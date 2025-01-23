So, What Exactly Is a 'Boy Apartment'? Here's How to Tap Into the Surprisingly Sophisticated Internet Trend

Gone are the days of mattresses on the floor and beer bottles doubling as décor. Across social media, the 'boy apartment' trend is changing the way people view the design choices of young men for the better, but I think anyone could benefit from embracing the surprisingly sophisticated new aesthetic.

But what is a 'boy apartment', you ask? Simply put, it's a clean, well-curated, and personal space that rewrites the old-fashioned stereotype that guys don't care about style. "The interior design trend is a great step forward for men and their living spaces," says Amy Granger of Scandinavian Designs. "It’s a shift away from the outdated man cave idea, focusing more on comfort and style without all the clutter... it’s about time men’s spaces got the same love and attention as any other well-designed home."

And attention they're getting! The 'boy apartment' trend has caught the eye of millions across various social media platforms, inspiring the most stylish of men to share their own take on the 'boy apartment.' One creator who's space has garnered plenty of attention online is Abhishek Dekate. For him, the trend "blends practicality and understated style," with his own 'boy apartment' reflecting his appreciation for moody and neutral tones, mixed with functional furniture and antiques.

Sounds like something you'd like? I'm not surprised. Below, I've explored the social media trend, breaking down what it is, and how to recreate the look in your own space.

Sam Bolianatz (@sambolianatz) is another content creator whose 'boy apartment' has caught the attention of the internet. He describes a 'boy apartment' as a space that feels comfortable, personal, and inspiring. "A 'boy apartment' is simply curating my space to my own aesthetic, and collecting things that are special and have a story," he tells me.

So how is this trend actually different to any other stylish space? The answer is thoughtful curation. Out of the many 'boy apartments' I've seen on social media now (and it's been quite a few now — for research!), each of them seemingly speak to the owner's own taste, illustrated through their décor choices. While the look itself has become a trend, the aesthetic doesn't actually feel attached to any one particular trend or style. Some feature touches of modern retro with mixes of warm and cool colors, while others adopt more minimalist décor.

Regardless, every single item selected for each 'boy apartment' is intentional, and while there are plenty of functional furniture pieces, style seems to be reflected in everything. And because of this, it's an aesthetic that can't be recreated overnight — such spaces take time to curate, with pieces carefully collected that reflect the owner's personality and taste.

How To Create Your Own 'Boy Apartment'

(Image credit: David Pike. Design: Abhishek Dekate)

With thoughtful and intentional curation in mind, creating your own 'boy apartment' (regardless of your gender, might I add) should start by forgetting trends you've seen, and instead simply select things you like.

Then, there's the color scheme. Matthew Coates of Seattle-based Coates Design Architects and Interiors recommends starting with a neutral color scheme of gray, earthy tones, or moody colors as your base, and to build from there.

"I would then go for furniture that’s functional but has a little attitude...think old leather sofas, industrial metal shelves, and maybe some wooden elements to keep it grounded," Matthew says. Use your color scheme to guide your décor choices, but not restrict them.

With the foundations of the space established, the key ingredient to achieving a 'boy apartment' is personality. This can come in the form of vintage furniture that you love, personal artwork to hang on the wall, or small objets placed across the coffee table.

By layering these elements together, you too can create a successful 'boy apartment' worthy of internet praise. To get you started, I've found nine 'boy apartment' buys, below.

9 Buys to Get the 'Boy Apartment' Look