If You're Not 'Moodscaping', You're Missing Out — Here's How I Change My Home's Ambiance Through Scent, Based on How I'm Feeling

I truly believe that scent plays a major role in the way your home feels and how it supports your mood. So when I discovered moodscaping, it felt like the world had finally put a name to the transformative power of home fragrances.

Perfuming your living space is not just about how to make your home smell good. It's also about choosing your fragrances with intent and allowing your rooms to evoke your emotion of the moment.

Whether you're in the mood to be energized, you need a sweet pick-me-up, or you're looking for something to wind down, here's how to moodscape your home through aromatherapy.

What Is Moodscaping?

Perfuming your home based on the mood of the moment.

"Moodscaping is about creating an atmosphere at home through scent," says fragrance expert Emilie Mascarell. "Just like lighting or music can shift the feel of a room in an instant, fragrance has the power to make a space feel calm, vibrant, or welcoming."

In the case of moodscaping, it's not just about blindly picking the best home fragrances for your home. Rather, it's about taking the time to understand the need of the hour and perfuming your home to support said desire.

"Moodscaping is the practice of using mood as the guiding force when shaping an environment or experience," says Caitlyn Grubb, fragrance evaluation specialist at ScentAir.

"It’s about intentionally layering sensory elements like fragrance, sound, light, colors, and textures to create or enhance a desired emotional state. Instead of starting with just what you like, moodscaping goes deeper, focusing on how those choices make you feel. The result is an experience where the emotional impact matters more than simply liking an element on its own."

How Does Aromatherapy Help With Moodscaping?

Using essential oils to refresh your home is an unfailing way to moodscape. (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya Interiors)

Aromatherapy is at the heart of moodscaping. And Emilie explains that this is because scent connects directly to the part of the brain tied to memory and emotion, which is why aromatherapy can influence how we feel so naturally.

Caitlyn explains that fragrance is all about emotion, which makes aromatherapy a perfect fit for moodscaping. "Because scent is often the very first thing people subconsciously notice when walking into a room, it plays a crucial role in first impressions," she notes.

"Before you even have a chance to think about it, fragrance is already creating an impression, instantly shifting your mood or bringing back a memory. By choosing fragrances that calm, energize, uplift, or comfort, aromatherapy becomes a powerful tool in shaping the atmosphere you want to create."

The next time you're looking to make your living room smell nice, ask yourself what mood you want to convey and select your scents based on the day's vibe. That way, you can stay on track with scents to avoid in your home, too.

What Are the Best Fragrances for Moodscaping at Home?

Depending on the mood you're in or the mood you'd like to be, you can pick the notes you like. (Image credit: Dylan James. Design: Without Studio)

When it comes to selecting the types of fragrances for moodscaping, Caitlyn tells me that it really depends on the vibe you want to create. "Personally, I like to moodscape by room, matching the fragrance to the feeling I want in that space," she says.

"To make the kitchen smell nice, since it’s often where I start my day, I reach for bright, uplifting scents. I especially love the combination of grapefruit and mint, it always makes me happy and helps me start my day with a little sunshine."

While moodscaping her bedroom, she suggests a softer and more soothing scent to help unwind after a long day. Experimenting with bedroom fragrances that keep the air light is key.

"Sandalwood and patchouli are some of my favorites, and I’ll sometimes add a touch of vanilla as long as it’s not too sweet," she adds. "For me, it’s all about letting fragrance set the tone, so each space feels intentional and emotionally in tune."

For a reading nook or a space to relax in, Emilie suggests herbal notes like lavender, chamomile, and clary sage to create a calming atmosphere.

"And when you wish to create a more invigorating scentscape, I recommend scent-layering with notes of citrus, bergamot, and lemon, with eucalyptus for a refreshing lift," she advises.

"To promote comfort, select enveloping notes like vanilla, tonka, and benzoin, with gentle spices and grounding woods such as sandalwood or cedarwood to create warmth and coziness."

If you're interested in moodscaping but can't seem to land on a fitting fragrance for your temperament, I recommend looking to our recipe for DIY reed diffuser refills to whip together a bespoke scent that feels just right.