"The brief was to transform a fairly traditional Victorian terrace into a home that felt expressive, confident, and deeply personal," explains Zoe Willis, founder and creative director of Zoe Willis Design, and responsible for the reimagining of this bold London home.

For Zoe's client, Ian Pannell, an award-winning foreign affairs correspondent who often works in war zones, the need for this modern home to be a restorative retreat for him and his family was paramount, while still being a welcoming place to entertain.

Having lived all across the globe, Ian and his family have collected a vast array of treasured artefacts that celebrate their journey and exceptional style, which also form a major element of the overall design — it's a personal narrative that nods to the outside world, while providing sanctuary from it.

"The fireplace wall feels like a real statement and sets the tone for the rest of the house," says Zoe Willis . "It is confident without shouting, and the mix of textures makes it feel unlike anywhere else." (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Zoe Willis Design)

The moody color palette is at once expressive and cocooning — bold and theatrical, yet restorative and calm. With the clients drawn to Mid-Century irreverence and cinema — notably the work of Wes Anderson — Zoe's aim was "to nod to Anderson’s color palettes and sense of symmetry without it ever feeling literal or theme-driven.

"Instead, I used symmetry subtly, mirroring color placement and accents between the front and rear sitting rooms to create cohesion and rhythm," explains Zoe, with each space designed for its own emotional purpose.

"The front living room was conceived as a more formal entertaining space with drama and intention, while the rear living room was designed as a retreat, complete with an open fire, a fully stocked bar, and a cinema curtain that gives it the feeling of a cozy den," she says.

The tiled fireplace is the standout architectural feature — tiled in Mutina ROMBINI Triangle Small Brun — it commands attention without taking over.

Each area has its own pocket of calm.

The living spaces, zoned by color, effortlessly speak to one another while serving their unique purposes. "The approach was about dialogue rather than duplication," Zoe explains.

"This is where the Wes Anderson reference came into play through color palettes and symmetry. The rooms interconnect but serve very different purposes, so I wanted them to feel like reflections of each other rather than replicas. Each space has its own identity, but they share a common language through color and proportion, creating balance."

The rear living room (and bedroom) is painted in House of Hackney's Anemone and Nasturtium. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Zoe Willis Design The front living room is painted in Lobelia by House of Hackney. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Zoe Willis Design

True of many period properties, the project did come with its challenges. "As with many Victorian homes, we had to work carefully with the existing, sometimes slightly wonky, architecture rather than against it.

"The challenge was introducing contemporary elements without losing the integrity of the house. The existing hallway tiles and stained-glass windows became a starting point, helping to shape the lead colors of blues and reds so the update felt congruent with the home’s history while still feeling fresh. Oh, and making sure that the behemoth of a fireplace was insulated properly to prevent the tiles from exploding!"

Combining modern elements with the home's history and the clients' history, too, with treasured items collected during their travels, globally-sourced vintage finds, and works from design icons such as Eames, Eileen Gray, Flos, and Cassina, all come together to create a home rich with depth and character.

"The Cassina Cornaro sofa is the standout piece for me, powder blue with aubergine gloss arms, which still makes me smile," says Zoe. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Zoe Willis Design)

Zoe felt it was important to honor the architectural detailing, including the original doorframe. "While the door is no longer in use, it felt essential to keep it as a standalone architectural moment in recognition of the home’s heritage," she explains.

"All of the cornicing is original, too, and the two quietly speak to each other. We chose to highlight it rather than disguise it, allowing old and new to coexist comfortably.

The stained-glass windows were also a reflection of the home's history and had a major influence on the color palette that Zoe and her team developed. "They add character and a softness of light that you simply cannot replicate," she explains.

"Paint was treated as a tool to shape atmosphere rather than simply decorate, with darker tones embraced to create depth and warmth," explains Zoe. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Zoe Willis Design)

"The bedroom was treated like a boutique hotel suite, cocooning and calm but still rich in detail, and it retained many of the clients’ existing pieces, including a hand-carved Indian bedhead, chest of drawers, and textiles, which helped ground the space emotionally," Zoe explains.

The modern bedroom is a haven of calm sophistication, and the deep plum tones arrest and envelop.

"The House of Hackney Zanjan wallpaper has an Indian influence that aligned beautifully with the clients’ existing pieces," explains Zoe. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Zoe Willis Design)

The custom scalloped built-in closet with antique-inspired fronts is a standout feature of the space, quietly defining it.

"We wanted the wardrobes to feel integrated rather than purely functional, so wallpapering the panels allowed them to blend into the room and feel like part of the architecture,” Zoe explains.

“What I love most about this project is that it feels unapologetically personal," shares Zoe. "It is not trying to please everyone, and that is exactly why it works."

But what's not to love? The immersive, considered design offers everything you could want in a home — cocooning color, character, and, above all, a storied sanctuary.