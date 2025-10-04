No Fireplace? No Problem — Here Are 10 Alternatives Designers Say to Try Instead, to Create a Cozy Focal Point in Your Living Room

More often than not, a fireplace is seen as a must-have feature when creating a living room that is cozy, stylish, and perfect for gathering. And while there's no denying the beauty of an original fireplace, you certainly don't need one to have a space that feels just as warm and enveloping.

Here, interior designers reveal the fireplace alternatives they often turn to when designing cozy living rooms, proving that there are many creative ways to achieve a snug space in the absence of this coveted feature.

From custom joinery to create a built-in focal point to easier-to-achieve ideas such as displaying artwork or laying down a statement rug, these tricks will no doubt help you elevate your living room with design flair and oh-so-much coziness.

1. Hang Artwork On the Walls

Create a natural point of focus in your living room by displaying a large piece of artwork on the walls. (Image credit: Brian Wetzel. Design: Michelle Gage Interiors)

"Art is a great way to add a focal point to a living room without a fireplace," says interior designer Michelle Gage. Much like in the living room shown above, a large piece of artwork hung on the walls where a fireplace would typically be positioned draws interest, especially when in the direct eyeline of a sofa.

For more eclectic living room art ideas, curate your own stylish gallery wall, which Michelle says is a "great way to create visual interest and add a cozy and curated feel to a living room without a fireplace."

Michelle Gage Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Michelle Gage is a Pennsylvania-based interior designer, the founder of Michelle Gage Interiors. The design firm focuses on creating meaningful homes that stay true to each client's personality, expertly using color, pattern, and unique pieces to create layered and soulful spaces.

2. Add a 'Moment' With a Statement Rug

A large rug can make a statement in a living room, while adding extra coziness underfoot. (Image credit: Nicolas Mathéus. Rug: La Manufacture Cogolin)

Think beyond the walls when considering fireplace alternatives. A large rug with a statement pattern is a wonderful way to create a natural grouping, and since it doesn't require as much room as bulky furniture, it's a great option for small living rooms.

"Statement rugs can be a great focal point in a room," says Sarah Henry, managing and creative director at French rug brand La Manufacture Cogolin. "They are like a piece of art on the floor, and can be a way to introduce a strong color, or strong graphic element, in a more subtle way than on a vertical surface or on a piece of furniture."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ruggable Aldo Indigo & Ochre Rug From £119 at Ruggable Statement yet timeless, this geometric-patterned rug is a simple and effective way to add interest in a living room.

3. Opt for a Built-In Shelving Wall

Built-in shelving not only adds personality to a room, but it's also a practical storage solution. (Image credit: Interior design by Zulufish and joinery by HUX London)

If you're looking for a more permanent fireplace alternative, consider living room shelving ideas. "A floor-to-ceiling installation not only adds architectural interest but also layers in warmth, personality, and functionality," says designer Elana Tenenbaum Cline, creative director at Carta Creatives.

"Styling with a mix of books, art, and collected objects keeps it feeling curated rather than cluttered, and adding sconces or picture lights above creates that cozy glow you’d typically associate with a fireplace," she adds.

Elana particularly likes this approach because it turns storage into sculpture, she says. "It’s visually grounding, gives the room a strong anchor, and creates a natural gathering spot," Elana adds. "I recommend mixing vertical and horizontal stacks of books with negative space so the wall feels balanced, and weaving in meaningful objects to make it feel personal."

4. Add Textural Interest With a Tapestry

Tapestries add texture and interest to a living room, acting as a focal point instead of a fireplace. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: OWN LONDON)

"A tapestry makes a wonderful alternative to a fireplace as the focal point in a living room because, like a fireplace, it immediately draws the eye," says Alicia Meireles, creative director at OWN LONDON. "It brings depth, texture, and artistry to a space, while also offering more flexibility than a fixed architectural feature — you can change or update it over time."

When choosing a tapestry for your modern living room, Alicia recommends one that "complements the room’s palette but still adds vibrancy and personality."

Beyond the design itself, don't forget about the size and scale. "The tapestry should feel in proportion to the wall, and framing it with thoughtful lighting will enhance the richness of the materials, ensuring it becomes a striking centerpiece," Alicia adds.

Anthropologie Margie Tapestry £178 at Anthropologie (US) Create a focal point in your living room with this colorful tapestry that adds textural interest and warmth.

Alicia Meireles Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Alicia studied civil engineering before pivoting into a career in interior design, undertaking formal training at Chelsea College of Art & Design. Alicia brings a touch of eclecticism, skilled color combination, and a keen eye for detail to all of her projects. She has a passion for working with local craftspeople, championing new design techniques and materials which she adapts to create beautiful and unique interiors.

5. Create a Modern Media Wall

House your TV within a bespoke media wall — a more modern alternative to a fireplace. (Image credit: Interior design by Zulufish and joinery by HUX London)

Not only are media wall ideas a functional way to house a TV, but they're a clever alternative to a fireplace. With floating shelving to display decorative objects, as seen here, a well-curated media wall can be what's needed to ground a living room.

