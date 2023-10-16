The dinnerware trends to look out for in 2024 – I'm obsessed with each of these looks for better styled tables

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the festive season just around the corner, it might be time to turn your attention to your tablescape. Dinnerware trends come and go, but there are a few that we've been eyeing up that are perfect for the festive season ahead.

'Dinnerware is an amazing tool to elevate your dining experience and express your personality,' says trend expert for Etsy, and judge on the Emmy-nominated series, Making IT, Dayna Isom Johnson. 'I like to think of dinnerware as an extension of the food you serve, it’s there to bring to life your kitchen creations and give the occasion flavor and flare beyond the food on the table.'

If you're looking forward to a season of dinner party hosting, here are the dinnerware interior design trends to know (and where to shop them now!)

1. Delicate blue floral motifs

(Image credit: Kaitlin Green. Design: Emily Henderson)

Blue and white dinnerware is a classic combination that has dominated tablescapes for centuries. In recent years, this combination has undergone a modern makeover. The classic 'Willow' patterned plate - an elaborate chinoiserie design - has been replaced by modern designs. Think white plates with splatterings of bright blue paint in the form of slapdash speckles. But, according to interior designer, Emily Henderson, the blue and white floral motif is coming back.

This time in a more delicate way. 'I have noticed that blue and white floral dinnerware and servewhere are popping up and I couldn't be happier about it,' says Emily. 'It's so pretty yet versatile and if I were getting married today they would definitely be on my registry.'

Everly dinner plate View at Soho Home Material: Stoneware

Price: $71



The Soho Home Floral collection takes inspiration from wildflower meadows, with a blue and white combination that is delicate enough not to be too farmhouse in style. Each individual piece is crafted from durable stoneware in Portugal and hand-painted before being finished with a glaze. Floral earthenware tableware View at Zara Home Material: Earthenware

Price: From $9.90 This floral earthenware serving platter is from the brand new Floral Earthenware Tableware collection from Zara Home. It has a charming countryside aesthetic that will look beautiful on any table. Go for the full set for a cohesive look. TarHong Azul Melamine oval platter View at Amazon Material: Melamine

Price: $33



This oval platter has a charming blue floral pattern that would make for a beautiful table centerpiece. The salad plate, dinner plate and dinner bowl are also available from Amazon if you're looking to complete the collection.

2. Irregular stoneware

(Image credit: fermLIVING)

The frill of scallop edge decor has been everywhere this last year. 'Scallop-edged plates are a great way of adding some depth and texture to your table without having to commit to a full pattern or print,' says Dayna. While the scallop look remains popular, we're noticing a move away from the scallop edging towards a more irregular edge rim to plates, bowls and dishes that gives that handcrafted feel.

'An obsession of mine is this dinnerware set by Eva Zeisel,' says Joshua Smith, principal designer and founder of Joshua Smith Inc.'The bowls have an organic edge detail that throws in an artistic flare without compromising the minimal design. It's the perfect backdrop to let the meal take center stage.'

Sky dinnerware set of 16 View at Arhaus Material: Stoneware

Dimensions: Set of 16 includes 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, 4 pasta bowls and 4 mugs

Price: $320



Delivering a rustic aesthetic, the Skye dinnerware collection features a transparent glaze on stoneware, which highlights the shadow and contrast of the uneven rim and individual markings. Ryu platter in sand and brown View at fermLIVING Material: Stoneware

Price: $89 Enhance your table with this rustic-inspired style of the Stoneware plate. Crafted from stone with a marbled effect, the dinnerware from the Ryu tableware collection derives its name from the Japanese word for ’flow’, which refers to the intricate patterns that adorn these distinctive plates. Large stoneware serving dish View at H&M Material: Stoneware

Price: $42.99 Elevate your dining experience with these artful creations from H&M. This large, asymmetric serving dish in glazed stoneware has a gentle speckled aesthetic that is perfect for a minimalist dining room.

3. Graphic designs

(Image credit: Kelly Wearstler x Serax)

We loved the Kelly Wearstler Serax collection that launched last month - featuring the Zuma collection showcasing plates and bowls with delicate vector grid patterns. We think it's just the start for the geometric pattern trends, bringing a modern twist to our tablescape and eschewing the more playful, colorful patterned plates in favor of something a little more refined and sophisticated. These three would make an elegant addition to your everyday table.