10 Surprisingly Easy Ways to Make Your Bathroom Design More Sustainable

When it comes to redesigning a bathroom, numerous decisions must be made before and during the process, so it’s best to start exploring new ideas well in advance of the renovation. It’s vital to ensure you’re well-informed and know your overall style and goal, so that you don’t miss out on the latest technologies, or you may find yourself longing for them during the project (or just after completing it!)



One key element to renovating efficiently these days is ensuring a level of sustainability and green living. Now, it’s all very well clutching onto eco-conscious buzzwords when choosing products for a redesign — they inevitably make you feel like you’re helping the planet in any way you can — but when we come to researching sustainable bathroom trends of today, it’s good to bear in mind just how honest brands are with the topic of sustainability and how much positive raw material they can offer you on this subject.

As we explore the latest cutting-edge technologies and gadgets for our modern bathroom ideas, the design ideas listed below offer thoroughly eco-friendly options from trusted companies, providing a guilt-free and settled feeling when investing in them.

1. Upcycle Existing Furniture

You won't find this exact bathroom design anywhere else. How satisfying! (Image credit: Otto Tiles)

Let’s begin with what you’ve already got. Sometimes the best projects are created from existing pieces, and with a little bit of work, become something totally new and exciting.

Damla Turgut, founder and creative director of Otto Tiles & Design, says, “One of the simplest ways to bring sustainability into a bathroom is through upcycling. For instance, an old bathtub can be given a completely new lease of life by cladding it in tiles,” as shown. “It’s a creative way to retain the original piece while making it feel entirely fresh.”

Using bathroom tiles in this way can be a really effective way to spruce up a bathroom, allowing you to introduce color, pattern, and texture in a completely personal way. Consequently, the space is immediately transformed into something really exciting and valuable. So, if you’ve got anything that’s in good condition but needs a little spruce up, don’t forget the option to unveil a completely new look by refreshing something you already own – it could quite literally save you thousands!

Damla Turgut Founder and Creative Director of Otto Tiles & Design Damla founded Otto in 2015, now with showrooms in London, Istanbul, and Miami. It's known for its signature use of pattern, bold contemporary color combinations, and innovative surfaces, with signature ranges encompassing authentic Moroccan Zellige, marble, slim-line cement, terrazzo, and new ceramics designs.

2. Paint With a Conscience

Playing with color is the fun part of a renovation — don't forget to make all the angles you'll see your bathroom from look good! (Image credit: YesColours)

Often, a small bathroom can feel like a great space to experiment with decorating, allowing you to explore colors you might not typically use. For example, “A mural is a great way to add a pop of color to the space, letting your personality shine through without overwhelming the entire scheme,” says Emma Bestley, co-founder and creative director of paint company YesColours. Or you can go all out with a color drench in your favourite hue. “Bathrooms are often quite small spaces, and using bold colors can actually help to create a sense of spaciousness by drawing the eye into the walls,” so we’re all for a lick of paint!



Whichever look you opt for, the bathroom paint you choose is just as important. Emma explains, “The most important tip for decorating your bathroom is to use an eggshell paint finish, it’s much harder-wearing and can withstand the humid bathroom environment. Our paint is water-based with low VOCs, making it a safe choice for environments with children and pets."

However, the most impressive part, in my opinion, is the fully recyclable packaging the paint arrives in. Not only does this mean there is up to 52 times more space and weight efficiency than tins for transportation and storage, but also this fully recyclable packaging keeps the paint fresher for longer and allows for minimal waste in comparison to the traditional paint tin. If this is news to you, I’d suggest a quick research into it. I couldn’t believe the figures I was seeing.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before starting your paint job, take note of the colors you should never paint your bathroom. Trust me, you'll want to know.

Emma Bestley Co-Founder and Creative Director of paint company, YesColours Emma Bestley is the co-founder and creative force behind YesColours. A true visionary, Emma crafts every color palette with her unique superpower - synaesthesia - blending sight, sound, and emotion into unforgettable hues. Her instinctive approach to color is the beating heart of the brand, inspiring bold choices and joyful spaces.

3. Invest in Seriously Sustainable Furniture

Nature is beauty – even in the bathroom. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

To reach a high standard of green living, consider investing in high-quality, sustainably-made bathroom furniture for your eco-bathroom. “Too many bathroom schemes default to the same materials and finishes, which is where sustainability stalls,” says Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms.

