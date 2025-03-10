The 5 Japanese Design Principles Everyone Who Wants a Calm-Feeling Home Should Know About

Japanese design is revered for its elegance in minimalism. Clean, simple yet immensely convivial — Japanese design principles might seem effortless but the intentional energy placed behind each facet is more intricate than it looks, down to the finest details.

It's also a set of aesthetic principles that has far-reaching influences, beyond Japan itself — especially considering its crossover with Scandinavian design as a distinct design style known as Japandi style in interior design.

So, what do you need to know about how the Japanese aesthetic is created? Well, there are a set of abstract principles that play an important role in Japanese spaces that have lessons to teach you about you design your home, wherever you live. Here's five of them that you need to familiarize yourself with.

1. Ma (間) — The Power of Space

Strategic use of negative space is an untapped weapon of style. (Image credit: H&M)

"'Ma' is a uniquely Japanese aesthetic element that combines physical space with concepts of time and rhythm," says Minako Bryson, founder of Studio Kaimi. "By emphasizing emptiness and silence, it creates a refined beauty and a sense of tranquillity.

"Think about how space is used inside rooms in your home. Its contribution to the overall design is as important as the items placed within. A shelf with a single point of focus requires a balance of space to enhance its presence. This principle is found not only in architecture, gardens, and interior design but also in traditional arts such as calligraphy and tea ceremonies."

Essentially, if there was a principle of design that perfectly embodied the concept of less is more, Ma would be it.

Minako Bryson Social Links Navigation Founder of Studio Kaimi Minako Bryson is a Japanese interior designer and the founder of Studio Kaimi, a studio based in south London specializing in timeless and sustainable interiors. With over 15 yearsof experience, she is known for blending eastern and western influences to create spaces that are beautiful, functional and meaningful. Born in Japan and residing in the UK for more than 20 years, Minako draws inspiration from her dual cultural background, integrating nature, colour and texture into her designs. She believes that truly exceptional interiors begin with a deep understanding of each client’s unique aspirations,goals and needs. Minako collaborates with artisans in the UK, Europe and Japan, working on residential, commercial and hospitality projects across both the UK and Japan.

2. Fukinsei (不均整) — The Beauty of Natural Balance

A little bit of asymmetry can grant a moment of intrigue. (Image credit: HDP Photography. Design: NC Design & Architecture)

While Western design often strives for symmetry, Minako points out that Japanese design values asymmetry. There is beauty in imbalance and Fukinsei, translating to asymmetry, embraces this concept with open arms.

"For instance, a typical traditional Japanese room might have a tokonoma (a space where a hanging scroll is placed) on the right-hand side, and a tokowaki (shelves at different heights) on the left side to display objects," she notes. "By embracing the imperfect balance found in nature, it introduces movement and dynamism, resulting in a more organic and lively impression."

So the next time you're curating Japanese-style decor at home, introduce intrigue by embracing asymmetry in design.

3. Shizen (自然) — Connecting With Nature

Being at one with the outside world matters. (Image credit: Shannon McGrath Photography. Design: Rex Lin Architects)

"In Japanese architecture and design, blurring the boundary between indoors and outdoors is essential to achieving harmony with nature," says Minako. "By incorporating shoji screens and large windows, natural light is invited in, and well-ventilated spaces are created, allowing people to experience the changing seasons."

Now, this need for nature and the veiled importance of sprawling windows reflects the Japanese design principle of Shizen. In tune with the Japanese philosophy of Yūgen, Shizen essentially refers to the absence of artificiality and the presence of nature.

Forging a connection between the inside of your home and the external ecosystem is becoming exceedingly popular in the world of design. Perhaps it's the wariness of concrete jungles catching up to us and our thirst for a relationship with the Earth in her most natural form — whatever the reason, we're all for it.

4. Wabi-Sabi (侘び寂び) — The Beauty of Imperfection

Learning, understanding and accepting the movement of time. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: Yoko Kloeden)

Wabi-Sabi is one of the principles you're probably most familiar with, or at least heard of, but what is Wabi-Sabi really all about?

"The aesthetic of Wabi-Sabi appreciates imperfection and the passage of time, encouraging people to find beauty in natural wear and aging," says Minako. "For example, the charm of an old tea bowl (chawan) or a moss-covered garden lies in its apparent imperfection and carries depth and quiet elegance."

This interior principle is grounding and offers an inevitable perspective that applies to both life and design. When it comes to decorating ideas that tie into this concept, think patinaed planters, kintsugi-d bowls, and traditional architecture.

5. Iki (粋) — Refined Elegance and Sophistication

We will take soft whispers of elegance any day. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: Yoko Kloeden)

According to Minako, 'Iki' refers to a concept of elegance where simplicity of beauty is sought while maintaining its distinctive character. At first glance, it gives old money and quiet luxury energy and that effortless opulence that's tough to manipulate.

"It does not rely on extravagance but instead values an understated and refined style," she notes. "This aesthetic is particularly seen in fashion and product design, where it continues to influence modern trends."

Iki interiors won't grab your attention with bold hues and statement furnishings. Instead, they will effortlessly catch your sight and convince you of the beauty in sophisticated minimalism.

Candle Holders View at M&S Price: £7.50

Quantity: Set of 2 This set of candle holders is Fukinsei-coded and perfect if you're looking to add a touch of asymmetry to your home. Rice Paper Floor Lamp View at H&M Price: £60

Color: Light Beige This Rice Paper Floor Lamp from H&M is a beautiful piece of décor that offers a soft, comforting glow to any living space. Ada Dot Vase View at Anthropologie Price: £75

Size: Large This Ada Dot Vase from Anthropologie is crafted from glossy mouthblown glass. Treat it to some stems for an elegant finishing touch to your dining space.

FAQs

Why Is Japanese Design a Popular Modern Aesthetic?

"A simple space composed of minimal elements resonates with the concept of modern minimalism, making it well-suited for an urban and sophisticated lifestyle," says Minako. "Importantly, the spirit of wabi-sabi aligns with sustainable design and eco-friendly lifestyles and has helped it to earn widespread support.

"In more recent years, as awareness of environmental issues has increased, there has been a growing emphasis on long-lasting products as well as designs that co-exist with nature. The Japanese philosophies of wabi-sabi and harmony with nature reflect these values and have been widely embraced around the world."

Japanese principles of design have been around for centuries and their undeniable value in today's modern era is a testament to the immaculate aesthetic they carry. We seem to be inching towards an era of wellness, minimalism interior design and slow living that perfectly match these interior concepts.

And if nothing else, incorporating these graceful principles of design will bring your home one step closer to becoming a tranquil space, made for living in peace and harmony.