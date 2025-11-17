A GAIL's Bakery Scented Candle? This Sweet and Savory New Collab Might Just Be the Perfect Gift for Anyone Who Loves Freshly Baked Goods
Something to satisfy your savory buds and a little something else for the gourmand-loving, of course
I love a good collab, and especially so when it feels authentic and it looks good. When I heard news of fragrance house Earl of East and GAIL's bakery joining forces to design a candle line, I was hoping that this range was going to smell good, too.
"I’ve long been fascinated by the power of scent and how it impacts our decisions and our behaviour," says Roane Rapson, head of food concepts at GAIL's. "So, the thought arose — could we mimic or recreate some of our favourite scents that could be enjoyed at home!"
And let me tell you, it does not disappoint. It smells like you're behind the counter at this locally loved boulangerie, with the scent measuring up to some of the best candles, which should come as no surprise considering Earl of East's stellar track record.
Here's a look at what this London duo has cooked up.
Color: White
Starting strong with this Olive Oil, Rosemary & Sea Salt Candle. If you love savory home fragrance, this one is for you. Reminiscent of GAIL's classic Rosemary & Sea Salt Foccacia and fragrant Potato & Rosemary Sourdough, this candle will make your home smell amazing — just like you've been baking up a storm of fresh bread.
Burn Time: 35 Hours
And now for the gourmand lovers, also featured is this Brown Butter, Caramel & Warm Spices Candle. The sweet toasted notes have been cut with pops of spice that will make your home smell cozy for fall. And if you want to keep this scent alive through Christmas, you can always rely on scent layering with traditional peppermint or winter woody fragrances to match the season.
Burn Time: 12 Hours
If your taste in fragrance varies by day, or you simply can't choose between either genre, then this Candle Votive Set is the answer to your dilemma. And it'll make choosing scented candles for your next dinner party a breeze. The focaccia fragranced votive for the amuse-bouche to the mains, and then a switch to the buttery candle for dessert and drinks.
"At Earl of East, we’re always exploring how scent can tell a story, and this collaboration with GAIL’s felt like a natural extension of that," says Paul Firmin, co-founder at Earl of East. "The bakery is such a sensory place — the warmth of the oven, the mix of sweet and savoury notes, the comfort of something freshly baked. Just like our own café collection, these gourmand candles with GAIL’s celebrate the small rituals that make us feel grounded."
Scent blends aside, there are a couple of other things I appreciate about this collaborative launch from Earl of East and GAIL's. For one, the range may only consist of two fragrances (for now), but each authentically represents the scentual ambiance of GAIL's.
Secondly, the fragrance and essential oils used to capture the nostalgia of your breakfast to-go are ethically sourced and traceable to origin, much as with the ingredients used to whip up GAIL’s baked goods.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
And thirdly, I'm making a conscious choice when spending my pay day budget on candles nowadays. Since Earl of East's candles are crafted from eco-soy that's hand-poured in London, you don't have to worry about any nasties while moodscaping your home.
Plus, as an incidental advantage, vegetable wax has a slower burn rate. This means that these beautifully scented candles will have a longer shelf life in your space.
Other Foodie-Approved Candles
Burn Time: 60 Hours
The tomato scent trend is still alive and well. So if you do miss out on this collab but you want to bring a lightly fruity, herbal freshness to your home, this Malin + Goetz candle is ideal.
Burn Time: 30 Hours
This Oregano Small Scented Candle from Loewe is such a great way to make your living room smell good. Especially if you're missing out on the scents of an indoor herb garden.
While you might want to keep the gifts of this surprising collaboration to yourself, candles are a great present to give to your loved ones. And our guide to the best home fragrance advent calendars will leave you with plenty of inspiration for the people at the top of your nice list.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.