Suppose you want to future-proof your 2026 bathroom remodel. In that case, Louise suggests you can start by widening the material palette and interrogating how each product is made, the energy it consumes in manufacture, how it performs in wet zones, and what its end-of-life pathway looks like. “This opens the door to bio-based composites, recycled surfaces, and engineered sheet materials that deliver the look and longevity you expect, with far lower impact.”

A great example West One Bathrooms is now providing is a new concept called Woodio. This fully waterproof wood composite replaces conventional ceramic and stone for aspen wood chips sourced from certified Finnish forests and bound with resin. This creates a partly bio-based material made without high-temperature firing, which means low energy demand AND the brand runs on 100% renewable power. I know, right? There’s plenty more where that came from. “Measured across its lifecycle, Woodio’s carbon footprint comes in around 30–50% lower than typical ceramics or stone alternatives. The range spans toilets, basins, freestanding baths, and wall panels.” These are available as a softly tactile surface and a spectrum of 14 hand-dyed shades inspired by Nordic landscapes.

It’s exclusive to West One Bathrooms, and there’s even a circular route for the product's end of life. “Products can be returned for crushing and reuse in cement manufacture, or disposed of as energy waste. For clients who want a chic, design-first bathroom that also moves the dial on sustainability, this is exactly the kind of ‘think outside the box’ specification that makes sense now.” Need I say more?

Louise Ashdown Head of Design at West One Bathrooms Louise is Head of Design at West One Bathrooms, having worked in the industry for over 18 years. At West One Bathrooms, one of the UK’s premium and luxury bathroom retailers, she heads up the design and creative teams, overseeing all the bathroom projects, as well as sourcing the latest products. A never-ending passion for bathroom design.

Kave Home Senda Acacia Wood Soap Dispenser Kave Home £22.99 at kavehome.com Each piece has been designed with unique grains and shades — adding depth and style to your bathroom.

4. Relish in Reclaimed Tiles

A nod to the past is always good for a little charm and character. (Image credit: Bert & May)

There are a few design choices that add depth and a narrative to a bathroom, quite like reclaimed tiles. Each piece carries history–bearing marks of time and use — yet remains ready to be part of a new story in your home. They allow for a distinctive look while avoiding the cost of newly manufactured products. Which is why understanding the type of bathroom tile you're using is essential.



Bert & May tiles have long championed this approach. Known for handmade tiles designed to withstand the demands of daily life, the brand places reclaimed tiles at the heart of its collections. This not only reduces waste from unnecessary replacements but also offers homeowners a genuinely sustainable alternative.

“Our team regularly salvages antique tiles across Spain in a range of patterns and colors, which are then cleaned and given a new lease of life,” says Lee Thornley, Founder of Bert & May. The result is rich in charm and character, plus environmentally conscious, and built to last.

ARKET Storage Basket £55 at Arket UK Bring style to your space through storage with this chic find from ARKET.

Lee Thornley Founder of Bert & May Lee Thornley is the founder of specialist maker and supplier of handmade tiles, Bert & May. Lee started his career as a barrister in London before leaving to set open a boutique hotel in Cadiz, where he fell in love with reclaimed tiles. The design entrepreneur then joined forces with a family-run artisan tile manufacturer in Andalucía and started selling his own handmade encaustic tiles, officially launching Bert and May in 2013. The rest is history.

5. Incorporate Terrazzo

Green is the theme in this strong design concept. (Image credit: Ca Pietra)

Terrazzo has always been a material rooted in sustainability — its very concept is based on repurposing stone chips and offcuts into a surface that’s both decorative and exceptionally hard-wearing.

For modern bathroom design, that principle makes terrazzo a standout choice. As Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra, says, “Sustainability in a bathroom isn’t a buzzword, it’s about specifying finishes that can go the distance. Tiles earn their place because they’re engineered for daily use, resist moisture and cleaning products, and won’t need ripping out a few years down the line. Fewer replacements mean less waste and a calmer footprint over the life of the room. The category has also moved on — recycled content is rising, manufacturing is becoming cleaner, and there’s a richer palette of sizes and tones to design with.”

The terrazzo category is evolving in step with a wider tile industry, where recycled content is constantly increasing, production processes are becoming cleaner, and the design palette is expanding. Ca’ Pietra’s Reform Collection captures this movement: produced in a carbon-neutral factory and composed of 60% recycled content, it naturally embodies a balance of aesthetics and ethics. Available in versatile shades and formats for both walls and floors, it allows homeowners to create a seamless scheme across wet zones and dry areas while upkeep remains refreshingly simple.

