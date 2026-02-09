While many of Castlery's furniture designs are showcased in enviably expansive spaces, if you're decorating something completely different (read: small, cramped, squishy), don't rule the retailer out: some of its strongest pieces are also its savviest. Armless silhouettes, compact proportions, clever materials, and accent pieces that also conceal storage — Castlery's furniture can be a surprisingly adept ally for small-space living.

And how do I know? I spoke with London-based interior designer Juliana Custers, who had — conveniently — just wrapped up a job where she'd specified pieces from Castlery's range. Her best advice? "Embrace the size of the room, and don’t shy away from using full-scale pieces," she says. "Small spaces don’t need to be filled with miniature furniture to work well — in fact, that often does the opposite. A well-chosen, full-size piece can ground the room and give it confidence, rather than making it feel apologetic."

It's all about committing to your choice, she adds. "When materials and finishes are used with confidence, they tend to elevate a space rather than overwhelm it." And to help give you the confidence to commit to furniture that will help maximize space in your small flat or house, here are some of Juliana's favorite pieces from Castlery.

Juliana’s selection from Castlery proves that small spaces don’t have to mean compromise. In fact, "One of the biggest mistakes is playing it too safe in small spaces," she shares. "People often default to white and neutral tones in an attempt to make a space feel bigger, but what this usually results in is a room that feels flat, characterless, and frankly, uninspiring."

And while she enjoys decorating with neutral tones, "I would accessorize with some bold prints and color on the walls and ceiling," says Juliana. "Small spaces are actually the perfect place to be bold." The perfect place to test out 'tidy maximalism' perhaps...?