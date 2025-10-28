Installing a TV above a fireplace is one of those things you either love or hate. I can understand why people choose to do it — it puts your TV in a central spot for viewing, and it's a good use of your living room's real estate.

There are practical considerations to take into account, however, it really comes down to style. After all, if you put time, effort, and money into a great fireplace design, do you really want to put a big black square in the middle. Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf says his one rule for his home is that he'll never put a TV over the fireplace, but what do interior designers think?

To address these questions and concerns, we reached out to experts for their insights.

Is It Safe to Place a TV Above the Fireplace?

Add a touch of black to an all-white living room with a simple TV. (Image credit: Jenifer McNeil Baker. Design: Maestri Studio)

Technically, yes. “In spaces with wide wall surfaces, clients often request multiple functions such as a TV, fireplace, and bookshelf on the same wall,” says interior designer Yonca Yesiltepe of her eponymous design studio. “In these cases, combining all elements within a balanced composition not only creates visual harmony but also enhances the overall functionality of the interior.”

However, this needs to be done with caution, especially in a small living room fireplace, where the chances of fire are high. "It’s essential to consider the technical aspects when combining a TV and fireplace," Yonca adds. "The heat distribution and the distance between the two elements must be well planned, as using an unsuitable fireplace can lead to problems over time. Proper product selection and coordination between design and technical requirements are key to a successful outcome."

Gerald Jacobs, founder of Jerry Jacobs Design, also warns that fire safety and construction codes should always be reviewed and followed.

Once these factors are taken into account, there are several creative ways to install a TV above the fireplace that strike a balance between practicality and style.

Yonca Yesiltepe Interior Designer Yonca Yesiltepe, an interior architect educated in Turkey and based in Estonia, designs simple yet story-rich spaces worldwide, using light, color, and texture to evoke emotional depth and feeling.

Gerald Jacobs Founder of Jerry Jacobs Design Gerald Jacobs, a contemporary minimalist, draws inspiration from Art Deco, Bauhaus, Neoclassical, and Palladian styles. He champions classic simplicity, philanthropy, and sustainability in both his design philosophy and practice.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Installing a TV Above the Fireplace?

Blend the TV with the living room with a black wall paint. (Image credit: Britt White Studio)

The first advantage is the most obvious: it helps solve space issues in small living rooms. Mounting a TV above the fireplace also draws the eye toward the hearth, naturally making it the room’s focal point. This is especially effective if you have a particularly striking fireplace, such as a stone fireplace or one decorated with tiles. In busy, multi-member households with kids and pets, positioning the TV higher up can also help protect it from being knocked over. Finally, a higher placement offers better visibility, allowing everyone in the room to watch comfortably from any angle.

As for the downsides, there’s the potential risk of heat damage, especially when the TV is mounted above a wood-burning or gas fireplace. Placing it too high can also cause neck and eye strain. The elevated position might introduce another issue — glare on the screen from nearby windows. Lastly, mounting the TV and concealing the cables can be challenging, requiring extra effort or professional assistance.

Best Ways to Install a TV Above the Fireplace

That being said, designers suggest that if you’re set on placing the TV above the fireplace, there are several ways to make it both functional and visually appealing. Consider exploring some of the most popular fireplace trends to create a setup that feels cohesive and stylish, so that adding a TV (think a sleek flat screen or a Samsung Frame) enhances your living room wall decor.

Here are some great examples of how to mount or strategically position a TV above the fireplace to achieve a balanced, elegant look.

1. Create an Integrated Look With Books and Paint

Merge the TV with the bookshelf and fireplace by installing it flush against the wall. (Image credit: Jerry Jacobs Design)

This project is definitely one of the best TV-and-fireplace makeovers we’ve seen. “The fireplace in the room is original, and the wood floor of the entire flat was to be black-stained wood,” shares Gerald. “The book shelving was all broken down, and there was no TV. To install it, we cut through the drywall and studs in front of the fireplace’s brick shaft, pulled wiring, and added a wood frame or trim around the TV to soften the transition.”

To make the unit feel more seamless and integrated, the designer painted the shaft wall black. “We also added a Black Portoro marble fireplace surround and countertop,” continues Gerald. “We restored the dilapidated shelving on either side of the shaft and mirrored the splash opening to add visual space. The chandelier was naturally black too.”

For a pop of contrast to the living room color scheme, the designer and client chose bright yellow seating.

2. Make the Fireplace and TV Unit the Focal Point

Create a statement in the living room with a fluted media wall. (Image credit: Maple&White)

Another great approach is to design a striking TV wall, one that commands attention and turns the entire fireplace-and-TV setup into a cohesive decorative statement.

