and Eyes Wide Shut.

Last week, when Upstairs at Ronnie's — the first floor of legendary Frith Street jazz club Ronnie Scott's, located just opposite London's beloved hangout Bar Italia — reopened its doors to the public after a major refurbishment, I finally got my one shot at sipping white wine and eating fish, fries on the side, while tuning into live performances by rising R&B star Nao, British singer-songwriter Vula, and friends. If the experience was, in itself, priceless, the plush transformation of the space, led by Archer Humphryes Architects as principal architects, with the interiors of the Greene Rooms, the destination's private members' lounge and artist space, designed by Pirajean Lees, was just as inspiring.

Judge for yourself, but I personally think that the side cocktail station of Upstairs at Ronnie's, all intricate fabrics, polished wood paneling, velvety seating, and marble reflections, deserves an inclusion in our hot list of intoxicatingly beautiful London bars. As far as moody design goes, though, there's more we can learn from the glamorous relaunch of the higher floor of Ronnie Scott's jazz club. Consider, for example, these three previously passé design details now back in vogue, and how, if used subtly, they can infuse intimacy and atmosphere into your home.

1. Acoustic Fabric Panels or, Simply, Textiles — But Bring on the Vintage Patterns

Saying that sound matters for places like Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club is rather... duh? But did you know acoustics make a difference in your experience of home and your guests', too? (Image credit: Upstairs at Ronnie's)

It may sound obvious, but a design that ensures the highest sound quality is key for esteemed music addresses like Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club and the newly unveiled Upstairs at Ronnie's. Covering pretty much anything from its walls and towering ceilings across the stage area and the adjacent bar, its sculptural, layered acoustic fabric panels in vintage patterns are the one detail that instantly caught my eye when I stepped inside.

Speaking on the role that acoustics and professional soundproofing have in the development of small rooms that feel clever, refined, and elegant, creative director Maxim d'Angeac — the mind behind the relaunch of luxury train L'Orient Express — explained that both are crucial to convey a sense of authentic luxury, wherever you might be.

The same, of course, applies to the domestic rooms you retreat in, particularly if you're into hosting widely-attended evening drinks and dinner parties.

We warned you about the Upstairs at Ronnie's bar: its old glamour interiors are for real design stans. (Image credit: Upstairs at Ronnie's)

Whenever people come to visit me from my native Italy, I always hear the same complaint about the British capital's eateries, even if they are best London restaurants: "it's so loud in here you need to shout".

Integrating a tasteful choice of fabric wall coverings into the most social corners of your home allows you to preserve atmosphere — and your voice, too. Earthy tones decorated with abstract, geometrical motifs or occasional florals will help you recreate the 1970s-like feel you can breathe on the higher level of Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club, while neutral options will work wonders with contemporary, minimalist decor.

For something not quite as investment-demanding, opt for a textural wall tapestry, a one-piece alternative to adding artistry and softening sounds in your house, placing it, for example, on the wall behind your dining table. Tufted rugs, draped curtains, and a few extra cushions here and there can do the trick with a more contained expense.

2. Cabaret Lamps — At-Home Entertainment Starts With the Right (Reinvented) Light

These table lamps were the unsung stars of the freshly revamped Upstairs at Ronnie's. Allowing each table cocooning privacy, they make a busy room less intimidating while letting you catch the spectacle unfolding around you. (Image credit: Upstairs at Ronnie's)

Whether in restaurant or hotel design, few things are more important than picking the right kind of lighting.

These so-called cabaret lamps from the reimagined Upstairs at Ronnie's salon saved the attendees of its opening night from feeling in the spotlight in front of the strangers seated all around them, and filled the room with a cinematic vibe.

Now, while they are enjoying a revival at Instagram-viral restaurants like Carbone London, because of their retro look, they don't exactly match the Livingetc style.

Don't worry, though, because we have selected contemporary options aplenty to style in your living room — spanning quirky Space Age finds, icons of Italian design, and mushroom-shaped statement pieces clad in reflective chrome.

3. Chocolate Box-Like Timber — Hone in on the Old Glamour Look

Whoever said wooden surfaces had fallen out of fashion clearly hadn't seen how it brings the room to life at Upstairs at Ronnie's. (Image credit: Upstairs at Ronnie's)

Last but not least, Upstairs at Ronnie's made me want to bring it all back to surfaces that feel both preciously crafted and organic. Looking around, you'll feel as if you were sitting inside a very expensive chocolate box — another thing the higher level of the coveted Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club shares with the look of many Orient Express-era trains, including Belmond's British Pullman (which, ICYMI, is getting a full Baz Luhrmann-designed carriage).

It's an effect the studios behind it obtained through layering masterfully worked dark woods with ornate textile panels, coral-tinted, velvety banquettes, and shimmering details, like the round, sheeny tables that constellate the lower plan, where visitors sit just steps away from the stage.

Mimicking the dark, sensual approach to the decor of Upstairs at Ronnie's wouldn't be a good option for the living rooms of people whose homes lack space, as darker tones and overlaid details would make those feel even more constrained.

It can, however, still serve as valuable inspiration to spice up even just an angle if your house — for example, by styling a curated vinyl station that, borrowing from the theatrical palette and textures of Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club — makes its music heritage capsule in your home. Still, we wouldn't blame you if you still preferred to experience the address in all of its timeless grandeur.

Book your next show at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club or Upstairs at Ronnie's.