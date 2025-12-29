How to perfect your art hanging techniques has been a hot topic at the Livingetc office as of late. We all want our walls to look gallery-ready, guests gawking at our gorgeous design, but what's the secret? Anyone who has tried their hand at hanging art in their own home knows that it's harder than it looks. To save your walls from numerous holes, I called in the experts to help crack the code.

How to hang art like a professional relies on three key steps during preparation: selecting where to hang your art, how many pieces to hang, and, the talk of today, how high to hang the art. The height of your art affects the way the rest of your furniture feels within a room and the Feng Shui of the space as a whole. An artwork too close or too far from a mantel or the back of a sofa can throw off an entire layout.

So, what's the appropriate height for art to hang? Kelly Cahn, art advisor, collector, and appraiser, says, "I generally recommend hanging works so that the center is approximately 60 inches [or 150cm] from the floor. However, you should always take into account proportions, context, and balance with the surroundings, and adjust as needed." There is a formula, and a few rules to follow to avoid any... well, hang-ups — so, without further ado, let's discuss how high to hang art.

How High Should You Hang Art Above Furniture?

When working with high ceilings and large art (like in this space), don't feel obligated to center the art on the wall. The right proportions typically feel more natural when the art is closer to the furniture. (Image credit: Mariell Lind Hansen. Design: Studio Duggan)

Planning how high to hang living room wall art above your furniture mainly depends on the size of your furniture and the size of your art piece. However, Kelly Kahn explains that, as a general rule, "When hanging works above the sofa or a piece of furniture, you generally want the lowest point to be about 6-12 inches [15-30cm] from the top of the furniture." You can go a bit higher if it's a high-traffic area or if kids or pets are in the home, though, she adds.

Placement also needs to account for your bedroom or living room layout. For instance, sofas tend to be the focal point of a living room, meaning "the art above them should be low enough to relate to the seating rather than being a separate element," explains art framing expert Jason Wickens, founder of Fotovia Art Prints. "Around 12 inches [30cm] usually works well, but it's best to trust your eyes for the best distance."

Also, if you have molding on your walls, Kelly says, "I suggest centering it in the middle of the molding if it's a larger work or bringing it to eye level if it's a more intimate scale."

Kelly Cahn
Art Advisor, Collector, and Appraiser
Kelly Cahn, AAA, is a seasoned art advisor, curator, and certified appraiser based in New York, with two decades of experience in the art world.

How High Should You Hang Art From the Floor?

Although there is a bench seat below this art, you can still see that it's been hung with the floor spacing in mind. The group sits at a comfortable, eye-level height. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Styling: Mary Weaver)

Trying to fill a bare space in a hallway or awkward living room wall where there isn't typically any furniture? These can seem like the trickiest of spots, but there is a simple rule for getting the height of your art right.

"The 57-inch rule is widely used in galleries and by many interior designers," says Jason. "It simply means placing the center of the artwork 57 inches [145cm] from the floor."

57-60 inches [145-152cm] is a good starting point because it reflects the average eye level. When art is hung at eye-level, it creates a more comfortable and welcoming environment. But, of course, homes vary, and so do people's preferences. "In a living room where everyone is seated, you may want artwork a little lower," notes Jason.

On the other hand, in rooms with tall ceilings, the instinct is often to hang art too high. In this scenario, Jason explains, "keeping the center around eye level still works best because it grounds the room and avoids dead space at the bottom of the wall."

Jason Wickens
Art and Framing Expert
Jason Wickens started Fotovia Art Prints together with his wife Carly in 2006. Today, Fotovia Art Prints has grown into a successful UK-based business providing stunning art prints to homeowners, interior designers, and businesses alike.

How High Should You Hang Art When Grouped Together?

It may feel odd that this gallery wall is not centered on the wall, but, because it sits at an appropriate distance from the floor, it feels more natural to the room. (Image credit: Lucas Madani. Design: Hauvette Madani)

Like every interior design rule, there are times when the guidelines for how high to hang art can (and should) be bent and broken. Gallery wall ideas, for example, require a bit more nuance than a simple 12-inch [30cm] rule.

"When multiple works are hung together on a gallery wall or in a horizontal or vertical grouping, you have a lot more flexibility," says Kelly. To plan the perfect spatial configuration, "I generally try to center the group around a focal point and build out from there," she adds.

With these arrangements, you can typically edge closer to the tops of your furniture (hitting around 15cm away rather than 30cm), as there is a more dynamic visual being created rather than focusing on one piece.

So, if your gallery wall is feeling outdated, it may be because you've hung your collection too low or high on the wall. Center your main artworks and build out from there, keeping the floor-to-ceiling ratio and the tops of your furniture in mind.



Learning how high to hang art is an art in itself. It takes a bit of practice, patience, and a keen eye. If, after taking all this into consideration, your art still feels wrong, it's worth making sure it's not one of the places you should never hang art in your home.