I've Just Found a Rechargeable Lamp That Doesn't Look Anything Like a Rechargeable Lamp — It's the Perfect Blend of Old and New Style

If you think portable lamps look tacky and lightweight, think again. Wireless lighting has had a serious glow-up in 2026

A credenza with a vase of flowers, a leaf-shaped bowl, and a table lamp with a wiggly base
Like most design-minded people, I have strong feelings about lighting. Yes, I'll always denounce the 'big light' and cool-toned bulbs, but my grievances run deeper. I know lamps have coexisted with trailing cables for decades without controversy, but I find a tangle of cords so unsightly. Something about a clean silhouette — no strings attached, literally — just scratches my brain, not to mention the fact you can freely move the light wherever the mood (or furniture) dictates.

The problem is, I'm all about lighting that feels weighty, expensive, and design-led, and for a long time, most rechargeable lamps didn't quite measure up. In its early infancy, portable lighting all seemed to share the same style (as well as a cheaper, lightweight feel).

Well, I'm pleased to say it's been given a glow-up in 2026 — especially when you look at OKA's wireless lighting selection. In fact, I've discovered one style that I was genuinely surprised to discover was portable. It's quirky, playful, and the perfect blend of old and new style.

Surprised by what you see? Well, after doing some digging, I'm pleased to share that there is plenty more where that came from. The world of portable, wireless, rechargeable lighting has come leaps and bounds. Here are some other design-forward styles I'm seriously considering shopping.

If the evolution of rechargeable lighting proves anything, it’s that practicality and polish are no longer mutually exclusive. What was once a compromise has become a genuine design-forward choice without having to sacrifice form. Today’s cordless lamps don’t just solve the problem of trailing wires; they offer freedom, flexibility, and plenty of style.

Wondering where to buy table lamps besides these brands? My fellow editor lists Heal's, H&M, and Lights & Lamps as just a few of his favorite places to shop.

