10 Tiled Fireplace Ideas That Will Warm Up Those Cold and Crisp Winter Nights, In Style

The fireplace has always been the heart of the home, the place to gather and create memories, it's definitely one of my favourite spots in the house, but in today’s interiors, it’s also becoming the ultimate design statement, let’s be honest, the flicker of a fire and the "event" that is lighting the fire and warming up besdie it, deserves a captivating surround.

From texture to color, character, and zoning, tiles are transforming the way we frame our fires, sparking a whole new wave of fireplace ideas. Whether you’re drawn to the warmth of seventies-style zellige or the sleek curvature of a contemporary chimney breast, these tiled designs prove that the hearth can be both timeless and trend-forward.

1. 70's Brown

Brown is a versatile color that will work to any interior scheme – this is some serious 70's styling. (Image credit: Côte de Folk)

This open-plan bungalow centres around this striking fireplace clad in handmade Moroccan zellige tiles in a modern living room. With a hard nod to the seventies, Sophie Rowell, Founder of Côte de Folk, explains how the rich chocolate brown glaze adds depth and warmth to the space, “What makes it so special is how the light transforms it throughout the day. When sunlight streams in, the tiles shimmer and shift to a silvery hue, creating a subtle play of reflection that ensures the room never feels static or predictable.”



She continues, “We leaned into the warmth and tactile feel of the 1970s with the tile color choice, cork flooring, skirtings, and material palette.” As part of the fireplace, the bespoke bench seating on either side provides extra places to gather and relax, softened by cushions or styled with a plant.

Sophie Rowell Founder of Côte de Folk Sophie Rowell creates homes with soul – spaces that tell stories, reflect lives well lived, and embrace the unexpected. Her intuitive approach blends playfulness with purpose, resulting in homes that feel utterly unique and reflective of their owners. That same philosophy extends into quirky and individual product collections including furniture, fabric and wallpaper - pieces designed to bring wit, comfort, and heart into everyday life, allowing people to enhance the way they live.

2. Decorative Delft Tiles

This quirky living room has several points of interest, but the fireplace naturally takes centre stage, acting as the heart of the space. (Image credit: Alexander James. Design: HÁM Interiors)

There's nothing so wholesome as a traditional style living room with a feature of blue and white Delft tiles — they’re instantly recognizable. This is the home of Tom Cox, Principal at HÁM Interiors, and it was these tiles that kicked off the whole design concept of this space. “I’ve always liked the honesty of materials that have been around for centuries — Delft tiles and zellige are perfect examples. In our sitting room at home, the blue Delft tiles around the fireplace were already there when we moved in. The farmhouse dates back to the 17th century, and it became the starting point for the whole room.”

Opting for a living room color that picked up the same tone in the tiles, the fireplace doesn't just sit in the space; it becomes a natural part of it. Delft tiles have that hand-painted quality that brings life and texture, even when used sparingly.

Tom Cox Principal at HÁM Interiors Tom works alongside his father, Nick, his mother, Pamela, and his sister, Kate at HÁM Interiors. It's a family-run architecture, interior design, and build practice dedicated to creating well-considered, comfortable, and high-quality interiors that complement busy family lives - just like their own.

3. Traditional Charm

Rising the mantelpiece allows for a modern take on an otherwise traditional fireplace. (Image credit: @Treasurbite. Design: Mercantile and Merchant / Ryan Perella)

So, how about reinventing a traditional look? When designing this space, Sam Donnelly, founder of Mercantile and Merchant, felt strongly that, whilst it was a new addition, it should reference the traditional style that featured heavily in the original house. Sam tells me, “The older part of the property featured a lot of woodwork and charming detail, and we took our cue from this. The tile was another reference to the older part of the house, but we updated it with contemporary handmade tiles.”

Offering a nod of sympathy when adding to or reinventing a space allows for a good blend of interior design styles and often results in an overall timeless look. This works so well due to the reference being featured in such a central part of the space, not to mention the additional space now available to play with simply by raising the mantelpiece.

Sam Donnelly Founder of Mercantile & Merchant Sam Donnelly is the founder of Mercantile and Merchant, a home building company whose ethos is to create 'new homes with old souls'. Sam works primarily with architect Ryan Perella of Perella Architecture, to create new construction or major renovations that offer buyers a thoughtful alternative to the trend of generic modern farmhouses spreading across Los Angeles.

