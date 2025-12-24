Wait, Should I Have Got a 'Double Oven' for My Kitchen? Here Are the Pros and Cons Vs a Single Oven, and Why It Actually Matters Less in 2026

Ovens are, of course, one of the most essential appliances in the kitchen, yet many homeowners aren’t always sure which option best suits their needs. When should you pick a single oven vs a double oven?

Is a single oven sufficient for handling all your baking and roasting needs? Or is a double oven the safer bet, with greater flexibility, albeit at a higher cost? Whether you're wondering if your current oven will suffice for the hosting season or if you're planning a redesign of your space, we've got you covered.

Double oven banks are more handy when you need capacity, but some of the reasons they were more necessary are now less important, thanks to clever new cooking technology. The answer for 2026 projects? A bank with an oven and a combi-oven microwave might be the way forward.

We asked the experts to break down both of these types of ovens to help you decide whether a single or double oven is the right choice for your household and kitchen space.

What Are the Differences Between a Single vs a Double Oven?

Single ovens suit everyday cooking, while double ovens offer flexibility for hosting. (Image credit: SMEG)

The single oven is a practical choice for smaller families and homes. This standard appliance features one oven cavity used for baking, roasting, and grilling. Single ovens are typically built-in units, either wall-mounted or under-counter, but can also be freestanding, depending on your kitchen layout.

Many kitchen appliance brands offer single ovens across a wide range of price points, from premium to affordable models. These are usually around 60 cm tall and 60 cm wide, making them a versatile option for most homes.

Double ovens, on the other hand, feature two separate cooking compartments, each with its own door, allowing you to cook multiple dishes at once. “In fact, different foods can be cooked simultaneously at different temperatures or using different cooking functions,” says Richard Mackey of Smeg.

“In most cases, the larger main oven is fan-assisted for even heat distribution, while the smaller secondary oven functions as a conventional oven or grill," Richard explains. "Double ovens are commonly built into kitchen units and are often chosen by households that cook frequently or need greater flexibility when preparing multiple dishes at once.”

Richard Mackey Product Manager at Smeg Richard Mackey has several years of experience leading Smeg's built-in oven and hob portfolio.

Which Households Benefit from a Single vs a Double Oven?

Image 1 of 2 Choose built-in units that save floor space. (Image credit: Everhot) Have a large household? A double oven will be helpful. (Image credit: SMEG)

A single oven is best suited for a small family or a single-person household. Due to space constraints, many homeowners are now also choosing ovens with built-in air fryers, allowing one appliance to perform double duty.

“This is ideal for families who prefer one-pot dinners and bake only occasionally,” says Graham Duke, sales director at Cotswolds-based, eco-friendly range cooker and stove brand Everhot. “If you rarely need to cook dishes at different temperatures or prepare multiple meals simultaneously, you won’t feel limited.” A single oven is also a smart choice for people who are frequently on the go, need quick heating and grilling, and use the kitchen only a few days a week.

“A double or multi-oven setup really comes into its own for busy households, large families, home cooks, and anyone who loves to host,” adds Duke. “Being able to roast in one oven while slow-cooking or baking in another is a genuine everyday luxury.”

Double Oven: Pros and Cons

Ovens that blend with kitchen cabinets help create a seamless look. (Image credit: Gaggenau)

Double ovens — a kitchen appliance trend that has been gaining momentum — come with a fair share of advantages, though they are not without drawbacks. “A double oven can be a practical choice for people who cook regularly or like to prepare several dishes at once, as having two cavities makes it easier to manage different cooking times and temperatures,” says Richard. “It can also make everyday cooking more efficient, as the smaller oven is often quicker to heat and better suited to smaller meals.”

Double ovens also make it easier to cook allergy-sensitive foods separately, helping prevent cross-contamination. And if you’re wondering what savvy hosts are doing to prepare for the holiday season, it’s likely investing in a double oven to ensure festive feasts run smoothly.

That said, “double ovens do take up more vertical space in a kitchen and usually come at a higher price point,” warns Richard. The lower oven also requires more bending to access, and having two cavities means extra cleaning and maintenance.

It’s also worth noting that one oven can often go unused outside of peak hosting periods, making the second cavity feel unnecessary for some households.

Interestingly, some brands are rethinking the format altogether. “At Gaggenau, we don’t approach the double oven in the same way as other brands,” says Simon Plumbridge, director of Gaggenau, UK&I. “We don’t offer a traditional half-oven combination. Instead, we offer two full-size 76.2 cm ovens that provide true double capacity, giving consumers a total of 110 liters of cooking and baking space.”

Simon Plumbridge Director of Gaggenau, UK&I With 25 years at Gaggenau, Simon Plumbridge rose from sales support to area manager, serving 14 years as category manager before becoming director.

Single Oven: Pros and Cons

Single ovens are easy to maintain. (Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

Whether you choose a freestanding or built-in kitchen appliance, the single oven suits all types of households and family sizes, though it works best for smaller families.

“A single oven keeps things fairly simple — one space to heat, one temperature to manage, and it’s usually quicker to get going,” says Graham. “For smaller households, or anyone who cooks one main dish at a time, it does the job without any fuss.” Single ovens are also cheaper to buy and install than double ovens, and because there’s only one cavity to heat, they use less energy.

On the downside, flexibility is limited. “With just one oven, you’re locked into a single temperature, which makes juggling a roast, sides, and dessert more of a balancing act. Compared with a multi-oven range like an Everhot, you miss out on the ease of having different heat zones working simultaneously,” adds Graham.

Which is Ideal for Hosting?

Image 1 of 2 Choose an oven based on your space, lifestyle, and how often you entertain. (Image credit: Bosch) Choose a smart oven that that can do more than just roasting and baking. (Image credit: NEFF)

If you’re hosting, having kitchen appliances that work efficiently is essential. When choosing between a single and a double oven, the latter may seem like the obvious choice, and in many cases, it is. That said, homeowners with a single oven have plenty of reason to rejoice, as smart alternatives are now widely available.

“Compact appliances are flexible and give consumers a greater range of usability,” says Simon. “This is why the traditional double oven was not continued at Gaggenau in the two new ranges launched in 2025. It’s now possible to combine 60 cm and 76.2 cm appliances, such as micro-combi ovens, combi-steam ovens, bean-to-cup coffee machines, and warming or vacuum drawers, to create a sleek, uniform look.

"Because the combi-steam oven is not pressurized, users can multi-level cook different foods at the same time without any transfer of flavors. A bank of appliances ultimately delivers greater capacity across a broader range of culinary solutions.”

Stylish Ovens to Shop

Single ovens are best suited to everyday cooking and smaller households, while double ovens offer greater flexibility for a wider range of needs. Making the right choice for you and your household will come down to space, budget, and how often you entertain.

For more ideas on how to cook meals quickly without an air fryer, these smart oven features are just the ticket.