Why I Ditched the Wall Mount and Fell in Love with My Samsung Frame TV on a Stand — It's Less Imposing and Way More Adaptable
The Frame is designed to be hung on your wall to look like a piece of artwork, but I'm a strong believer in the functionality (and good looks) of TVs on a stand
Samsung's The Frame is such a genius idea, it's no surprise to me that other TV brands are starting to follow suit, creating their own 'art' TVs with matte screens that stop your screen dominating the design of your space.
However, I had only ever seen Samsung's The Frame TV, in real life or in pictures, mounted on a wall — so I assumed it wasn't, really, for me. I often feel I've got an aesthetic aversion to wall-mounted TVs, especially when they're huge, and while The Frame design stops it from being the most imposing screen in the land, it's still a lot of eye-level real estate that a TV takes up.
There are a lot of benefits to mounting your TV on a stand, as well. Modern TV stands are more like easels than the media stands of yesteryear, and they offer a more functional, adaptable option than a TV wall, in my opinion. I've already owned a Samsung Serif, which, with its integrated stand, is one of the best design TVs if you ask me, but how could I make the genius of The Frame work for my purposes, too?
Well, the answer came in finding a separate stand for The Frame, on which I could mount the TV. Though, it wasn't without its hurdles along the way.
But it's not just personal preference that might lead you to consider that a wall-mounted TV, The Frame or otherwise, isn't for you. For one, TVs aren't getting any smaller, and in fact, TV brands, including The Frame, have cut out their smallest iterations in the last few years. Where there was once a 32" screen, the smallest now is a 43". Why does it matter? Well, if, like me, you have a small living room with a chimney breast, you might find that you don't, actually, have the wall space to mount a larger-sized TV, whether on the hearth or in the alcoves.
Though I did have a space where I could put the TV on a larger wall, it was a plasterboard wall, and I was nervous, already, about the installation process for this 55" TV. The Frame is not the heaviest of TVs by any stretch, as the majority of the extras are housed externally in the OneConnect box, but the instructions for hanging on a plasterboard wall still gave me cause for concern.
Putting a TV on a stand gives you a lot more room to play with a larger TV, as you're able to angle it across an alcove, making it a great option if you want a TV position that isn't totally flat onto the sofa in a narrow room, too. And you can move, re-arrange, and adjust easily this way (say, if it's a particularly bright day and you can't see the screen well).
One great thing about The Frame is its OneConnect box, which, while a separate, bulky unit from the TV itself, is that you only need to use one transparent wire to your TV when it's on the wall. It's much more discreet than other Samsung Frame alternatives, and the sort of wires other wall-mounted TVs require, which would mean having to dig them into channels in the wall, or moving a power outlet behind the TV, to hide them successfully. I'd argue, however, that even with The Frame's discreet wiring, I still don't want to see it trailing down the middle of my wall. Stand-mounting means the wire will trail across the floor, again discreetly, but in a way that doesn't bother me so much.
Where to Buy a Stand for Samsung's The Frame
For my stand for the Samsung Frame, I turned to the official Samsung store — however, this is where I fell into some issues. The stands that Samsung currently sell are each only compatible with certain versions of The Frame, and when I mistakenly purchased a 2022 compatible one for my 2024 The Frame, it would not fit.
Fortunately, I found a 2024 one to replace it with on the site, and, as it turns out, it's compatible with the 2025 Frame also.
However, you can also look to third-party retailers, and there are a good number of TV stands that claim to be compatible with the new and older ranges of this TV.
Here's where you can find one.
What I really want to say is don't feel pinned down by having to have your TV wall mounted. It might be that doing something a little different can really free up your living room layout, and create a freer, more interesting space that feels less beholden to the small screen.
Luke Arthur Wells is a freelance design writer, award-winning interiors blogger and stylist, known for neutral, textural spaces with a luxury twist. He's worked with some of the UK's top design brands, counting the likes of Tom Dixon Studio as regular collaborators and his work has been featured in print and online in publications ranging from Domino Magazine to The Sunday Times. He's a hands-on type of interiors expert too, contributing practical renovation advice and DIY tutorials to a number of magazines, as well as to his own readers and followers via his blog and social media. He might currently be renovating a small Victorian house in England, but he dreams of light, spacious, neutral homes on the West Coast.