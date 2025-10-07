Why I Ditched the Wall Mount and Fell in Love with My Samsung Frame TV on a Stand — It's Less Imposing and Way More Adaptable

Samsung's The Frame is such a genius idea, it's no surprise to me that other TV brands are starting to follow suit, creating their own 'art' TVs with matte screens that stop your screen dominating the design of your space.

However, I had only ever seen Samsung's The Frame TV, in real life or in pictures, mounted on a wall — so I assumed it wasn't, really, for me. I often feel I've got an aesthetic aversion to wall-mounted TVs, especially when they're huge, and while The Frame design stops it from being the most imposing screen in the land, it's still a lot of eye-level real estate that a TV takes up.

There are a lot of benefits to mounting your TV on a stand, as well. Modern TV stands are more like easels than the media stands of yesteryear, and they offer a more functional, adaptable option than a TV wall, in my opinion. I've already owned a Samsung Serif, which, with its integrated stand, is one of the best design TVs if you ask me, but how could I make the genius of The Frame work for my purposes, too?

Well, the answer came in finding a separate stand for The Frame, on which I could mount the TV. Though, it wasn't without its hurdles along the way.

You can see how the transparent wire, pictured here coming from Samsung's Music Frame on the wall, is discreet but still visible. (Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells)

But it's not just personal preference that might lead you to consider that a wall-mounted TV, The Frame or otherwise, isn't for you. For one, TVs aren't getting any smaller, and in fact, TV brands, including The Frame, have cut out their smallest iterations in the last few years. Where there was once a 32" screen, the smallest now is a 43". Why does it matter? Well, if, like me, you have a small living room with a chimney breast, you might find that you don't, actually, have the wall space to mount a larger-sized TV, whether on the hearth or in the alcoves.

Though I did have a space where I could put the TV on a larger wall, it was a plasterboard wall, and I was nervous, already, about the installation process for this 55" TV. The Frame is not the heaviest of TVs by any stretch, as the majority of the extras are housed externally in the OneConnect box, but the instructions for hanging on a plasterboard wall still gave me cause for concern.

Putting a TV on a stand gives you a lot more room to play with a larger TV, as you're able to angle it across an alcove, making it a great option if you want a TV position that isn't totally flat onto the sofa in a narrow room, too. And you can move, re-arrange, and adjust easily this way (say, if it's a particularly bright day and you can't see the screen well).

One great thing about The Frame is its OneConnect box, which, while a separate, bulky unit from the TV itself, is that you only need to use one transparent wire to your TV when it's on the wall. It's much more discreet than other Samsung Frame alternatives, and the sort of wires other wall-mounted TVs require, which would mean having to dig them into channels in the wall, or moving a power outlet behind the TV, to hide them successfully. I'd argue, however, that even with The Frame's discreet wiring, I still don't want to see it trailing down the middle of my wall. Stand-mounting means the wire will trail across the floor, again discreetly, but in a way that doesn't bother me so much.

Where to Buy a Stand for Samsung's The Frame

For my stand for the Samsung Frame, I turned to the official Samsung store — however, this is where I fell into some issues. The stands that Samsung currently sell are each only compatible with certain versions of The Frame, and when I mistakenly purchased a 2022 compatible one for my 2024 The Frame, it would not fit.

Fortunately, I found a 2024 one to replace it with on the site, and, as it turns out, it's compatible with the 2025 Frame also.

However, you can also look to third-party retailers, and there are a good number of TV stands that claim to be compatible with the new and older ranges of this TV.

Here's where you can find one.

Samsung Studio Stand (2023) £199 at Samsung UK This official Samsung stand is compatible with 2020-2025 TVs from 50" to 65" Currys One for All Tripod TV Stand £230 at Currys This one-size-fits-all TV stand can fit TVs from 32" to 65", with a wood finish for a nice touch. There's an optional wall anchor that makes sense if you've got kids, too. PUTORSEN Putorsen Easel Tv Stand Tripod £119.99 at Amazon UK This universal TV stand has great reviews, with 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon, and a dark wood finish that brings a mid-century cool.

What I really want to say is don't feel pinned down by having to have your TV wall mounted. It might be that doing something a little different can really free up your living room layout, and create a freer, more interesting space that feels less beholden to the small screen.