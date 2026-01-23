At some point in your life, you might've been asked about your dream era to experience — and for me, the answer has always been the '80s. Perhaps I read too many Archie comics growing up, or maybe the fun-filled fashion skewed my opinion. But when I heard about Imaginary Authors and Anthropologie whipping up an olfactory love letter to this era, I was eager to know more.

Although I have no reference point to go off, these candles feel like just the fragrances flooding the air of pop shops, rollerblade discos, and glossy red diners. Aside from making your home smell good, it will also make you daydream of splitting a milkshake with candy cane-colored straws and grooving to the tune of a jukebox.

Before I continue to wax poetic about these fragrance blends, let's take a look at the star of the collab.

Imaginary Authors x Anthropologie Imaginary Authors x Anthropologie Discovery Set £48 at Anthropologie Quantity: Set of 3 If you want to enjoy all of the scents in the launch, this discovery set of small candles, each with a burn time of 20 hours, will treat your interiors to a fragrance flight.

From the minds at Imaginary Authors and Anthropologie comes this range of three scented candles. And while all of the fragrances speak to a clear era of the past, each candle has its own distinct vibe.

First, there's Cherry Groove. Think ribbons of cherries layered with fresh tonka and an air of white florals — none too heady. Designed to evoke the aroma of a cherry cola, this nostalgic scent exudes pure 'teenage desire'.

Next, the Shake Shake Shake. Nutty, sweet, and enrichingly creamy, this fragrance is for the gourmand-loving. And if you're choosing scented candles for a dinner party, specifically for an 80s-themed soirée, this will definitely elevate the evening.

And third of all, the Spin Me Round. Another fruity fragrance to round the collection off, this scented candle unexpectedly combines magnolia, grapefruit, and lily of the valley for a delicately sweet scent.

As far as the design goes, these candles are housed in classic glass vessels with colour-pop branding on the front that feels perfectly matched to each blend. Now, if you're already obsessed with the thought of these candles, but you're not particularly fond of one of the fragrance families, then you can always shop the individual scents.

And if you want something a little less gourmand to counter the sweet scented candles in your home, then savory fragrance is worth a sniff.