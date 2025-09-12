This Fragrance Expert Gave Me the Easy Recipe for DIY Reed Diffusers Refills and I'm About to Make My Own

Right now, I have at least seven old diffuser bottles sitting shyly in what I like to call my 'save for a rainy day' cabinet. And I finally figured out a way to actually put them to use, so I'm not forced to ditch them in my next declutter — DIY reed diffuser refills.

This is a fun project to undertake to make your house smell good while practicing sustainable consumption. And playing fragrance master will also help you craft a scent that's unique to your home.

So instead of casting aside your retired expensive bottles from your top-end reed diffusers and standby glass vases, let this be your sign to learn how to make your own reed diffuser refill. Here's how!

What You Need to DIY Reed Diffuser Refills

A beautiful fragrance starts with the carrier oil and the chosen oils. (Image credit: Airy Fragrances)

First things first, you'll need to gather a couple of key ingredients to get started. Gini Lin, founder of Airy Fragrances, tells me that these five items are all you need for a well-perfumed reed diffuser refill.

• A clean diffuser bottle or glass vessel, this Florence Vase by Tell Me More looks pretty and ties into the butter yellow trend, too.

• Reed sticks — I like these Ziffs Home Natural Reed Diffuser Sticks from Amazon, and they're available in black for a darker palette.

• A carrier oil to dilute the fragrance, such as this Handcraft Blends Fractionated Coconut Oil or this Naissance Certified Organic Sweet Almond Oil from Amazon.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

• Essential oils or fragrance oils for the scent blend — if your aim is to make your room smell like fall, this Folkulture Fall Essential Oils Set from Amazon is a great choice for the season.

• A small funnel or measuring jug, this Set of Stainless Steel Funnels and Droppers is sure to come in handy.

These ingredients will help you emulate the scent and resulting ambiance of your best reed diffusers. So, now, let's learn how.

Gini Lin Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Gini Lin is a fragrance expert and the creator of Airy Fragrances. Founded in 2024 the company is deeply rooted in Japanese tradition and inspired by European perfumery. Under Gini's guidance, Airy Fragrances brings that philosophy into the now, a new kind of scenting ritual that's refined, atmospheric, and made to move you.

How to DIY Reed Diffuser Refills

Mixing your own refreshing reed diffuser refill is easier than expected. (Image credit: TRUDON)

When it comes to making your own reed diffuser refill, Gini tells me that the first step is to clean the bottle thoroughly to remove any residue from the previous blend. And this step applies to newly bought vases and bottles, too.

"Next, pour in 80% to 90% of your chosen carrier oil and add 10% to 20% of fragrance or essential oil, depending on how strong you’d like the scent. Then, stir or swirl the mixture gently so it blends evenly," she advises.

"Now, insert your reed sticks and allow them to soak. After about 30 minutes, flip the reeds to help kickstart diffusion. And maintain the scent by flipping the reeds once or twice a week."

As for the reed diffuser oil concoction, Gini explains that ratios are subjective and vary with preference. "But as a general rule, the carrier oil should make up at least 80% to 85% of the mixture, with the most balanced blends often closer to 90% or above," she notes.

Now, all that's left is to learn how reed diffusers work to scent a space, and let your own bespoke fragrance perfume your home.

Diffusers and Refills for When You're In a Pinch

TRUDON Versailles Reed Diffuser £180 at NET-A-PORTER Size: 350 ml TRUDON is home to some of the best candles, but the brand also features a range of luxury reed diffusers that serve in form and function. Dunelm Pink Pepper & Cedarwood Ceramic Diffuser £16 at Dunelm Duration: 16 Weeks This Pink Pepper & Cedarwood Ceramic Diffuser from Dunelm gives off Scandi-minimalist energy, and I'm here for it. Airy Fragrances Blissful Harmony 悅 Home Reed Diffuser £42.99 at airyfragrances.com Scent: Kanazawa Gardenia I have Airy Fragrances' Blissful Harmony 悅 Home Reed Diffuser on my shelf right now, and trust me when I say it's indulging in. Plum & Ashby Sandalwood & Labdanum Diffuser Refill £28 at Selfridges Size: 200 ml Plum & Ashby's Sandalwood & Labdanum Diffuser Refill will transform any DIY reed set-up into a perfuming medium your guests will rave over. Diptyque Reed Diffuser and Refill £152 at NET-A-PORTER Scent: Fleur D'Oranger Diptyque's Reed Diffuser and Refill kit comes with a funnel, a glass bottle, reed sticks, and a bottle of its magical perfuming elixir. John Lewis White Tea & Bergamot Diffuser Refill Size: 250 ml Another one of my favorites to keep summer alive is this White Tea & Bergamot Diffuser Refill from John Lewis.

FAQs

What Is the Best Oil for Homemade Reed Diffusers?

"For DIY reed diffuser refills, fractionated coconut oil or sweet almond oil are the most common carriers. They are odourless and safe, though heavier, so diffusion is slower and the fragrance may feel softer compared to professional blends," says Gini.

"If you prefer a lighter, quicker scent throw, you can thin the mixture with a small amount of high-proof vodka or rubbing alcohol. This helps the fragrance travel up the reeds more easily, though it may also evaporate faster."

And experimenting with home fragrances doesn't have to end here. Our guide to learning how to design your own candle sand feature is another unique way to scent your home. And if you prefer a flameless format, perhaps an incense bowl is the way to go.