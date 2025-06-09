Finally, a Stylish Desk to Work From Home On (and It Folds and Seamlessly Stores Away as Soon as It Hits 5pm)

We might be five years post-pandemic, but the WFH culture is still going strong. As for those overnight, quick-fix home office setups? They're likely not looking so good at this point. But rather than dedicate an entire room or corner of your home to an office, this sleek and clever fold-up desk seamlessly clears away once the clock strikes 5pm.

Now, a fold-up desk is by no means a revolutionary concept. But, one that actually looks good? Now we're talking. And I wouldn't even be mad about having this fold-up desk from Habitat — which comes with red, blue-gray, all-over white, or black and oak finish — on display out of work hours.

Because of its convenient fold-up feature and easy portability, you can turn any room of your home into a home office. And that means, if you need a change of scenery during your mid-day grind, simply fold it up, move it to a different spot in your home, unfold, and voila — new work environment.

Considering both its sleek style and practicality, you'd think this desk would come with a steep price tag. But it's only £50 — quite the steal, right?

Habitat Compact Folding Office Desk £50 at Habitat UK Made with a powder-coated steel frame and an engineered wood surface, this desk is just as sturdy as it is stylish. Its steel frame is painted in a tasteful blue-gray finish, adding to its overall appeal. It measures 84cm in height, 86cm in width, and 62cm in depth, and with a weight capacity of 9.4kg, this desk can easily hold you computer, monitor, and any other WFH necessities.

While this desk is certainly ideal for your WFH setup, it can serve lots of other purposes. Use it as a home bar, an extra prep counter for your kitchen, or even as console table in a hallway. And when you don't need it anymore, just fold it up and this desk will be out of sight before you know it.

And I'm certainly not the only one fawning over this clever fold-up desk. Dozens of people have given this product a 5-star rating, commenting on its perfect size, surprising sturdiness, and the ease with which it folds up. It's a simple desk, sure, but it does everything right.

If this fold-up desk doesn't strike your fancy, fear not. I've found three more desks that are equally as stylish and can hide away when your work is done.

DUSK Isla Hideaway Desk £132 at Dusk.com This fold-up desk might not be portable, but it's nonetheless a stylish option for your WFH set-up. It's made from a durable wood and features several doors accented with rattan screening. The top door pulls down to create a substantial desk space, while the two lower doors open up for shelving space. When not in use, simply close each door and this desk turns into a stylish cabinet. You'd never even guess it doubles as a work space! 17 Stories Caramie Desk £239.99 at Wayfair UK If you don't have extra floor space for a desk, opt for a wall-mounted style. This desk will easily mount to any wall, and to any height of your choosing. When open, its desk spans 47cm — providing you ample work space for your computer, notebook and any other work necessities. However, when closed, this desk just looks like a shelf, and can stylishly hold knickknacks, small plants, or other home decor. Dunelm Evelyn Folding Desk £49 at Dunelm This fold-up desk is quite similar to the option from Habitat, however its desk surface is slightly smaller at 53cm in depth. It's a great small apartment idea — it'll provide you the space you need to work, without taking up too much space. Plus, once your work is finished, you can fold this up and hide it under a bed or in a closet. Even if you don't need this for work, this desk can still act as a handy surface. And with over 500 5-star reviews, you can trust it's a good choice for your home.

You'll need a chair to sit in at your fold-up desk. Rather than buying a traditional (and potentially ugly) desk chair, why not opt for an accent chair — a stylish choice that will look just as good on its own when you fold up and hide away your desk.