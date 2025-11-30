I'm Saying No to Ugly White Sealant in the Bathroom, and I've Just Discovered This 'Grout Effect' Alternative That Gives You a Much More Elevated Finish

If the look of bouncy, shiny silicone poking out through your tiles is enough to send chills down your spine, I've found the perfect product for you.

You may think I sound dramatic, but this kind of puffy silicone finish is one of the biggest bathroom icks I can think of. When compared to the sleek look of the flat, matte grout lines you find in the best modern bathroom designs, it feels like a major downgrade. However, in terms of practicality, silicone comes out on top every time. Unlike grout, silicone has a soft, flexible finish, so you won't run into any problems with cracks and fractures forming over time. Also, it's far less porous than grout, so it will be less likely to develop any nasty mould growth.

Making the decision between using a silicone sealant or grout relies on an inevitable compromise, a toss-up between form and function. Which is exactly why this BAL Micromax3 Grout Effect Sealant, from Amazon, is so genius. I first spotted it on DIY legends, @the_home_boys' Instagram, and if it's good enough for them, I knew it was something worth looking into. And I can say with certainty that I was right about that. David Harrison-Colley, from The Home Boys, explained to me, "We recently used the BAL Micromax3 grout-effect silicone in Natural Light in our bathroom to match the colour of our grout, and it made such a difference. I really like that it has a matt, grout-like finish rather than that shiny white or grey line you usually get with standard silicone, so the corners feel really seamless and much more 'designed'. It was also easy to apply and smooth out, and the anti-mould aspect is a big plus in a busy shower room."

All the aesthetic appeal of a traditional grout finish, with the functional benefits of a silicone, and it's easy to use — maybe some things can do it all.

BAL Micromax Grout Effect Silicone White £19.25 at Amazon UK If you're thinking about giving your bathroom tiles a facelift, you're going to want to have this genius product in your toolkit. Perfect for DIY novices, this ready-to-use silicone sealant removes all the prep work of working with traditional grout. Advanced grout-effect technology offers the textured, matte-look you find with real grout, combined with the practical, water-proof qualities of a silicone sealant. Plus, built-in Microban antimicrobial protection will diminish the risk of any nasty black mould or mildew. The product is suitable for use with almost any surface material, including ceramic, glass, and acrylic, and is suited to both interior and exterior use, thanks to its waterproof qualities.

Ready to Style Up Your Bathroom Further?

Now you know the best product to keep your tiles in place, all you need is some bathroom tiling inspo to get your creative juices flowing. I'm still not over the look of tile drenching, personally, but something more pared-back can also look super chic.