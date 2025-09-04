These 7 Sustainable Bathroom Trends Are the Way to Make Green Living Actually Look Chic

The most significant trend in bathroom design isn't a new type of tiling, lighting, or even bathtub. It's something far bigger, and far, far better. Nowadays, everyone wants a sustainable bathroom.

I love it when brands find ways to create products that are both aesthetically pleasing and environmentally friendly, and these bathroom trends are a perfect example of exactly that. From recycled materials to water-saving tech, there are countless ways to bring a more eco-friendly touch to your home, and you'll be glad to know, you won't have to sacrifice any of your aesthetic ideals in doing so.

It's a common misconception that a sustainable bathroom means a trickle-stream shower and bland, uninspiring designs, but, as you'll quickly discover, that couldn't be further from the truth. As Natalie Bird, from Roca & LAUFEN, explains, "When it comes to bathrooms, sustainability doesn’t have to mean sacrificing comfort, beauty, or practicality. In fact, many of today’s smartest bathroom trends make it easier than ever to create a space that feels luxurious while also being kinder to the planet."

So, if you're ready to embrace some kinder, smarter designs, here are the top seven trends to look out for.

Natalie Bird Brand Marketing Manager, Roca & LAUFEN Roca began its activity in 1917, manufacturing cast iron radiators for domestic heating in its factory in Gavà (Barcelona). Nowadays Roca continues to be a 100% Spanish company engaged in the creation of bathroom spaces, an activity that has made it a global benchmark. Their commitment to the environment has allowed them to develop solutions for saving water and energy and to opt for sustainable production processes.

1. Recycled Materials

"Reform shows how sustainable manufacturing can deliver tiles that are easy to design with, straightforward to maintain, and fully aligned with contemporary bathroom trends," says Grazzie. (Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

We all know the importance of reusing, reducing, and recycling, but it can sometimes be hard to find beautiful materials that promote these ideals. While vintage furniture allows us to decorate our homes in a way that feels both sustainable and stylish, this combination is rarer in the world of bathroom materials, where finite resources are commonly relied upon for the most luxurious looks.

However, this is beginning to change. Some of our favorite bathroom brands are now supplying us with beautiful options made using recycled materials. "Take Woodio, now exclusive to West One Bathrooms. Their basins, baths, and even toilets are made from a waterproof wood composite using aspen chips, a material that replaces ceramics and stone with a fraction of the carbon footprint," says Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms

These recycled wood chips are dyed in various shades to replicate the tones of the Nordic landscape, so you can choose from a range of earthy greens and deep blues, or even commission your own bespoke shade instead.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Italian classic, Terrazzo, is also undergoing a sustainable makeover. The collage-like finish makes the ideal base for utilizing off-cuts and leftover materials that would otherwise go to waste.

As Grazzie Wilson from Ca'Pietra says, "Terrazzo has always been a smart example of this. Using marble chips and off-cuts that would otherwise go to waste, it transforms leftover material into something decorative and hard-wearing. Our Reform collection builds on that idea. Made with 60% recycled content in a carbon-neutral factory, it’s available in a choice of versatile shades and formats that work across both walls and floors."

These clever materials demonstrate that using recycled materials doesn't mean sacrificing a luxury finish; in fact, it can be quite the opposite.

Grazzie Wilson Head of creative at Ca'Pietra With a legacy spanning 30 years, Ca Pietra blend time-honored techniques with boundless creativity, sourcing the finest materials from around the world to craft collections and bespoke creations that combine timeless elegance with contemporary flair. From statement-making splashbacks to exquisite stone staircases, their in-house workshop offers a myriad of materials, thoughtfully curated for projects of any size or scale.

2. Smart Showers

Look for shower systems that prioritize reducing water usage, while still supplying a satisfying shower experience. (Image credit: GRAFF Designs)

Even if you're not personally affected by droughts, there's no denying that the way we use water has to go through some changes. And while modern shower innovations tend to place their focus on tech advancements, there's no reason this can't go hand in hand with sustainability.

