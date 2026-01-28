I Swore This 'Hotel Bed' Lighting Was Reserved for Custom Headboards Only, but This Freestanding Frame Comes With It Already Built-In

It's often the smallest, most discreet details that can make a space feel more expensive — and integrated, like this, lighting is one

next green upholstered hotel bedframe with built-in lights on a lime checkered background
As part of my job, I get to see a lot of bedrooms, and over the years, I've come to the conclusion that it's often the smallest details — sometimes the ones you don't even really notice — that can make the biggest difference. And it should come as no surprise that lighting is one of those all-important details.

To me, upholstered headboards with integrated lighting have always signalled something custom-made (read: expensive). Because not only have you considered the placement of your power sockets, but the design of your headboard was basically built into the room. You'd imagine my surprise then, to discover this freestanding, upholstered bed frame from Next, with its own integrated bronze-plated directional lighting on either side.

Don't have enough room for table lamps, but lacked the foresight for wired-in pendant lights or sconces? (We've all done it.) Don't worry — this bed frame, which comes in double, king, and super king sizes, gives you the same custom look, for an off-the-shelf price, starting at just £599. If I were looking to buy a bed right now, this would be a no-brainer.

After discovering this design, I soon learned that this style of bed is often referred to as a 'hotel bed' — one that comes with several integrated features, whether that's lighting, bedside tables, storage, or even sometimes device charging capabilities.

And the best news? There are a few expensive-looking designs out there, depending on what you need or what your style is. It's basically a one-stop shop for furnishing your bedroom, without it looking like a matchy-matchy suite.

Here are the best 'hotel beds' I found.

Other 'Integrated' Lighting Alternatives

If you're still in the early days of planning your bedroom lighting, trust me, it's worth doing the research — that way you won't even need backup plans!