"The beauty in an open-shelved media wall is that it is an ever-changing centerpiece that can be refreshed with collected antiques, family photos, and fresh flowers," says Felix Milns, the founder of HUX London. "It is not a stagnant design element, but rather one that can be adapted and updated with changing design trends and personal preferences."

"To pull the room together, media walls can be painted with pops of color that already exist throughout the room, delivering a cohesive and harmonious look that feels cocooning yet well considered," Felix adds.

6. Transform an Alcove Into a Seating Area

Take advantage of the architectural features in a room and transform them into practical, quirky spaces. (Image credit: Matt Gamble. Design: Studio Burntwood)

It's worth paying attention to the existing architecture of your room when considering fireplace alternatives. In this space, which included a large niche, interior designer Melissa Read of Studio Burntwood cleverly created a seating area with custom joinery — a practical idea for living room dining room combos.

"We created a built-in banquette with under-bench and wine storage, paired with a dining table to form a relaxed and cozy dining nook," Melissa explains. "Above it, we installed three pendant lights to visually zone the area and add interest."

Melissa Read Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Melissa Read is the founder and creative director at Studio Burntwood, a London-based luxury interior design studio specializing in bespoke residential interiors. As a qualified interior designer and graduate of the prestigious KLC School of Design London, she brings both strategic insight and refined aesthetic sensibility to every project. At the heart of her approach is a belief that interiors should not only reflect individuality but also enhance the way her clients live, through considered, timeless design.

7. Highlight a Statement Piece of Furniture

Simply highlight a standout piece of furniture to add interest in place of a fireplace. (Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

One of the simplest fireplace alternatives for a living room is to display a piece of furniture to fill the space. When doing this, interior designer Jessica Whitley recommends choosing "something that feels like a rare find or is custom-designed specifically for the room."

Whether it's a vintage sideboard or a modern cabinet, a statement furniture piece is an opportunity to add design flair while also offering living room storage ideas.

"It becomes the visual anchor in the way a fireplace traditionally would, while adding a one-of-a-kind story to the design," adds Jessica.

Soho Home Devon Sideboard £2,995 at Soho Home Ltd Add sophistication to your living room with this stunning sideboard. Styled with decorative objects, it would make a stylish focal point for seating to surround.

8. An Eye-Catching Oversized Sofa

Make the most of the available space in a fireplace-free living room with an oversized, slouchy sofa. (Image credit: Mariell Lind Hansen. Design: Studio Duggan)

Living rooms are meant for relaxing, so why not make the most of sofa trends and go for an oversized option that commands the space? Perfect for relaxing evenings spent watching TV, a well-sized sofa can fill the space so much so that you don't always need a fireplace.

"A sofa framed by appropriately scaled end tables and lamps, paired with significant art above, creates a natural focal point that feels both inviting and finished," says designer Mel Bean of Mel Bean Interiors. "In many cases, the right scale is larger than you think."

9. Add Warmth With Wooden Paneling

Bring warmth to the walls by adding wooden paneling, an alternative way to create a natural place to gather around. (Image credit: Industville)

If you're looking for a way to decorate the walls without a fireplace, consider using modern wall paneling ideas in a rich, warm wood. "Architectural features like paneled walls offer a timeless alternative to a fireplace," says designer Melissa Read.

To mimic the coziness of a fireplace, use wall paneling on just one part of the wall to create a focal point, resulting in a natural area for your living room seating to surround.

"These elements draw the eye and elevate the space, especially when layered with lighting, texture, or curated objects for added impact," says Melissa.

10. Make the TV the Focal Point, Instead

TVs can be notoriously awkward to position in living rooms with fireplaces, so why not make it the focal point? (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Jenny Luck Interiors)

"Call me crazy, but a TV wall in place of your fireplace can be a good idea in the right situation," says interior designer Samantha Tosti. "Rather than try to incorporate both in a room that doesn’t support it, I say choose one or the other."

It's so much easier to find the right spot for the TV when you let it drive the design, she adds. "Whether you build it in with a beautiful bookcase surround or hide it behind a piece of art, the location becomes much more conducive to enjoying it when you aren't trying to work around another leading focal point," says Samantha.

FAQs

How Can You Anchor a Room Without a Fireplace?

There are lots of ways to anchor a room without a fireplace, and while fireplaces are often desirable features, you certainly don't need one. How you choose to anchor your room should depend on how you use the space: if you spend lots of time watching TV, then you may want to opt for a media wall, or if you're looking for something that is purely decorative, display a statement piece of artwork or tapestry on the wall and allow your seating to group around it.



With a little bit of creativity, a fireplace-free living room can feel cozy and welcoming, and you may even find that not having a fireplace makes the layout easier to work around. If you're looking for more help with designing this important room, take a look at the living room layout tips from a spatial planner.