For example, as Ziggy Kulig, CEO at GRAFF, says, "Ametis and Aqua-Sense shower systems not only offer mood-enhancing chromotherapy, sound, and cutting-edge design, but also help conserve energy and water by controlling water temperature and flow."

Tracking the amount of water you use is a crucial step in ensuring the sustainability of your home, as Lewis Neathey, from GROHE, says, "Smart fittings that monitor usage give households clear, real-time insights into their water habits."

This feature provides homeowners with a real and accurate insight into their water usage, making it easier than ever to monitor and adjust their usage. Plus, when this feature is combined with other spa-like settings, sustainability becomes a natural aspect of your spa bathroom.

Victorian Plumbing Grohe Precision Flow Thermostatic Shower £129.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk This smart shower utilizes the GROHE EcoJoy system, which reduces the amount of water and energy your shower uses, keeping energy costs lower and water waste down. Victorian Plumbing Arezzo EcoDelux Water Saving Round Shower Head £79.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk This ultra-thin, high-power shower head provides a refreshing shower experience, while conserving water. Plus, it looks good while doing it. Victorian Plumbing Grohe Precision Thermostat Concealed Shower System £519.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk A slightly more luxe version from Grohe, this system uses Water Saving technology to reduce water and energy consumption without compromising on performance.

3. Stainless Steel Brassware

Stainless steel finishes create a futuristic vibe in a bathroom. (Image credit: Einar Aslaksen. Design: Smau Arkitektur)

Durable, sleek, and completely recyclable, stainless steel is one of the most desirable and sustainable materials to use in your bathroom

"Sustainable bathroom design is shifting towards the idea of choosing high-quality, durable products that stand the test of time. Instead of replacing fixtures every few years, the focus is on investing once in timeless, eco-conscious designs that reduce waste and enhance everyday living," comments Jorge Hernandez, from Crosswater.

He continues, saying, "A prime example is our 3ONE6 brassware collection, crafted from 316 grade stainless steel."

Stainless steel has been favored recently for its cool look, typically displayed in the form of sleek chrome decor pieces. However, the material doesn't just boast an industrial-chic style; it is also impressively sustainable. Not only is this material corrosion-resistant and super-durable, easily lasting for several decades, but it is also 100% recyclable, meaning that many modern stainless steel products are created using recycled materials.

Jorge Hernandes Head of design at Bathroom Brands Group Behind an incredibly diverse project portfolio, the Bathroom Brands Group specification department has over 150 years combined industry experience to make Crosswater, as part of the Bathroom Brands Group, the irrefutable choice for bathroom products. Leading the way for luxury contemporary bathroom design, Crosswater offers an expertly curated selection of innovative bathroom products, including basins, WCs, furniture, brassware, showers, baths and accessories for fully comprehensive and ultra-modern bathroom solutions.

4. Eco Friendly Paints

Color drench your bathroom in a low-VOC paint for a jewel box effect. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Blank Slate Studio)

VOCs, or volatile organic compounds, are invisible chemical compounds present in traditional paint types. They are the culprits behind that pungent 'fresh paint' scent. But what you may not realise is that the effects of those compounds last long past the initial smell subsides, and they can have some serious health risks. And if that wasn't enough, these chemicals can also have seriously negative environmental impacts.

Instead, experts urge you to opt for low-VOC eco paints. "Not only do they add a sustainable touch, but they also help to create a healthier indoor environment, making the bathroom fresher and more restorative," says Charlotte Tilby from Woodstock Trading Co.

She continues, saying, "This trend shows how eco-conscious choices and spa-like comfort can work seamlessly together, transforming bathrooms into spaces that are both relaxing and responsible."