4. Material Play

This fireplace automatically lends itself to being the feature wall by offering ample tactility and levels of earthy color. (Image credit: David Puckering. Design: The Stylesmiths)

Softened by the inviting warmth of velvet sofa seating, this living room by Stylesmiths pairs natural timber and textural tiles to create a refined focal point that feels both crafted and contemporary — a great way to make a living room feel timeless. The sleek vertical wood panelling around the fireplace introduces warmth and refinement. "Its grain direction emphasizes height and draws the eye upward. In contrast, the rough-hewn, earth-toned tiles that flank it add depth and rugged authenticity," explains Richard Misso, creative director of The Stylesmiths, showing appreciation of organic materials and handcrafted finishes. "Together, they establish a rich dialogue between polished and raw, natural and structured, preventing the feature wall from feeling flat or overly uniform."

The fireplace functions as an architectural anchor. "The matte tiles absorb light subtly, while the timber surface reflects it gently, producing a dynamic yet harmonious contrast under natural daylight and ambient evening light." The bold artwork with curved forms and deep, saturated hues further complements this balance, threading through tones found within the tiles and upholstery. This ensures the fireplace doesn’t just serve a functional role but also acts as a cohesive visual centrepiece for the entire room.

The space feels grounded and layered, yet sleek and smart. "Each material conversing tonally and texturally across the room results in a design that feels inviting yet sophisticated, with the tiled fireplace providing the perfect balance of earthiness and elegance," adds Richard.

Richard Misso Creative Director of The Stylesmiths Richard Misso is the Creative Director of The Stylesmiths. Established in 2014 his notable award-winning design practice has offices in London, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast, Australia. At the heart of his philosophy is the belief that high-level interiors should be more accessible. His mission is to deliver authentic, bespoke interiors that reflect the client's style and needs, creating meaningful spaces that are client-centric.

5. Color Feature

A pop of color can do no wrong. (Image credit: François Coquerel. Design: Hauvette & Madani)

Hauvette and Madani have made a daring design statement with this striking fireplace. Clad in vibrant blue mosaic tile shapes, it transcends function to become a true work of art — impossible to overlook and one you’ll find hard to forget.

The bold hue anchors the entire living and dining space, infusing it with energy, style, and personality. Surrounding it, the neutral palette and understated furnishings allow for the fireplace to shine as an undeniable focal point.

6. Curved Chimney Breast

Curved create impact in any space. (Image credit: Fired Earth - Kelly Hoppen Perfect Neutrals tiles in Beige, White and Taupe.)

Dappled tones of brown and white vertically laid tiles accentuate this chimney breast, highlighting the architectural curvature of the feature flue.

“This design creates a focal point in a room, and when clad in tiles such as our Kelly Hoppen Perfect Neutrals, it highlights the architectural detail," says Carly Allison, head of brand and product at Fired Earth. "This design uses subtle tonal variation to catch the eye and form soft architectural lines. By wrapping the tiles around the curve, the look feels sculptural, perfectly balancing modernity with warmth.”

The smooth beige walls and floor allow the fireplace and furniture to really stand out with their tactility. The feature tiles offer a touch of modern playfulness, whereas the other materials feel natural and raw, a contrast that works beautifully together. This also makes for the perfect small fireplace idea and will certainly create impact and depth to your home.

Carly Allison Head of Brand and Product at Fired Earth Carly Allison is the head of Brand and Product at Fired Earth, leading the creative direction and product strategy for the iconic interiors brand. With a passion for timeless design and craftsmanship, she champions innovation while honouring tradition, curating collections that bring beauty, authenticity and character into homes across the UK and beyond.

7. Integrated Seating

Using materials to zone different areas can really help a large open plan space (Image credit: Hauvette & Madani)

If you've got the space, then utilize it. Integrated seating or built-in sofa ideas, and a clear surface to style, are great features to implement where possible, and allow for a modern use of the space, either side of the fireplace, where you'll commonly find alcoves used for cupboard/shelving storage.

This example by Hauvette & Madani makes use of the architectural openness by providing a lounge-style fireside seating area softened by a chunky cushion, some artwork, and ambient lighting.

The seating area has a layer of wood, whereas the fireplace is clad floor-to-ceiling in square white tiles with a slight gloss finish where the light hits. This provides a clear use of zoning through material choice, and therefore a naturally sociable environment.

