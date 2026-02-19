I've Just Found a Rechargeable Lamp That Doesn't Look Anything Like a Rechargeable Lamp — It's the Perfect Blend of Old and New Style

Like most design-minded people, I have strong feelings about lighting. Yes, I'll always denounce the 'big light' and cool-toned bulbs, but my grievances run deeper. I know lamps have coexisted with trailing cables for decades without controversy, but I find a tangle of cords so unsightly. Something about a clean silhouette — no strings attached, literally — just scratches my brain, not to mention the fact you can freely move the light wherever the mood (or furniture) dictates.

The problem is, I'm all about lighting that feels weighty, expensive, and design-led, and for a long time, most rechargeable lamps didn't quite measure up. In its early infancy, portable lighting all seemed to share the same style (as well as a cheaper, lightweight feel).

Well, I'm pleased to say it's been given a glow-up in 2026 — especially when you look at OKA's wireless lighting selection. In fact, I've discovered one style that I was genuinely surprised to discover was portable. It's quirky, playful, and the perfect blend of old and new style.

OKA Westman Portable Table Lamp and Shade £245 at oka.com I'm normally more of a traditionalist when it comes to my living room lighting choices, but wavy squiggle forms have had me in a chokehold for the past year. Well, you can imagine my joy upon discovering this cast-metal lamp that blends the best of both. It has a classy, verdigris finish and a dark, woven shade, but a playful, sinuous stem that feels so unexpected. It's everything I've been loving about design lately; an embrace of classic materials mixed with contemporary twists. Named after Swedish designer Gustaf Westman, renowned for his wiggly furniture designs, this lamp from OKA would bring a whimsical touch to any interior. The LED has two batteries and adjustable brightness: full brightness lasts six to seven hours, while 50 percent brightness lasts 12 to 14 hours.





Surprised by what you see? Well, after doing some digging, I'm pleased to share that there is plenty more where that came from. The world of portable, wireless, rechargeable lighting has come leaps and bounds. Here are some other design-forward styles I'm seriously considering shopping.

OKA Mosaica Portable Table Lamp and Shade in Green £150 at oka.com I told you OKA was doing something right when it comes to portable lighting. This lamp feels so Art Nouveau with its glass shade, complete with a rippled, hammered texture and a frustrum brass base. Gen Z has been laying claim to the Tiffany lamp resurgence in recent years, and this feels like the subtler, more mature older sister. It blends in beautifully anywhere in the home — kitchen counter to bedside table — and its petite size makes it easy to transport. M&S Joshua Ceramic Striped Rechargeable Table Lamp £49.50 at Marks and Spencer UK If you're looking for overhead lighting alternatives, my best advice is to use a host of different-sized lamps around your room instead for warm, ambient lighting. Now, traditionally, rechargeable lamps have been smaller in scale for battery purposes, but this lamp from M&S changes the game. Measuring 33cm tall and with three touch-controlled brightness settings, this ceramic table lamp is a great way to anchor an entryway table or a kitchen island (or both, since it's portable, after all). My favorite part? The vertical stripes that run from the square base to the shade. Pooky Doorstop Rechargeable Table Lamp £145 at Pooky Pooky has long been ahead of the curve when it comes to rechargeable lighting. Its interchangeable bases and shades make it easy to tailor a design to your tastes, while the brand’s meticulous attention to detail ensures these portable pieces feel anything but plug-and-play. You'd be forgiven for mistaking them for far pricier, hardwired designs. Take this solid marble base, for instance — it's satisfyingly weighty and a far cry from the lightweight reputation that once defined cordless lamps. And in a final flourish, every rechargeable style from Pooky comes with a brass-cased remote for easy operation. Addison Ross Cherry Lacquer Rechargeable Bobbin Led Lamp £125 at Addison Ross In my book of lighting rules, intriguing silhouettes are always encouraged. I'm utterly obsessed with this bobbin-style lamp from Addison Ross, home to the most iconic salt and pepper mills to hit market shelves this decade. The distinctive style feels bold and playful, but with an old-timey elegance, and, you guessed it, it's rechargeable. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life on its brightest setting and has three adjustable light levels, making it suitable for every room. If that wasn't enough, you can also choose from 16 different glossy colors. This is an embodiment of the portable lamp revolution. Soho Home Cassie Table Lamp £595 at Soho Home Soho Home knows a thing or two about luxe design, and that extends to the brand's range of rechargeable lamps. This style combines a delicate glass shade with a solid, tapered base made from green marble for a striking design. It might be on the pricier side, but the details speak for themselves. Finished with rippled detailing around the rim, the domed shade of the Cassie table lamp gives a soft, ambient glow that screams luxury. Just a few years back, a portable lamp of this calibre would have been unfathomable, yet here we are. MADE.com Sacha Rechargeable Wireless Table Lamp £79 at made.com Glass has been cropping up across a host of design trends in the past year. I'm so glad it's finally found its way to rechargeable lighting, which was once dominated by cheaper materials like plastic that made lamps look cheap. This one by MADE is anything but that. It's tall and hefty, with an organic, art-deco look owing to its rectangular silver-toned base and striking shade composed of three overlapping, curved glass panels in a soft green hue. As far as accent lighting goes, this lamp is a worthy winner.

If the evolution of rechargeable lighting proves anything, it’s that practicality and polish are no longer mutually exclusive. What was once a compromise has become a genuine design-forward choice without having to sacrifice form. Today’s cordless lamps don’t just solve the problem of trailing wires; they offer freedom, flexibility, and plenty of style.

Wondering where to buy table lamps besides these brands? My fellow editor lists Heal's, H&M, and Lights & Lamps as just a few of his favorite places to shop.