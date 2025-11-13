7 Fashion Labels That Have Candle Lines That You Need to Know About If You're a Style Worshipper
Be in the know and let these brands go beyond inspiring just your closets by perfuming your home, too
Recently, there's been a wave of fashion brands dipping their design forces into the world of homewares. And, much to my happiness, some labels are going one step further and exploring the space of home fragrance.
So I've been exploring the best brands to keep your eyes on, some old and some new, that will help your home smell good and make a statement for taste all at once. I've settled on these seven major maisons and the best scented candles they've cooked up to impress.
Without further ado, let's explore these special brands and their stylish candles that smell so good you'll want to keep them all to yourself.
1. Sézane
Although I first fell in love with Sézane for its beautiful leather-ware and its hot shoe collection. I'm now crushing on the Parisian brand all over again following its recent foray into home fragrance. Cupped in textured ceramic vessels, these colorful candles offer mesmerizing fragrance blends. Some of which are perfect when curating a menu of scented candles for your next dinner party.
2. COS
Known for being effortlessly chic, COS is now doing candles that definitely ring true to the brand's memo for style. Cupped in amber glass, these scented candles might look simple, but they pack a perfect fragrant punch. If you're looking for new ways to make your home smell good, give these minimalist candles a chance.
3. Loewe
The pioneers of the tomato scent trend, Loewe has been a big name in the realm of home fragrance. And for good reason if you ask me. Subtle but striking vessels? Check. Scent blends that make an impression? Check. And brand value that automatically relays personality points? Major check! And while Loewe has plenty of prime favorites, its latest metallic collection has taken over my wish list.
Color: Brown
If you're keen to make your home smell cozier for fall, this Sweet Almond Midi Scented Candle from Loewe is a no-brainer.
4. Maison Margiela Replica
Maison Margiela's Replica is another brand that any home fragrance aficionado worth their salt will know. The famous descriptive labels and frosted glass holders are recognizable anywhere. And if you're specifically looking for scented candles to moodscape with, then this is the brand I would recommend without a second thought. Each blend tells a story that will play a background character in the memories you make.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Notes: Vanilla, Tonka Bean, Vetiver, Tabaco
Trust me, this is the perfect candle for a boy apartment. It's equally enticing and mature, making a great first impression.
Notes: Coconut Milk, Rose, White Musks
This Bubble Bath Candle from Maison Margiela Replica is my favorite fragrance for when I'm romanticizing my bedtime routine.
5. Dior
If you haven't yet immersed yourself in Dior's multiverse of home fragrance, let this be your sign to visit a store and find your favorite scent. Each fragrance smells pure and focused, all hosted in simple white jars that will silently impress on any shelf. But, personally, I love the idea of being selfish with these candles and using them to make your bedroom smell nice come sunset.
6. Paul Smith
Design writer Maya Glantz and I had an exciting chat about fashion brands that have mastered fragrance, and she introduced me to Paul Smith's stunning range. "I've always been a fan of Paul Smith's playful yet elegant style, and these candles perfectly capture that," she notes. "The colorful glass vessels feel like a fun nod to his signature stripes, in a more subtle form, and all the scents sound dreamy — though I'm particularly drawn to the fresh, bright notes in the teal-colored 'Sunseeker' candle."
Notes: French Lavender Oil, Clary Sage, Verbena
Paul Smith's scented candles are where home fragrance and dopamine decor combine, and Day Dreamer is at the center of it all.
Notes: Haitian Vetiver, Moss, Lemon
If you're wondering how to make an entryway smell welcoming, I'm certain that Paul Smith's Botanist is the best for the job.
7. Prada
Last but most certainly not least we have Prada. Renowned for its beauty and haute fashion, the brand's candles will undoubtedly be the next thing you obsess over. What I love about these candles is the porcelain range's fun exteriors that are juxtaposed by calmer blends. So if you love your candles to look groovy but smell slightly more classic, then this is the label for you.
If, like me, you're in your experimental stage with home fragrance, our guide to savory scents is worth a scroll. However, if you're feeling the Christmas spirit, then these home fragrance advent calendars will thrill you.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.