Grazzie Wilson Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra Grazzie has worked in the interiors industry for more than a decade. At Ca’ Pietra, one of the UK’s leading stone and tile brands, she heads up creative, overseeing product collections as well as the company’s distinctive brand, look and feel. Her stylists’ eye and passion for the technical side of tiling is unparalleled.

Abigail Ahern Casper Mirror £90 at abigailahern.com Bring beauty to your bathroom with this stylish mirror from Abigail Ahern.

6. Utilize Waste

Creating something from waste doesn't need to look bad. (Image credit: VitrA)

Ceramic is well-known and a prominent feature in a bathroom, but what about recycled ceramic? VitrA has uncovered a clever way to bring sustainability into the bathroom without losing out on that traditional look — recycled bathroom sinks and basins.

Made by reworking discarded clay and ceramic waste, VitrA turns this “waste” into new functional forms, both practical and beautiful. “By choosing sustainable pieces like this, homeowners are supporting a more intentional lifestyle and designing a bathroom that nurtures wellbeing,” says Ruth Davies, UK marketing director for VitrA Bathrooms.

Something is reassuring about knowing the basin has been created in this way, while leaving a sense of humbleness, too, since it looks so fitting in any bathroom. "Finished in a textured matte clay in taupe, there are five thoughtfully designed models, each offering its own distinct personality.” Rather than choosing a standard fixture, you’re adding one with a story, which still feels indulgent. This simple conscious swap makes a huge difference.

Ruth Davies UK Marketing Director, VitrA Bathrooms Ruth is passionate about telling VitrA’s sustainability story, bringing a breadth of experience in the design and interiors industry. Ruth has played an important role in positioning VitrA as a leader in sustainable bathroom solutions.

Abigail Ahern Catalina Decorative Tray £32 at abigailahern.com Delicately touched with a soft, creamy finish — this piece will brighten up your bathroom in no time.

7. Try Recycled Radiators

Celebrate the functional — this rock-like surface is the Gransasso piece. Its understated elegance brings a layer of luxury wherever it is placed. (Image credit: The Radiator Centre)

There’s nothing like the feeling of being able to celebrate functional fixtures and fittings anywhere in the house, let alone a smaller space like the bathroom. Using them as works of art, rather than hiding them away, makes for lighter work and more enjoyment in the space. So instead of underfloor heating in a bathroom, why not opt for something a little more unique?

But where do you find a radiator that looks that good? Believe it or not, this Livingstone range from The Radiator Centre offers radiator panels formed from recycled marble dust — the waste from when marble is cut.

“Unlike traditional radiators that rely on convection (which can stir up dust), Livingstone panels radiate heat evenly across their entire surface, providing a comfortable, direct warmth without drying out the air,” says Nick Duggan, Founder and Director of The Radiator Centre. “This creates a healthier indoor environment, ideal if you have allergy sufferers at home.”

Additionally, all Livingstone electric and hybrid models are equipped with smart thermostats, ensuring your chosen temperature remains steady without wasting energy — another great addition.

Nick Duggan Founder and Director of The Radiator Centre Nick, founder of The Radiator Centre, has 20 years of experience in central heating, leading the team at one of the UK's largest independent suppliers of radiators.

Victorian Plumbing Bromley Vintage Gold Traditional Wall Hung Towel Rail Radiator £299.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk Now who said heating needs to be boring? This chic Bromley Vintage Gold Traditional Wall Hung Towel Rail Radiator from Victorian Plumbing is a must have.

8. Choose Long-Lasting Lighting

You know what they say – "Lighting is everything". It really is. (Image credit: Buster + Punch)

Bathroom lighting ideas are a necessity, but it doesn't have to be the harsh glare of a standard spotlight. With the right choice of fixtures and bulbs, you can completely reshape the atmosphere and create a soft ambience while knowing you're making a difference.

"Upgrading bathroom lighting to energy-efficient, design-led, LED bulbs is a highly effective way to reduce energy consumption,” explains Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch. Not only do LEDs last significantly longer than traditional bulbs, but this extended lifespan reduces the need for constant replacements — cutting down your carbon footprint and waste. It causes much less harm to the environment overall.

“They’re highly recyclable and free from toxic materials,” adds Massimo, pointing out that LEDs provide a safer lighting solution when fitted into IP44-rated and above fixtures such as the Caged Wet design.

