So, What Exactly Is a 'Boy Apartment'? Here's How to Tap Into the Surprisingly Sophisticated Internet Trend
Bachelor pads and man caves are out. This year, we're all about 'boy apartments,' the elevated and well-curated aesthetic anyone can embrace
Gone are the days of mattresses on the floor and beer bottles doubling as décor. Across social media, the 'boy apartment' trend is changing the way people view the design choices of young men for the better, but I think anyone could benefit from embracing the surprisingly sophisticated new aesthetic.
But what is a 'boy apartment', you ask? Simply put, it's a clean, well-curated, and personal space that rewrites the old-fashioned stereotype that guys don't care about style. "The interior design trend is a great step forward for men and their living spaces," says Amy Granger of Scandinavian Designs. "It’s a shift away from the outdated man cave idea, focusing more on comfort and style without all the clutter... it’s about time men’s spaces got the same love and attention as any other well-designed home."
And attention they're getting! The 'boy apartment' trend has caught the eye of millions across various social media platforms, inspiring the most stylish of men to share their own take on the 'boy apartment.' One creator who's space has garnered plenty of attention online is Abhishek Dekate. For him, the trend "blends practicality and understated style," with his own 'boy apartment' reflecting his appreciation for moody and neutral tones, mixed with functional furniture and antiques.
Sounds like something you'd like? I'm not surprised. Below, I've explored the social media trend, breaking down what it is, and how to recreate the look in your own space.
A post shared by Abhishek Dekate (@abhishekdekate)
A photo posted by on
Sam Bolianatz (@sambolianatz) is another content creator whose 'boy apartment' has caught the attention of the internet. He describes a 'boy apartment' as a space that feels comfortable, personal, and inspiring. "A 'boy apartment' is simply curating my space to my own aesthetic, and collecting things that are special and have a story," he tells me.
So how is this trend actually different to any other stylish space? The answer is thoughtful curation. Out of the many 'boy apartments' I've seen on social media now (and it's been quite a few now — for research!), each of them seemingly speak to the owner's own taste, illustrated through their décor choices. While the look itself has become a trend, the aesthetic doesn't actually feel attached to any one particular trend or style. Some feature touches of modern retro with mixes of warm and cool colors, while others adopt more minimalist décor.
Regardless, every single item selected for each 'boy apartment' is intentional, and while there are plenty of functional furniture pieces, style seems to be reflected in everything. And because of this, it's an aesthetic that can't be recreated overnight — such spaces take time to curate, with pieces carefully collected that reflect the owner's personality and taste.
How To Create Your Own 'Boy Apartment'
With thoughtful and intentional curation in mind, creating your own 'boy apartment' (regardless of your gender, might I add) should start by forgetting trends you've seen, and instead simply select things you like.
Then, there's the color scheme. Matthew Coates of Seattle-based Coates Design Architects and Interiors recommends starting with a neutral color scheme of gray, earthy tones, or moody colors as your base, and to build from there.
"I would then go for furniture that’s functional but has a little attitude...think old leather sofas, industrial metal shelves, and maybe some wooden elements to keep it grounded," Matthew says. Use your color scheme to guide your décor choices, but not restrict them.
With the foundations of the space established, the key ingredient to achieving a 'boy apartment' is personality. This can come in the form of vintage furniture that you love, personal artwork to hang on the wall, or small objets placed across the coffee table.
By layering these elements together, you too can create a successful 'boy apartment' worthy of internet praise. To get you started, I've found nine 'boy apartment' buys, below.
9 Buys to Get the 'Boy Apartment' Look
Price: $79
'Boy apartments' typically feature some retro styling pieces, and this table clock is just that. Its sleek shape, matte black finish, and gold hands make the clock look like an antique — perfect for adding a touch of uniqueness in your space.
Price: $313, Was: $349
It's a good idea to incorporate a healthy mix of materials and textures in your 'boy apartment'. This highly-rated aluminum end table speaks to Matthew Coates' point about industrial metals. While it may feels a bit industrial on it's own, styled with a velvet couch or shaggy rug will make it'll feel much softer — making the space cohesive and intriguing.
Price: $79, Was: $99
Keep your 'boy apartment' organized with a square catchall tray. This quartz tray is just the right size to hold your keys, wallet, or glasses — eliminating clutter from tabletops. The bright white color will enliven a space that features darker colors, creating a sense of harmony in any room.
