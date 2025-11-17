A GAIL's Bakery Scented Candle? This Sweet and Savory New Collab Might Just Be the Perfect Gift for Anyone Who Loves Freshly Baked Goods

Something to satisfy your savory buds and a little something else for the gourmand-loving, of course

Bring the fresh-baked scents of this favorite chain home with this convivial candle duo.
published

I love a good collab, and especially so when it feels authentic and it looks good. When I heard news of fragrance house Earl of East and GAIL's bakery joining forces to design a candle line, I was hoping that this range was going to smell good, too.

"I’ve long been fascinated by the power of scent and how it impacts our decisions and our behaviour," says Roane Rapson, head of food concepts at GAIL's. "So, the thought arose — could we mimic or recreate some of our favourite scents that could be enjoyed at home!"

And let me tell you, it does not disappoint. It smells like you're behind the counter at this locally loved boulangerie, with the scent measuring up to some of the best candles, which should come as no surprise considering Earl of East's stellar track record.

Here's a look at what this London duo has cooked up.

"At Earl of East, we’re always exploring how scent can tell a story, and this collaboration with GAIL’s felt like a natural extension of that," says Paul Firmin, co-founder at Earl of East. "The bakery is such a sensory place — the warmth of the oven, the mix of sweet and savoury notes, the comfort of something freshly baked. Just like our own café collection, these gourmand candles with GAIL’s celebrate the small rituals that make us feel grounded."

Scent blends aside, there are a couple of other things I appreciate about this collaborative launch from Earl of East and GAIL's. For one, the range may only consist of two fragrances (for now), but each authentically represents the scentual ambiance of GAIL's.

Secondly, the fragrance and essential oils used to capture the nostalgia of your breakfast to-go are ethically sourced and traceable to origin, much as with the ingredients used to whip up GAIL’s baked goods.

And thirdly, I'm making a conscious choice when spending my pay day budget on candles nowadays. Since Earl of East's candles are crafted from eco-soy that's hand-poured in London, you don't have to worry about any nasties while moodscaping your home.

Plus, as an incidental advantage, vegetable wax has a slower burn rate. This means that these beautifully scented candles will have a longer shelf life in your space.

While you might want to keep the gifts of this surprising collaboration to yourself, candles are a great present to give to your loved ones. And our guide to the best home fragrance advent calendars will leave you with plenty of inspiration for the people at the top of your nice list.

