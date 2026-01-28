As part of my job, I get to see a lot of bedrooms, and over the years, I've come to the conclusion that it's often the smallest details — sometimes the ones you don't even really notice — that can make the biggest difference. And it should come as no surprise that lighting is one of those all-important details.

To me, upholstered headboards with integrated lighting have always signalled something custom-made (read: expensive). Because not only have you considered the placement of your power sockets, but the design of your headboard was basically built into the room. You'd imagine my surprise then, to discover this freestanding, upholstered bed frame from Next, with its own integrated bronze-plated directional lighting on either side.

Don't have enough room for table lamps, but lacked the foresight for wired-in pendant lights or sconces? (We've all done it.) Don't worry — this bed frame, which comes in double, king, and super king sizes, gives you the same custom look, for an off-the-shelf price, starting at just £599. If I were looking to buy a bed right now, this would be a no-brainer.

Next Relaxed Chenille Light Olive Green Ebony Upholstered Bed Frame From £599 at Next Dimensions (Double): 115cm high, 153cm wide, 211cm deep This bedframe gives you the custom-built-in look without being so (perfect if you're renting or like the flexibility to restyle). It's available in two different colors — this olive green chenille and a natural 'oyster' that's really white — though I much prefer the lustre of this color. But the most exciting feature is definitely the integrated, mains-operated directional lights that sit inside each 'wing' of the headboard. They're finished in a stylish plated bronze and can be easily repositioned independently. As with most furniture from Next, it comes with a 15-year Structural Guarantee; however, it's also worth noting that, considering this piece requires self-assembly, it cannot be returned unless it's deemed faulty. Pricewise, it's £599 for a double size, £699 for a king, and £799 for a super king, which all feel surprisingly reasonable for how expensive this bedframe looks.





After discovering this design, I soon learned that this style of bed is often referred to as a 'hotel bed' — one that comes with several integrated features, whether that's lighting, bedside tables, storage, or even sometimes device charging capabilities.

And the best news? There are a few expensive-looking designs out there, depending on what you need or what your style is. It's basically a one-stop shop for furnishing your bedroom, without it looking like a matchy-matchy suite.

Here are the best 'hotel beds' I found.

Next Tweed Linen Matson Upholstered Hotel Bed Frame From £1015 at Next If you're not so into the wingback-style of the first bed, this upholstered hotel bed frame (also from Next) might be more your thing. It's a bit more expensive, but this style comes with upholstered, floating bedside tables, directional lights, and under-bed storage that's accessed with a cantilever. It's also available in a double, king, and super king size, and just the one natural tweed linen finish, which is universally liked. Brayden Studio Grey Velvet Upholstered, Hydraulic Storage Bed With Directional Lamp From £589.99 at Wayfair This hotel bed from Wayfair features a plush padded headboard in gray velvet, with directional lights, storage under the bed (again, accessed by hydraulics), and, while it doesn't include bedside tables, it does have USB charging capabilities, perfect for your phone or other tech. Plus, the lack of bedside tables means there is more flexibility when it comes to styling — and that's a plus, if you ask me. Dunelm Oversized Ottoman Hotel Bed Frame in Bouclé £799 at Dunelm Available in either double or king size, this hotel bed is upholstered in bouclé and is fitted with built-in lights, USB points, two drawers, and storage underneath. Reviews mention how good it looks and how easy it is to assemble. There are a few mentions of issues with broken or faulty parts, but that Dunelm was able to help rectify — but worth considering. Oh, and it comes in a gray velvet colorway, too.

Other 'Integrated' Lighting Alternatives

Metro Lane Brade White Clip-On USB Lamp £38.99 at Wayfair UK Depending on what kind of bedhead you already have (upholstered might be harder to work with), a clip-on light like this one can give you a similar 'integrated' look without having to completely rethink your bedroom furniture. LEDSone Rope Plug-in Pendant Light, 4.5m £19.59 at Amazon UK Let's say you have something like a four-poster bed — why not try looping something like this long corded pendant light over a rail and draping it down next to your bed? Something like that will feel ever-so bespoke, even though it's a simple plug-in. The White Company Brittany Rechargeable Wall Light £120 at The White Company And when it comes to bespoke-looking bedroom lighting without the fuss, you can't go past the ol' faithful: wireless wall sconces. With a brass-colored metal base and rechargeable bulb, this style can easily be attached to walls, all without wires.

If you're still in the early days of planning your bedroom lighting, trust me, it's worth doing the research — that way you won't even need backup plans!