Forget Doorstops, People With Elegant Homes All Use This Genius "Invisible" Fixing for Their Doors — And It Only Costs £30

Often, it's the tiny details that can bother you the most. Your entire home may look perfect, but if one painting is hung slightly wonky, that will be the only thing you can notice. This only becomes more true in minimalist designs. When the beauty of your home relies on the lack of visual intrusions, the smallest disturbance can completely dismantle the aesthetic. Case in point: an ugly doorstop.

In a sleek, neutral living room, the last thing I want to see is a springy, metal doorstop attached to your interior door. They may have been fun to play with as a child, but they have no place in your artfully designed living room. Or, even worse, a flimsy plastic doorstop cluttering up your floor. To put it simply: we don't want to see it.

So, I was beyond excited when I stumbled across this genius invisible doorstep invention on Amazon while scrolling through my feed. Introducing: the invisible doorstop.

FANTOM Magnetic Concealed Doorstop (chrome) £31.99 at Amazon UK Utilizing an innovative 'rare earth' concealed magnet, this doorstop system from Fantom offers a discreet, sleek solution to bulky, unsightly doorstops of the past. The rare earth magnets used within this product boast premium durability, known as the strongest type of permanent magnets available for purchase, so you won't have to worry about your door slipping closed. Even larger, heavier doors are no problem for the Fantom magnetic doorstop. Wood, tile, or even carpet all make perfect surfaces for this system to be installed within, so no matter your flooring type, you can benefit from this product.

How Does it Work?

A post shared by FANCY (@fancy) A photo posted by on

Sitting completely flush to the floor, this clever design is practically undetectable, perfect for those of us who prefer a sleek, seamless interior design look.

This design relies on two magnets, one of which sits neatly on the surface of your flooring, while the other half is positioned on the underside of the internal door.

The floor piece contains a magnetic pin, which, when the door swings above it, rises to connect with the internal magnet on the underside of the door, providing a frictionless hold that seems to hover the door open, as if by magic.

Additionally, the installation process is surprisingly straightforward. All you have to do is drill one hole into your floor, in which you'll insert the magnetic pin piece, and another through the underside of your door, which will hold the secondary magnet. A small strike plate, with two additional screws keeps the door magnet secure, so you won't have to worry about replacing it after a few months. Even a true DIY novice could manage this, and trust me, I'd know.

Are There Any Alternatives to This Design?

While we love the discrete nature of this design, we understand that not everyone wants to have to get out the drill for their doorstop. Plus, it's not exactly the most renter-friendly design.

So, if you're looking for something a little more low-maintenance and a little less permanent, why not stick with a traditional doorstop? There are plenty of more elevated designs to choose from.

Supernic Supernic Knot Door Stop £12.59 at Amazon UK This knotted rope design is a fun and stylish spin on a typical door stop. Plus, the soft cotton fabric means you don't have to worry about any potential damage to your hardwood floors. Dibor Marble Door Stopper £23.99 at Amazon UK If you're looking for something a bit more heavy-duty, this solid marble stopper is the perfect design for you. Despite its sturdiness, protective rubber pads and a carry handle makes it easy to move around your home. EVI Herrajes Evi Herrajes | Design Wall Door Stop £14.56 at Amazon UK Doorstops don't have to be invisible to be acceptable; opting for a slightly more stylish design can often be enough to keep your space looking its best.

With this invisible doorstop installed in your home, you're one step closer to a completely seamless, sleek design, in line with the ever-popular quiet luxury trend.