“The room was intentionally planned around the fireplace, which serves as the focal point of the redesigned first floor,” explains Becky Asleson, founder of Maple & White Design. “To reflect the homeowners’ shift from a traditional style to a more streamlined, modern look, the firebox was replaced with a minimal linear design and framed in Nero Dorato marble. A floor-to-ceiling wood detail draws the eye upward and emphasizes the room’s generous ceiling height, while widened side cutouts and art lighting bring balance and softness. Built-in benches with concealed blanket storage add both warmth and practicality.”

“The TV, mounted above the fireplace on a low-profile bracket, integrates cleanly into the composition without detracting from the architectural statement,” adds Becky. “Any standard, low-profile mount TV can be installed here without interrupting the overall look.”

Becky Asleson Founder of Maple & White Becky Asleson, founder of Maple & White, blends creative vision with business acumen to craft refined interiors. An Emory and Notre Dame alum, she lives in Granger, Indiana, with her family.

3. Conceal the TV

Hide the TV, wires and remotes behind a media cabinet. (Image credit: Dave Kulesza. Design: WALA)

For a seamless, modern living room that feels uncluttered and refined, consider a media wall that can be concealed or revealed as needed. Take this project by WALA, for instance, where the unit’s finish and tones blend perfectly with the rest of the space. When not in use, it lends the room a smooth, minimalist look.

“The owners sought entertainment joinery that was not only visually refined but also highly functional,” says Weian Lim, director of WALA. “The fireplace was conceived as a central visual anchor, integrating seamlessly with the bespoke joinery and defining the character of the living room itself."

Weian continues, "A low-profile Carrara marble hearth extends across the space, visually elongating the room. The fireplace sits symmetrically within the built-in joinery, above which a concealed sliding panel reveals a hidden TV alcove. When not in use, the TV disappears, allowing the joinery to reclaim focus. Timber-veneered shelving and brass hardware complete the composition, adding warmth and sophistication to this elegantly detailed space.”

Weian Lim Director of WALA Weian Lim of WALA and registered architect in Victoria, Australia, is a University of Melbourne graduate whose award-winning career blends design excellence, innovation, and community-focused architectural practice.

4. Ditch a Mantel for a TV

Consider installing a TV directly above the fireplace without the need for a ledge. (Image credit: Morse Design)

If you’re keen to have the TV mounted above the fireplace but want to avoid a bulky or cluttered look, consider removing the mantel ledge and installing the flat screen in its place. While mantels often provide space for decor pieces, candles, and collectibles, adding a TV on top can make the setup feel visually heavy. Instead, opt for the best TV brand that enhances both the fireplace and the overall aesthetic, giving the room a polished, modern look.

“We knew the homeowners wanted a TV above the fireplace, so creating an interesting backdrop without a mantel allowed the TV to feel more integrated and less bulky,” shares Andi Morse, founder of Morse Design. When following this approach, Andi adds a word of caution: “Don’t hang the TV too high. The center of the screen should align roughly with eye level when you’re seated, otherwise, it becomes uncomfortable to watch.”

Andi Morse Founder of Morse Design Andi Morse creates timeless, comfortable interiors that blend elegance with ease. Guided by empathy and intuition, she designs homes that simplify life and inspire everyday joy.

5. Install the TV Adjacent and Not Above the Fireplace

Go for an asymmetrical TV installation to give the living room an edge. (Image credit: Yonca Yesiltepe Design Studio)

And finally, who says the TV needs to be placed directly above the fireplace? For a more unconventional living room layout, consider positioning it slightly off-center or adjacent to the hearth. This approach can create a more dynamic, asymmetrical balance while keeping the design refined and contemporary.

“In this project, all elements were aligned along specific axes to achieve a clean yet well-balanced appearance,” says designer Yonca Yesiltepe. “To soften the material transitions, we maintained consistent alignment and slightly detached the TV cabinet from the wall, adding an LED light strip underneath to create a sense of visual lightness. While material selection may vary depending on the concept, in this particular design, we adopted a ‘less is more’ approach, focusing on simple textures and minimal forms.”

FAQs

How Do I Protect My TV From Heat Above my Fireplace?

To protect your TV from heat when it’s mounted above a fireplace, create proper insulation and ventilation between the two. Add a mantel or heat deflector to take the warmth away from the screen, and always adhere to brand-recommended clearance distances.

A tilting or pull-down mount can enhance both airflow and viewing comfort. For an even safer setup, consider an electric or ethanol fireplace, which generates less heat and reduces the risk of damage to your TV’s components.

Installing a TV above the fireplace can be a good idea, adding function and style beautifully, as long as you plan for it carefully, follow safety guidelines, and balance proportions to create a focal point that feels cohesive.