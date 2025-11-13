How to Style a Guest Bathroom Counter to Feel Like a Boutique Hotel — Tips That Will Help You Pamper Friends and Family

Being a good host is all about attention to detail, and nowhere is that more clear than within your guest bathroom. There are two different camps when it comes to hosting. For some, making sure their guests feel as 'at-home' as possible is the ultimate goal, whereas for others, making the experience feel as close to a luxury hotel stay is a more appealing approach.

Personally, I fall into the latter camp. After all, who doesn't want to feel like they're on a spa break over their holidays? I want to pamper my friends and family, make them feel special and looked after during their stay. And making sure your guest bathroom counters are designed just right is a crucial step in creating that boutique hotel feel.

Transforming your bathroom into a space for relaxation doesn't need to be tricky, either. I asked the experts for all their top bathroom counter decor tips ahead of hosting season, and their answers did not disappoint.

1. Storage Should Be Chic

A hand towel basket is the ultimate countertop upgrade. (Image credit: Future)

Have you ever been into a luxury, boutique hotel and found wonky cabinets overflowing with half-empty shampoos and body washes? I didn't think so.

The key to creating a welcoming, calming, and zen space is understanding the importance of subtle storage solutions, things that elevate this functional feature into an intentional design element. That means organized cabinets, proper towel storage, and other smart ways to conceal clutter in the bathroom.

Sally O'Connor, from Hesellic Design, recommends, "Opt for elegant storage solutions like decorative baskets or stylish jars to house everyday essentials such as cotton swabs, makeup brushes, or toiletries. By blending functionality with aesthetics, you can maintain a clutter-free surface that still looks chic."

Firstly, having a fully stocked bathroom, with a fresh batch of cotton swabs and rounds, will already instantly make your guest feel well-cared for. But having these toiletries housed in an elegant and intentional vessel is that extra step that really takes it to the next level.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Keep It Clutter-Free

A small bud vase keeps your countertop looking accessorized, but never cluttered. (Image credit: Yeg Infill Design)

Much like how an overflowing bathroom vanity can throw off the design of your bathroom, a cluttered countertop can be equally disturbing.

Clutter doesn't always mean mess, either. Even beautiful, elegant items, when used in excess, can end up making your space feel less intentional. As Sally explains, "A cluttered countertop can detract from the overall effect, so limit the number of decorative pieces to three or four and ensure that each serves a purpose."

It can also be helpful to look for items with some sense of continuity throughout. Richard Eaton, from Tissino, says, "Accessories should follow the same principles of order and simplicity. A uniform set of dispensers and tumblers, a single shelf for toiletries, and concealed storage for spare towels keep everything within reach but out of sight."

Try picking one color or material, and finding various items that all include that same core design element.

Sheri Hammoud, from Yeg Infill, says, "My top tip for creating a hotel feel is to keep the countertop streamlined and styled with intention. Boutique hotels always strike that balance of minimalism and luxury; every item has a purpose and feels curated." To achieve this, she suggests, "Start with a clean surface, then layer in thoughtful details like neatly rolled hand towels, fresh florals, and beautifully packaged bath products in coordinating bottles."

This continuation and cohesion across your bathroom finishing touches will help create this luxury, relaxing atmosphere.

Sheri Hammoud Founder and Principal Designer of Yeg Infill Design Sheri Hammoud is the founder and principal designer of Yeg Infill Design, a luxury studio recognized worldwide for its timeless, editorial interiors. With projects spanning Canada, the US, Europe, and the Middle East, Sheri is known for blending modern architecture with sculptural details, natural stone, and quiet layers of luxury.

3. The Power of Scent

A tray with flowers and candles is a beautiful, scent-boosting addition to your countertop. (Image credit: Dror Baldinger. Design: Dick Clark + Associates)

If there's one thing I love about a beautiful, luxurious spa escape, it's the scent.

That indescribable, fresh yet cozy perfume that permeates every corner of the best hotels is exactly what I dream of bringing home with me at the end of every holiday. And trying to replicate this in your guest bathrooms is one of the easiest, yet most effective ways to level up your space.

Interior designer Ryan Saghian recommends choosing "One beautiful scent that defines the space — something warm and grounded like cedar, amber, or vetiver."

These simple, welcoming scents, whether in the form of one of the best candles or a simple reed diffuser, can help to transform the feel of your space. "When guests walk in, I want it to feel like they’ve entered a private retreat, not just a bathroom," says Ryan.

Scent is, of course, inherently personal. So if woody scents aren't your thing, Louise suggests, "Subtle scents such as white tea, bergamot, or fig will make the space feel freshly prepared, just as you would expect in a hotel bathroom."

Ryan Saghian Interior Designer Born and raised in Los Angeles, Ryan draws inspiration from the layered beauty of his surroundings, the cinematic glamour of Old Hollywood, and the rich storytelling traditions of his Persian heritage — influences that shape the emotional depth of his interiors without dictating a specific aesthetic. As the founder of Ryan Saghian Interior Design Studio, he has built a multi-faceted practice spanning residential, hospitality, and product design.

4. Bring In the Cherry on Top

Coordinating bathroom accessories give your space that ultra-luxe look. (Image credit: Sylvie Li. Design: Blanc Marine Intérieurs)

The true artistry of the world's best spas and boutique hotels is all about the finishing touches. A developed and caring understanding of the little details is what makes the difference between a 'just alright' bathroom and a bathroom that feels like a retreat.

"It’s all in the details that speak quietly but luxuriously," says Ryan. "I love thick, white towels, a linen hand towel with a subtle monogram. I use trays in natural materials — stone, wood, or metal — and keep the palette tonal so the space feels serene."

Soft, fluffy towels will always give your guests that special, looked-after feeling, and, if you really want your guests to feel cozy, a heated towel rail can help intensify that experience.

Beyond that, small luxury touches, the cherries on top, are what will really make the difference. "I recommend using a marble or brass tray to ground the styling, a carafe and glass set to make guests feel cared for, and a simple arrangement of greenery or a single stem flower for life and freshness. You can even add a small touch like individually wrapped artisan chocolates or something homemade for a personal gesture," says Sherri, "It’s those unexpected details that make a guest bathroom feel truly memorable."

Keep the luxury, boutique hotel vibes flowing well beyond the bathroom - these tips for making your guest bedroom smell like a hotel are the obvious next step. Plus, there's no reason you can't apply these tips to your own space while you're at it, after all, you deserve to be pampered too.