It’s not just about performance; with a vast variety of sculptural designs, statement looks, and dimmable options, they transform functional illumination into an artistic statement.

Neutral Lighting Aria Pendant Light Travertine Dome Glass £149.99 at neutralighting.co.uk Brighten up your bathroom with a sleek and pretty pendant light.

9. Integrate Antique Finds

A chic monochrome pallette elevates this vintage washstand, but keeps it grounded with tactile materials. (Image credit: Pfeiffer Design)

A sustainable bathroom isn’t just about selecting the right fixtures and fittings for your daily routines; it’s also about incorporating pieces with a story, such as the reclaimed tiles I mentioned earlier, by introducing antiques, vintage finds, or upcycled furniture, like a bathroom vanity. You’ll find yourself avoiding the high-level environmental impact of new production, but you’ll also be adding depth, charm, and personality through the pieces you choose.

"Whether a restored antique vanity unit or an eye-catching vintage mirror, each piece has its own unique history that it brings to your home, in addition to timeless craftsmanship and authenticity that can then be further appreciated for years to come," says interior designer Eloise Pfeiffer of Pfeiffer Design. "Solid woods, interesting patinas and intricate details create a bathroom that feels layered, rather than sterile," it’s interesting to see the routes one can take to lower environmental impact.



Sophie Chapman, associate and interior Designer at The Vawdrey House, agrees, “From giving a cast iron bath a new lease of life by repainting the exterior in a bold color, to using a vintage washstand or converting a cabinet into a vanity unit, choosing reclaimed taps and tiles, you can create a space with soul.”

Eloise Pfeiffer Interior Designer, Pfeiffer Design

Sophie Chapman Associate and Interior Designer, The Vawdrey House A founding member of The Vawdrey House, Sophie oversees the design team bringing her trademark energy, creativity and out of the box thinking to projects. Sophie is a master at developing unusual furniture packages, styling projects, and taking clients on sourcing adventures, especially to antique fairs and French brocantes!

10. Smart Water-Saving Solutions

The functional connection between basin and WC becomes obvious once you spot it. (Image credit: Roca & LAUFEN)

The latest smart bathroom technology is bringing innovation into everyday bathroom habits.

“Dual-flush toilets, aerated taps, and water-efficient showers are now standard options,” says Natalie Bird, brand marketing manager at Roca & LAUFEN, “but we’ve now gone a step further.”

The W+W by Roca, cleverly combines a basin and WC, reusing basin water to flush the toilet. This sleek, space-saving design dramatically cuts the amount of water used each visit, saving both the planet and your bills. Plus, it's a brilliantly compact design concept to install, perfect if the space is already tight.

Natalie Bird Natalie Bird, Brand Marketing Manager, Roca & LAUFEN Natalie Bird, Brand Marketing Manager for Roca and LAUFEN UK, brings a passion for beautiful, functional bathrooms to everything she does. With over eight years’ experience in the interiors and plumbing sector—including five years at Graham Plumbers Merchant—Natalie knows what makes a home both stylish and practical. A Cardiff University graduate, she combines her marketing expertise with a love of design, creating campaigns that inspire homeowners to transform their bathrooms into spaces they truly love. Outside of work, Natalie enjoys exploring the latest trends in home interiors and discovering clever ways to make every bathroom feel personal, luxurious and lived-in.

FAQs

What Are the Benefits of a Sustainable Bathroom Design?

A sustainable bathroom design has to create a balance between style and environmental responsibility. "Sustainability doesn’t have to mean sacrificing comfort, beauty, or practicality. In fact, many of today’s smartest bathroom trends make it easier than ever to create a space that feels luxurious while also being kinder to the planet," says Natalie.

The benefits you'll gain immediately include a healthy indoor environment, a reduced carbon footprint, increased property value, and improved personal well-being. Yet, some of the key benefits may become clearer long term, such as reduced water consumption, lower energy bills, and an overall timeless design that's also built to last.

The good news is that nowadays, you don’t need to skimp on style to achieve a sustainable design. Whether you’re implementing a few sustainable elements or aiming for a fully eco-conscious suite, there are all sorts of levels to work to, and they all look good too, so no need to make any significant compromises.

There are affordable options out there that you can implement or, at the very least, pull ideas from — so no excuse now — make the most of what you’ve got, and green up those bathroom designs.