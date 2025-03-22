What's Trending in Vintage Furniture? 5 Design Classics Everyone Wants to Buy in 2025

They say trends are cyclical, resurfacing roughly every 20 years, and furniture, much like fashion, is no exception. It's the beauty of good design — it never dates, and effortlessly transcends eras and styles.

So, what iconic furniture has the design world captivated right now? What pieces are in the zeitgeist? To find out, I scoured industry reports and spoke with design experts to uncover the five furniture pieces that are currently enjoying a renewed (not that they ever left) moment in the spotlight.

Here are the makers and models worth dropping at dinner parties.

1. George Nakashima Coffee Table

George Takashima's furniture is being incorporated into Milan's Nilufar gallery in the weeks to come. (Image credit: Filippo Pincolini for Museo Crespi Bonsai, courtesy of Nilufar)

Born in 1905, George Nakashima was a Japanese American architect and woodworker who was regarded as the father of the American Craft Movement for his dedication to handcrafted, organic design. Influenced by wabi-sabi, he embraced the natural beauty of wood, incorporating live edges, knots, cracks, and his signature butterfly joints to highlight rather than hide imperfections. His iconic furniture pieces reflect his belief that each tree has a story, making every piece unique.

Nakashima’s legacy continues to influence modern biophilic and organic design, and according to 1stDibs' Luxury Ecommerce Report, he rose one position in overall furniture searches and 11 in chairs year-over-year, demonstrating the growing appreciation for handcrafted, nature-inspired furniture.

2. F.A. 33 Wall Mirror by Gio Ponti

The F.A. 33 is still in production today by Italian brand Gubi. (Image credit: Heidi Jean Feldman. Design: Lichelle Silvestry)

The father of modern Italian design Gio Ponti, was a multi-hyphenate creative. In addition to completing his architecture studies, he was also a product designer, curator, painter, graphic designer, teacher, and author with a career that spanned over 60 years.

Designed in 1933, The F.A. 33 Wall Mirror is a timeless example of elegant, functional modernism. The mirror embodies Ponti’s signature graceful curves, refined proportions, and minimalist sophistication. Its gently rounded corners and elongated form make it both a practical and sculptural addition to interiors, seamlessly blending Art Deco interior design influences with Mid-Century Modern aesthetics. A testament to Ponti’s belief in beauty through simplicity, the F.A. 33 remains a sought-after design, even to the point of being duped heavily these past few years.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gubi F.A. 33 Rectangular Wall Mirror £899 at Heal's Price: £899

3. Serpentine Sofas

This modular sofa can be curved in a variety of forms. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Ashe Leandro)

Curved couches like Vladimir Kagan’s Le Serpentine and Jean Royère’s Polar Bear Sofa continue to be sofa trends this year, despite both being designed nearly 75 years ago. First introduced in the 1950s, Kagan’s sculptural seating revolutionized furniture design with its sensual curves, floating forms, and emphasis on movement, making it a hallmark of Mid-Century Modern design.

Similarly, Royère’s 1947 Polar Bear Sofa embraced soft, organic shapes and deep, plush seating, embodying a sense of warmth and playfulness. While bouclé has dominated in recent years, rich textures like mohair are making a comeback, especially in earthy hues. With Pantone crowning Mocha Mousse as the color of the year, a curved sofa in brown or burgundy mohair will make the perfect statement piece, blending vintage opulence with contemporary elegance.

4. Atollo Table Lamp by Vico Magistretti

This classic silhouette has inspired a world of copycat designs. (Image credit: Ema Peter. Design: Falken Reynold)

Designed in 1977 by Vico Magistretti for Oluce (one of the oldest Italian lighting companies), the Atollo Table Lamp is a masterclass in geometric balance and minimalist elegance.

This iconic lamp's silhouette, composed of a cylindrical base, a cone, and a hemisphere, creates a sculptural presence that feels both futuristic and timeless. Awarded the Compasso d'Oro two years after its debut, the lamp became a symbol of Italian modern design, blending functional lighting with artistic form.

Despite being frequently imitated, the original Atollo remains unmatched, its warm, diffused glow and sleek lines ensuring its place as a design classic that transcends trends.

Oluce Atollo Medium Lamp View at Aram Price: £1,099

5. Togo Seating by Michel Ducaroy

Togo's are oft imitated, but this design classic is perennially popular. (Image credit: Alan Tansey. Design: MKCA)

Though not an immediate hit upon its release, the Togo Sofa steadily gained a devoted following and has since cemented its status as a beloved design classic. Created in 1973 by French designer Michel Ducaroy, the Togo was envisioned as a piece that was both visually striking and supremely comfortable. Inspired by the soft, slouchy form of a crumpled tube of toothpaste and folded cushions, Ducaroy designed a sofa that would embrace relaxed, casual living.

According to 1stDibs’ Luxury Ecommerce Report, searches for the Togo have climbed 62 spots year over year, reflecting its growing appeal. This surge in popularity can be attributed to its versatile modularity and increased visibility on social media. With modular furniture systems on the rise, the Togo’s ’70s aesthetic and its low profile has made it a standout favorite.

The sofa has also found celebrity fans, including Lenny Kravitz, who owns four cream-colored Togo seats in his Paris home. Its enduring appeal proves that great design—especially when built for comfort and flexibility—transcends trends and generations.