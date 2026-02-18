Wabi Sabi Might Be the Most Elevated Style for a Living Room — These 24 Pieces of Decor Prove Imperfection Is the New Luxury
I’ve always been drawn to Japanese philosophy — and in interiors, Wabi-Sabi is where that emotional depth, and raw texture finally make sense for how we want to live now
In my opinion, Wabi-Sabi is one of the richest philosophies we can embed into modern life. Rooted in Japanese culture, it honours imperfection, rawness, and the quiet beauty of things that age and evolve. There’s a freedom in it and an understanding that not everything needs to be polished or symmetrical to hold meaning.
I first really understood the depth of Wabi-Sabi when I was studying pottery. If you’re familiar with Shiro Tsujimura, the Japanese ceramic artist, you’ll know how he works within traditional methods — recreating unglazed wares, drawing from both Japanese and Korean traditions — yet reimagines them through new expressions. That balance of respect and reinvention stayed with me.
In interiors, this philosophy translates into tactile textures and deeply honest materials, curtains left unlined, handmade ceramics with uneven glazes, woods that proudly show their grain, and stone that carries weight. When you explore Wabi-Sabi interiors, you begin to see how the space is shaped by restraint — more intention, and an atmosphere that feels calm rather than overworked.
What I love most is how it softens minimalism. It clears visual noise without feeling stark. You can introduce greenery, branches in imperfect vases, patinated finishes, and sculptural forms that feel organic rather than decorative. Yes, it leans earthy — but today that doesn’t mean beige alone. Olive greens, deep burgundy, muted blues when layered gently, they add depth without disturbing the stillness.
If this way of living — slower and more intentional speaks to you but you’re unsure how to translate it into your own space, that’s exactly where I come in.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.