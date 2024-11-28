This Ingenious Table Seamlessly Transforms from Round to Oval, and Puts an End to the Dreaded Squeeze
No need for a kids' table this year. Meet the unassuming Scandi-style table that extends from seating two to ten (plus 6 other styles to shop)
Ding dong, the cousins are here! And so are the grandparents, aunts, uncles, and in-laws. Unless you happen to own an extra-long table fit for The Great Hall at Hogwarts, divisions are inevitable: multiple tables, and the kids go over there. But wait! In the flurry of planning, you forgot one key detail: there’s no room left for you at the adult table.
But hey, you’re the host! You grab a stool, squeeze in with the six-year-olds, and make the best of it. You’re probably happy to do it. Still, wouldn’t it be nice if there was a dining table idea out there that could fit everyone all at once?
Well, there is — an extendable table, and I've just found the most stylish one. Meet the Transformer Round Table by Transformer Table. Even without the discount, it’s worth a shout out, but right now it’s also over $1,000 off for Black Friday, priced at just $1,950 (down from $3,000). At first glance, it’s a sleek, Scandi-style solid wood table, ideal for cozy kitchens and nooks. But pull its sides, and voilà — it transforms into an elegant, elongated oval table that can comfortably seat up to ten people. Magic.
Oh, and the pedestal base? It’s not just for show — it hides secret storage compartments with removable shelving, perfect for small dining rooms or stashing extra plates and glassware. Available in Scandinavian Oak, Smoked Hickory, and Dark Walnut, this table’s intricate detailing makes its secret functionality all the more impressive.
Don’t settle for a secondary table or one that’s too big for your space just to accommodate a few occasions a year. Instead, invest in a table that does more — and none checks more boxes than this Transformer Table. With a 4.7/5-star rating from over 882 reviews, the quality speaks for itself. Plus, it ships for free within 48 hours to the US, Canada, and 35 other countries, and requires absolutely zero assembly.
The Transformer’s scalability is also genius. You can configure it with zero panels (seating four), one panel (seating six), two panels (seating eight), or three panels (seating up to ten). Fully extended, it reaches a whopping 105 inches in length, and all three panels come included in the current sale price.
Sure, you could find cheaper extendable tables (and I have, see below), but they often look like extendable tables. This one’s minimalist design is so seamless, so aligned with current dining table trends, even I have a hard time believing it packs this much complexity. It’s also durable, easy to clean, and resistant to heat, stains, scratches, and liquids — making it just as suitable for kids as it is for red wine-loving adults.
The holidays are just around the corner, and I’m willing to bet you’ve got some entertaining on your dance card. This year, bring the whole family together — and all at one chic, extended table. And if the price tag isn’t quite right for your budget, or you’re eyeing a different style, don’t worry — I’ve included a few alternative modern dining room ideas below. Say goodbye to the kids’ table for good.
More Extendable Tables
Price: $258
If the Transformer Round Table isn’t quite in your budget but you’re still drawn to that Scandi minimalist style, this option from Walmart makes a great substitute. Pull at the sides to extend it into an oval shape that seats up to six. Some assembly is required, but glowing reviews suggest it’s pretty straightforward. It's also available in natural pine.
51% off
Price: $790, Was: $1,599
For farmhouse fans, the Lafond Table is a standout. Its sleek minimalist lines crafted from solid pine and reclaimed wood manage to feel both storied and modern, while the tongue and groove joinery ensures a cohesive look even after extension — no unsightly grooves here. 4.7/5-stars from over 1,073 reviews do not lie!
Price: $516
At just over $500, this unique mid-century table is already a great deal, but the included four matching chairs make it even sweeter. While it doesn’t have the seamless top of the Transformer Table (the divisions are visible when extended), this set does boast a perfect 5-star review.
21% off
Price: $859.99, Was: $1,089.99
I didn’t expect to find such a stylish extendable table on Amazon, but this one has really surprised me. Adjustable from 39" to 55", it accommodates different seating arrangements effortlessly. Its fluted solid wood pedestal base adds a high-end look while providing excellent stability. Currently 21% off for Black Friday, you’ll want to act fast on this Amazon dining table!
Price: $2,132 (+25% off for members)
Nothing beats the simplistic, architectural beauty of Rove Concepts’ Arco Table. It’s fresh, modern, and sophisticated without feeling overdone. The removable leaf can be neatly stored underneath the table, and you can choose between walnut or washed natural oak veneer finishes.
12% off
Price: $1,539.99, Was: $1,769.99
Who says stone-top dining tables can’t extend? This elegant option with an angular base and marble veining proves otherwise. Its clever design features leaves that lift to increase its length by 40%, seating up to ten. An ideal pick for large family gatherings.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
