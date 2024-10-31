The Coolest Hosts I Know Are Throwing Soirees With Immaculate '1970s Dinner Party' Vibes That Are so Easy to Copy

The 1970s are back, again. But this time it's less 'Groovy, Baby!' and more Abigail's Party, all fine frocks and finer china, sparkling earrings, wine and glassware. Yes, the dinner party is being amped up to focus as much on the party element as the dinner, reflecting the cultural zeitgeist whereby we all just want to have fun, get a little loose, and gather our favorite friends together.

"There's a real desire to play up our hosting, to show off a little, to be extravagant with foods and the performance around them," says the designer Sophie Lou Jacobsen, whose tableware exemplifies this trend. "Hosting is about the performance, and having fun."

She says that this dinnerware trend is clearly rooted in the 1970s. "While the 1950s and 1960s were still quite formal and dinners were about rules and what a proper home should look like, the 1970s were about having fun. Towers of food, fondues, ridiculous cakes. Silly over the top gestures, which made the evening memorable."

Think dressy, elegant dinner tables, with food served on immersive tableware. Designer Natalia Criado's playful take on tableware has a definite 70s flair. Detailed and decorative 'digestif' glasses take the place of classic cocktail serves.

This approach has seen the return of ultra-specific items of tableware: the oyster plates, the butter dishes, the digestif glasses. "They're my favorite ones," Sophie says. "They celebrate a moment in ritual, creating a sense of real occasion."

The mood may be retro but the look is very now. Colorful glassware, shining silver and waved edges that take their cue from the Playfulism movement. "When something is irregular, it surprises you every time you hold it," Sophie says. "Perhaps it's the way it pours, or the way it feels, but it forces you to really notice the ritual you're performing."

At New York concept store Quarters, a chic 70s-inspired members club vibe permeates. The bar, made from burled wood, is stocked with beautiful digestif glasses from designers such as Sophie Lou Jacobsen.

As in wider interior design trends, the dinner party vibe of the moment is not about minimalism, but about the spectacle and theater. If you delight your guests, they will feel more relaxed, and they're way more likely to have fun, even dance on the table. "Bringing exciting people together in a relaxed, downtown kind of way is the mood we want right now,' Sophie says. And here are the pieces to get you started.