THE ONE The One All-In-One Paint & Primer £14.95 at Amazon UK This affordable option is a water-based chalk paint that is non-toxic, low odour, and has low VOCs, making it a great eco-friendly option. YesColours Serene Peach Eggshell £35 at yescolours.com YesColours paints aren't just odourless and low-VOC, they also come in smart, recyclable packaging. With 106 different colors to choose from, you're sure to find something that appeals. Little Greene Re:mix Sunlight™ £28 at littlegreene.com Little Greene's Re:mix line blends damaged or unwanted paints to create a beautiful matt finish paint for interior walls and ceilings, and it's low in VOCs.

5. Go Local

"Going back to the way we used to live, where we bought things once and used them every day, and did not consider or need to keep replacing them. This is a good way to live, and whilst the initial outlay can sometimes be more costly, it is worth considering that once bought, it will serve you well for many years, if not a lifetime," says Helen. (Image credit: BC Designs)

"When purchasing anything, it is always important to buy locally made and British products if you can," says Helen Parker, Creative Director of deVOL.

This is a philosophy we've readily accepted when it comes to our food and clothing, yet, when it comes to our bathrooms, we're often told to look to further shores to source the best materials.

While these locally made products may cost slightly more up front, it's more likely than not that they'll also be made to extremely high standards, so you won't need to replace them after a few years.

"This way of living would have massive impacts on sustainability, excessive waste, championing British products and British labour, and an inner feeling of satisfaction at buying things with provenance and quality, and longevity. The age-old saying less is more has never been more relevant. It's not always about buying recycled items or sustainable products; it is always about buying less, needing less, replacing less, and demanding quality," says Helen.

6. Rely on Natural Materials

"Stone bathrooms are more than a trend, they’re a shift towards permanence and mindful design. By embracing a material that lasts for generations, homeowners are investing in spaces that are both visually timeless and environmentally conscious," says Urvashi. (Image credit: OWN LONDON)

"A key trend will be the increasing use of natural materials such as glass, bamboo, cork, ceramic, and stone," predicts Charlotte.

While there has always been an appeal to natural materials, people have, over time, shifted towards opting for mass-made synthetic materials instead, largely for their lower price points. However, now that we're placing sustainability on a higher pedestal, natural materials will be coming into the spotlight yet again.

As Charlotte says, "These materials create a calming, nature-led look while avoiding plastics and other synthetics."

Proving again that sustainability can be luxurious and beautiful, these spaces highlight the natural wonder of these materials.

Urvashi Agarwal, creative director at Stone World London, says, "Stone bathrooms are redefining luxury and sustainability, merging timeless design with conscious living. In an era where fast interiors are giving way to enduring choices, stone has become the ultimate material for those seeking spaces that feel both indulgent and lasting. Its natural strength, unique textures, and ability to age beautifully make it an investment that transcends trends."

7. Restore, Don't Replace

A new tiling style can completely transform your tired bathroom. (Image credit: Otto Tiles. Design: Emma Ainscough Interior Design)

The most sustainable bathroom trend of all is not a product, nor a material. It's a mindset.

It's so tempting to look at your lackluster bathroom and feel as though you need to do a complete refurb to get it to the place you want, but this doesn't have to be the case.

"If your bathroom feels a little dated, don’t assume you need to rip it all out," says Natalie. "In fact, one of the most sustainable (and wallet-friendly) choices is to work with what you already have. Solid wood furniture, for example, can be refreshed with a new basin or modern brassware, instantly transforming the look. It’s a smart way to breathe new life into your space — without the waste," says Natalie.

This idea is echoed by Damla Turgut, who says, "One of the most sustainable updates you can make in a bathroom is to repurpose what’s already there. Instead of ripping out an old shower or bathtub, give it a second life by cladding and tile-drenching it. This avoids unnecessary waste while creating something that feels completely new."

Sustainability doesn't have to begin and end in the bathroom; these sustainable homes show you how to bring eco-friendly style to every inch of your house.