8. The Handmade Effect

This is definitely an image to take inspiration from this season. (Image credit: HÁM Interiors)

Nothing says cozy like a wood-clad cabin housing a richly patterned type of sofa, bold paintings, and a woodburner at your feet. A small space like this is perfect for celebrating the fireplace, with everybody huddled around it. I'm picturing snow outside and heaps of blankets to hand, what could be better? What ensures this is the case is the backdrop and platform of handmade natural clay tiles to frame the fireplace and the rustic open box of seasoned logs.

The uneven tile surface provides character, depth, and movement, referencing the fact that they are handmade. The zellige tiles are glazed and fired at high temperatures, which makes them incredibly durable and heat-resistant — ideal for a fireplace.

"What I like most is their texture; every tile is slightly different. The glaze pools and thins, the edges aren’t perfect, and that irregularity catches the light beautifully. Even in a single colour, there’s movement and depth — it feels alive, almost elemental, which is exactly what you want near a fire,” says Tom.

9. Pattern With a Purpose

There's nothing like a warm glow amongst velvets, woods and pattern grandeur to welcome you into a hotel. (Image credit: The Bowery Hotel)

This is the perfect example of how traditional global motifs can be reinterpreted to add character and warmth to contemporary interiors in order to get the best out of those tile trends. The Bowery Hotel in New York City features a lobby with a fireplace framed in a mosaic of Moroccan geometric tiles.

“More than trying to make the Bowery look good, we wanted the lobby to feel good — and there’s nothing quite like the warmth of an oversized antique fireplace," says renowned hotelier, restaurateur, and designer, Sean MacPherson.

Sun-washed yellows, terracottas, and soft greens reference aged plaster, desert clay, and oxidized metal, while the pattern, intricate yet symmetrical, feels both traditional and graphic, striking a balance between vintage craftsmanship and urban edge. Set against the Bowery’s mix of aged wood, Persian-patterned rugs, and velvet seating, the tiled hearth becomes a design anchor that feels worldly and warm.

Sean Macpherson Hotelier, restaurateur, and designer Sean is known for creating some of New York City’s most iconic hospitality destinations. As the visionary behind properties including The Bowery Hotel, The Marlton, The Ludlow, and The Maritime, MacPherson has helped define the city’s boutique hotel landscape with his eye for effortlessly cool, timeless design. With a talent for storytelling through space, MacPherson continues to shape the cultural fabric of modern hospitality.

10. Textural Drama

A black and white scheme will always create an unbelievable amount of drama. (Image credit: Christopher Stark. Design: Holly A Kopman )

Holly A Kopman Founder of Holly A Kopman An award-winning interior designer based in Mill Valley, California. Since founding her firm in 2005, she has become known for her signature “rebellious glamour”—a fusion of rock-’n’-roll edge and fine-art sophistication. With a keen eye for detail and a bold, expressive style, Holly creates spaces that are both visually arresting and deeply personal.

Let's talk about the power of contrast. A chic monochrome color scheme will always be a classic choice; it's how far you take it that makes all the difference. This living room by Holly A Kopman, founder of Holly A Kopman Interior Design, is unapologetically bold, yet refined.

"I love when a fireplace becomes the crown jewel of the room," she says. Here, the sculptural three-dimensional black tile wraps the surround in texture and movement.

"It anchors the space with rhythm and energy,” Holly adds, and it's totally true — the striking statement creates interest and detail, the layers of materials speak to one another, complementing as they go.

FAQs

Are Ceramic Tiles Suitable for a Fireplace?

In short, yes. Head of creative at Ca’ Pietra, Grazzie Wilson explains why, “Ceramic tiles are an excellent choice for a fireplace surround because they are durable, heat-resistant, and easy to maintain. They hold their color beautifully over time, even with regular heat exposure, and their glazed surface makes them simple to clean.”

Whether used as plain field tiles or as part of a decorative motif, ceramics offer a timeless finish that feels effortlessly at home in both period and contemporary settings.

Grazzie Wilson Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra Grazzie has worked in the interiors industry for more than a decade. At Ca’ Pietra, one of the UK’s leading stone and tile brands, she heads up creative, overseeing product collections as well as the company’s distinctive brand, look and feel. Her stylists’ eye and passion for the technical side of tiling is unparalleled.

Today’s tiled fireplaces are so much more than a source of warmth; they’re a chance to make a real design statement and showcase your personality. Tiles bring texture, color, and unique style, turning this essential part of the home into a focal point to celebrate, looking both timeless and on-trend.

Whether you’re reviving a traditional surround or creating something fresh and contemporary, the key is finding that sweet spot between comfort and character. No matter how design trends evolve, there’s nothing quite like the glow of a fire framed in tiles you love.