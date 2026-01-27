I made the switch from a standard bed to an ottoman bed several years ago. I compare the feeling of the switch to how I imagine watching the first film in color must have felt; it's not that you were unhappy with black and white, per se, but having been exposed to how good it can be (think of the additional storage space), it makes reverting to the old ways a tad more difficult. There is, however, a popular belief that a storage bed doesn't look as stylish as a standard bed does. My answer to that? You're not looking in the right places — case in point: the strikingly chic Habitat Orton Ottoman Bed.

When you're looking to buy a new bed, there are several factors to consider — particularly if you're working with a smaller space — notably the size, style, and whether to opt for a multifunctional design. Personally, I can't imagine considering a bed that wasn't an ottoman now — what's not to love? Store your extra bedding, out-of-season clothes, and any other items that normally clutter up your sleeping space for a stylish, streamlined bedroom.

With Habitat's new Orton Ottoman Bed, you can achieve this with designer-level good looks, a hefty amount of storage, and at a delightfully low price tag, to top it all off. What's more, I've also included some of my other favorite ottoman beds on the market right now, to show you just how stylish this multifunctional piece of furniture can be, but if you're not in the market for a whole new bed, rather just a headboard, I'm going to suggest you check out this equally handsome design from Habitat.

Habitat Habitat Orton Small Double End Lift Ottoman Bed £320 at Habitat UK If you had shown me a picture of this bed without the price tag and asked me to guess how much it is, I would have guessed a lot more than its actual price tag — at £320 for a small double, £370 for a King Size, this designer-look bed is a steal. Also available in Beige, the undulating wave headboard brings a sense of fluidity and movement to the design; it's undeniably elegant, emphasized by the warm, oatmeal-toned linen-look covering. It would sit perfectly with a warm, earthy color palette or a soft, neutral bedroom. And to top it all off, its end-lift storage compartment has an impressive 630-liter storage capacity to hide away those clothes you only wear for six months of the year, plus any extra bedding or general bedroom clutter. As it's a new product, there are no reviews, as of yet, but I have no doubt it will prove to be a very popular item...

Alternative Storage Beds

If you're already comfortably on the ottoman bed train but still don't seem to have enough storage to hide your vast collection of belongings, it may be time to declutter your bedroom — we promise you'll feel better for it.