Price: $1,422.40, Was: $1,778
Your 'boy apartment' needs that one aspirational item, and this iconic chair design would be perfect. The style was designed by architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in the early 20th century, and continues to impress today. The tubular steel and leather material combine to create not only a comfortable seat but an art piece as well.
Price: $17.95
If the 'boy apartment' is an elevated men's living space, it can't only look the part. It has to smell the part, too. You're space will need a signature scent, and what could be better than a mahogany and teakwood fragrance? Place this sleek reed diffuser on a countertop or coffee table, and let the aroma elevate your space.
Price: $599
Matthew also mentioned how adding wooden elements to a 'boy apartment' can help ground the space, and this dark walnut wooden coffee table would do the trick. As a practical piece with sleek and sophisticated design, it isn't just a great choice for your 'boy apartment', it's a staple piece that you can take with you as your style changes and evolves.
Price: $299
A 'boy apartment' is seemingly the antithesis of the dungeon-like man cave, so shed some light in the space with a beautifully modern dome table lamp. This style of lamp is unique in shape and will give your room a subtle glow. Plus, the light sandstone color will contrast any dark features in your space in the most visually appealing manner.
Price: $125
A 'boy apartment' certainly isn't void of fun. Get yourself a stylish chess set that doubles as décor. This board is made of wood and features a mirrored grid, giving it an elegant and chic finish. When it's not in use, this will look beautiful on its own, or put the set back in its stylish box to mimic a coffee table book.
Price: $59.90, Was: $119.95
When you're lounging on the couch, you'll need a comfortable throw pillow that looks just as stylish as the rest of your 'boy apartment'. This chocolate brown style is just the thing. It's suede finish radiates comfort, while the exposed seam lines will give your couch some much-needed dimension.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
I Tried Cozy Earth’s Bath Towels — Here's My Honest Thoughts on Whether They’re Worth the Hype
You probably know this celeb-loved brand for its bamboo bedding, but how do Cozy Earth’s towels measure up? Read my honest, unfiltered review
By Julia Demer Published
-
An Easy-to-Digest Expert Guide to Terrazzo — The Splashy, Speckled Surface Designers Aren't Done With Yet
Originally dating back to ancient times, terrazzo is a versatile surface and design-world staple these days — here's everything you need to know
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Skirted Tables Usually Make Me Cringe, but This Interior Designer Found a Way That Looks Cool (and Hides Clutter)
This ain't your grandmother's old skirted table — this interior designer has found a fun way to reimagine the dated design detail
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
'Closet Bars' Are the Classy Trick for Smaller Homes I'd Actually Sacrifice Storage Space for
There is nothing like an element of surprise to up your hosting game. From bold and luxurious to minimal and sleek; these closet bars serving up serious style
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
"It's Time to Make Yourself a Bedwomb," a Design Expert Tells Me — Why the Smallest Bedroom Is Best and How It Can Improve Your Sleep
The cozier the space, the better your sleep will be according to this design professional. From canopies to warm colors; here is how to create a bedwomb
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
4 Stylish Lava Stone Countertop Ideas — The High-Gloss, Candy-Colored Kitchen Surface You're About to See Everywhere
Coming in every color of the rainbow, lava stone countertops feel modern and timeless with these styling tricks from interior experts
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
5 Colors Interior Designers Warn Will Date Faster in 2025 Than Paint Can Dry
We're here for the fashionable but not the transient: these are the colors that won't hang around long enough this year for you to invest in them
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
This Simple Trick Turns a Basic IKEA Sofa into a Skirted Style Icon in Seconds — It's So Easy to Copy
You don't need a whole new sofa to get a whole new look; a skirted slip cover and a few simple tricks can transform the couch you already know and love
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Extended Headboards Are Going to Be Big in 2025 — 5 Reasons Why They Make Every Bedroom Look Bigger, Better and More Expensive
A headboard that stretches beyond just the length of the bed is the little something extra your space needs
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
This Stylish DIY Wireless Wall Sconce Is Almost Too Easy to Make — and Will Just As Effortlessly Elevate Your Space
Everyone loves a little mood lighting, and this easy sconce lighting DIY by TikToker Julie Sousa provides serious style without breaking the bank
By Olivia Wolfe Published