Finally, a Stylish Desk to Work From Home On (and It Folds and Seamlessly Stores Away as Soon as It Hits 5pm)
Close your laptop, fold your desk, and leave the office out of sight and out of mind
We might be five years post-pandemic, but the WFH culture is still going strong. As for those overnight, quick-fix home office setups? They're likely not looking so good at this point. But rather than dedicate an entire room or corner of your home to an office, this sleek and clever fold-up desk seamlessly clears away once the clock strikes 5pm.
Now, a fold-up desk is by no means a revolutionary concept. But, one that actually looks good? Now we're talking. And I wouldn't even be mad about having this fold-up desk from Habitat — which comes with red, blue-gray, all-over white, or black and oak finish — on display out of work hours.
Because of its convenient fold-up feature and easy portability, you can turn any room of your home into a home office. And that means, if you need a change of scenery during your mid-day grind, simply fold it up, move it to a different spot in your home, unfold, and voila — new work environment.
Considering both its sleek style and practicality, you'd think this desk would come with a steep price tag. But it's only £50 — quite the steal, right?
Made with a powder-coated steel frame and an engineered wood surface, this desk is just as sturdy as it is stylish. Its steel frame is painted in a tasteful blue-gray finish, adding to its overall appeal. It measures 84cm in height, 86cm in width, and 62cm in depth, and with a weight capacity of 9.4kg, this desk can easily hold you computer, monitor, and any other WFH necessities.
While this desk is certainly ideal for your WFH setup, it can serve lots of other purposes. Use it as a home bar, an extra prep counter for your kitchen, or even as console table in a hallway. And when you don't need it anymore, just fold it up and this desk will be out of sight before you know it.
And I'm certainly not the only one fawning over this clever fold-up desk. Dozens of people have given this product a 5-star rating, commenting on its perfect size, surprising sturdiness, and the ease with which it folds up. It's a simple desk, sure, but it does everything right.
If this fold-up desk doesn't strike your fancy, fear not. I've found three more desks that are equally as stylish and can hide away when your work is done.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
This fold-up desk might not be portable, but it's nonetheless a stylish option for your WFH set-up. It's made from a durable wood and features several doors accented with rattan screening. The top door pulls down to create a substantial desk space, while the two lower doors open up for shelving space. When not in use, simply close each door and this desk turns into a stylish cabinet. You'd never even guess it doubles as a work space!
If you don't have extra floor space for a desk, opt for a wall-mounted style. This desk will easily mount to any wall, and to any height of your choosing. When open, its desk spans 47cm — providing you ample work space for your computer, notebook and any other work necessities. However, when closed, this desk just looks like a shelf, and can stylishly hold knickknacks, small plants, or other home decor.
This fold-up desk is quite similar to the option from Habitat, however its desk surface is slightly smaller at 53cm in depth. It's a great small apartment idea — it'll provide you the space you need to work, without taking up too much space. Plus, once your work is finished, you can fold this up and hide it under a bed or in a closet. Even if you don't need this for work, this desk can still act as a handy surface. And with over 500 5-star reviews, you can trust it's a good choice for your home.
You'll need a chair to sit in at your fold-up desk. Rather than buying a traditional (and potentially ugly) desk chair, why not opt for an accent chair — a stylish choice that will look just as good on its own when you fold up and hide away your desk.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
