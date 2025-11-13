7 Fashion Labels That Have Candle Lines That You Need to Know About If You're a Style Worshipper

Recently, there's been a wave of fashion brands dipping their design forces into the world of homewares. And, much to my happiness, some labels are going one step further and exploring the space of home fragrance.

So I've been exploring the best brands to keep your eyes on, some old and some new, that will help your home smell good and make a statement for taste all at once. I've settled on these seven major maisons and the best scented candles they've cooked up to impress.

Without further ado, let's explore these special brands and their stylish candles that smell so good you'll want to keep them all to yourself.

1. Sézane

Although I first fell in love with Sézane for its beautiful leather-ware and its hot shoe collection. I'm now crushing on the Parisian brand all over again following its recent foray into home fragrance. Cupped in textured ceramic vessels, these colorful candles offer mesmerizing fragrance blends. Some of which are perfect when curating a menu of scented candles for your next dinner party.

Sézane Canto Candle £60 at Sézane - UK Fragrance: Fig Wax poured in France and ceramics sourced from Portugal, the Canto Candle is a beautiful, fragrant centerpiece to any side table. Sézane Feu de Vie Candle £55 at Sézane - UK Fragrance: Tuberose With a burn time of 50 hours, this Fue de Vie candle will swiftly perfume your home with a charming musky floral fragrance. Sézane Pianissimo Candle £160 at Sézane - UK Fragrance: Le Jardin The Sézane Pianissimo Candle features a ribbed surface that elevates this from a scenting medium to something more.

2. COS

Known for being effortlessly chic, COS is now doing candles that definitely ring true to the brand's memo for style. Cupped in amber glass, these scented candles might look simple, but they pack a perfect fragrant punch. If you're looking for new ways to make your home smell good, give these minimalist candles a chance.

COS CUIR EN FLEUR £35 at COS Fragrance: Floral You can expect a warm blend of base notes featuring cedarwood, patchouli, vanilla, iris, and leather from CUIR EN FLEUR. COS CABANE DE BOIS £35 at COS Fragrance: Woody Literally translating to wooden cabin, this COS candle will transport you to a magical tree house with its cocktail of earthy notes. COS VOYAGE EPICES £35 at COS Fragrance: Spicy Cinnamon and geranium bourbon is cut with notes of clove bud, vetiver, and patchouli for a balanced fragrance.

3. Loewe

The pioneers of the tomato scent trend, Loewe has been a big name in the realm of home fragrance. And for good reason if you ask me. Subtle but striking vessels? Check. Scent blends that make an impression? Check. And brand value that automatically relays personality points? Major check! And while Loewe has plenty of prime favorites, its latest metallic collection has taken over my wish list.

4. Maison Margiela Replica

Maison Margiela's Replica is another brand that any home fragrance aficionado worth their salt will know. The famous descriptive labels and frosted glass holders are recognizable anywhere. And if you're specifically looking for scented candles to moodscape with, then this is the brand I would recommend without a second thought. Each blend tells a story that will play a background character in the memories you make.

5. Dior

If you haven't yet immersed yourself in Dior's multiverse of home fragrance, let this be your sign to visit a store and find your favorite scent. Each fragrance smells pure and focused, all hosted in simple white jars that will silently impress on any shelf. But, personally, I love the idea of being selfish with these candles and using them to make your bedroom smell nice come sunset.

DIOR Figue Méditerranée £90 at Christian Dior Parfums UK Family: Fruity Figue Méditerranée is such a versatile fragrance; it's bound to become a popular candle in your collection, regardless of the season in session. DIOR Piste aux Étoiles Christmas Candle £104 at Christian Dior Parfums UK Notes: Caramelized Almond, Cotton Candy The dreamy name (trail to the stars) is what first drew me in, but this festive fragrance speaks for itself and is a great alternative to the overdone Christmas scents. DIOR Thé Osmanthus Giant Candle £580 at Christian Dior Parfums UK Burning Time: 110 Hours If you're looking for an oversized candle that doubles as a soothing signature scent to your home, the Thé Osmanthus fragrance is a tasteful choice.

6. Paul Smith

Design writer Maya Glantz and I had an exciting chat about fashion brands that have mastered fragrance, and she introduced me to Paul Smith's stunning range. "I've always been a fan of Paul Smith's playful yet elegant style, and these candles perfectly capture that," she notes. "The colorful glass vessels feel like a fun nod to his signature stripes, in a more subtle form, and all the scents sound dreamy — though I'm particularly drawn to the fresh, bright notes in the teal-colored 'Sunseeker' candle."

7. Prada

Last but most certainly not least we have Prada. Renowned for its beauty and haute fashion, the brand's candles will undoubtedly be the next thing you obsess over. What I love about these candles is the porcelain range's fun exteriors that are juxtaposed by calmer blends. So if you love your candles to look groovy but smell slightly more classic, then this is the label for you.

Prada Porcelain Seringàt Candle £280 at Harrods Notes: Jasmine, Magnolia Whimsical in form but refined in fragrance, Prada's Porcelain Seringàt Candle is a fun way to bring some color to your candle collection. Prada Infusion De Vanille Candle £57 at Selfridges Notes: Vanilla, Bergamot, Neroli, Angelica Seeds I love a subtly sweet vanilla candle, but this number by Prada takes these central notes and makes them so much more interesting. Prada Porcelain Lipstick Style Candle £280 at Prada UK Notes: Neroli, Patchouli, Akigalawood I won't lie, I'd buy this Porcelain Lipstick Style Candle just for the cool vessel. But the fragrance is a surprisingly exciting blend that makes me want it so much more.

