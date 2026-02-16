Anya Hindmarch's Cola, Soy Sauce, and Ketchup Scented Candles Might Sound Weird, but I Hunted Them Down and They Smell Surprisingly Sophisticated

Here at Livingetc, we have, of course, got a group chat where we drop all the cool stuff we see on our travels, whether that's in real life or when we're browsing through our favorite home decor websites. Designer Anya Hindmarch often makes an appearance, whether it's some brilliant new activation or some funny, clever new piece of design for your home.

But, when news of her intriguingly-scented candle fragrances dropped into the chat, I knew I had to go out and find them IRL. After all, we're looking at scents inspired by Coca Cola, Heinz Ketchup, and Kikkoman Soy Sauce, available right now from Liberty — all staples of the modern pantry, of course, but not necessarily something I've ever thought about in terms of smelling great.

So, I traversed the winding stairs of the iconic London department store in search of getting hands on with Anya's unusual home fragrance collection, and found them nestled in amongst some of the designer's happy-making ceramics. And my verdict? Not at all what I was expecting.

Well, I can't say I was too shocked by what the Coca Cola candle smelled like — its fragrance is pretty much what you'd expect, though perhaps it smells a little sweeter than an actual can of Coke does, more like traditional cola cube sweets.

However, it was more the Heinz Tomato Ketchup candle I couldn't quite imagine. I do eat ketchup, but I can't really abide the smell of it. It's sweet but vinegary, and not particularly, to this writer at least, an appetizing scent. Thankfully for me, then, this candle doesn't really smell like ketchup. It's more in the realm of the wider 'tomato' scent trend in home fragrance right now. It is more of a fresh tomato leaf smell overall, but with a hint of basil, and then some blackcurrant and lime that adds some zing to its herbal qualities. Not quite vinegary in that sense, but there's a kick to it.

Unfortunately, they didn't have the soy sauce-scented candles on display.

Of course, I was only getting the 'cold throw' of these candles by going to smell them in Liberty, so I do not doubt that they get even more complex once you actually burn them. I wasn't necessarily convinced to buy one to take home — the £95 price tag is maybe above average for a candle of this size, but not for a piece of Anya Hindmarch's design, if you're a fan or collector. These candles are fun and kitsch, with each glass votive wrapped in a decorative leather sleeve that you'll want to keep long after you've finished burning your candle.

Shop the Trend

Foodie home fragrances aren't anything new, even if they usually don't quite go so literal as Anya Hindmarch's imaginative take on them. Here are some alternatives if you want to explore this interesting fragrance profile.

While I have you, if you're getting into your home fragrance in a serious way, read our guide to what fragrance notes are, so you can better appreciate your scented candles as they burn.