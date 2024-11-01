9 Things the Most Savvy Hosts Are Doing Now to Prep for the Holiday Season

The countdown has begun! We're officially in the months leading up to some of the most wonderful days of the year. From Thanksgiving to Christmas to New Year, the path tends to get a tad blurry and time happens to run quickly.

However, in the lead-up to celebrations, there are plenty of tasks to get through. And while it's far easier to procrastinate to no end, we recommend saving yourself the stress of last-minute planning by organizing your hosting task list now. From reducing visual kitchen clutter to outlining your home's decorative aesthetic, this list will make the holiday season a breeze.

If you're worried you might forget something or aren't quite sure where to begin, don't fret. We've put together a list of tasks that come expert-approved and ready to tackle. Aside from making your home guest-ready, these clever tips will also help ensure that you have as lovely a time as ever.

1. Declutter Common Areas

(Image credit: Living with Lolo / Credit: Life Created)

Since common areas will likely feel higher amounts of foot traffic around the holiday season, you'll want these shared zones to be well-presented and clutter-free.

Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized tells us to clear out communal spaces where guests will gather, like the living room, dining room, and entryway. "This makes room for decorations, creates a more inviting atmosphere, and reduces cleanup time closer to the holidays," she says. "Plus, decluttering early gives you time to sort, donate, and organize with ease."

We totally get that the festive season can lead to bubbling anxiety in the haste of knocking every task off your list. So if you're unsure of where to begin, peruse our guide on how to declutter when you are overwhelmed and manage this chore with a renewed sense of calm.

2. Stock Up on Essentials

(Image credit: Erika Jayne Design + Build/Jenn Verrier)

Let's face it, you're probably going to have your hands full once hosting season is in full swing. Even with the least fussy guest group in your home, the holidays come with tasks galore. This is precisely why we find that it's best to buy all your essentials in advance, and Di agrees.

"Make a list of pantry basics, extra toiletries, and other essentials you may need for guests," she advises. "Stocking up now means avoiding the holiday rush and reducing the likelihood of last-minute grocery trips when stores are busiest."

Pro-tip: Implement some easy home organization ideas as you stock up to avoid unconsciously building up clutter.

3. Plan Holiday Decor

(Image credit: Teressa Johnson Studio)

According to Di, planning out your decor now is the best port of call for visitor-heavy homes. "Choose a theme or color scheme, make repairs, or refresh items that have seen better days," she advises. "This gives you a head start on creating a festive environment without feeling rushed."

Di also points out that outlining your decor aesthetic now helps keep decorating costs lower by staggering purchases. So whether your planning involves flipping through Christmas decorating ideas or collating in-depth mood boards down to the color of cutlery — begin now.

Also, if you happen to have a hole in your decor organization system, we suggest shopping for ornament storage solutions to keep your baubles safe and sound — this ornament storage box from Walmart is a good choice.

4. Streamline the Kitchen for Holiday Cooking

(Image credit: Tom Ferguson. Design: Luke Moloney Architecture)

Generally, kitchens endure tons of use during the holiday season. Whether you're cooking up a stack of pumpkin pancakes, brewing cups of hot cocoa, or whipping up a huge feast for Thanksgiving, your kitchen will likely get super busy.

That's why home organization expert Meaghan Kessman strongly encourages thoroughly organizing your kitchen now. She tells us that learning how to organize your kitchen now is a brilliant way to simplify future holiday hosting.

"Clear out expired pantry items and create zones for snacking," she says. "Also, keep essential tools and ingredients easy to reach so guests can find things without any fuss."

5. Check for Extra Seating and Dining Space

(Image credit: Nick Lowry)

"Holiday gatherings can mean extra seats," says Meaghan. "So make sure your living and dining areas are flexible."

She suggests bringing in a few foldable chairs that can be swiftly stowed away once the party winds down. Meaghan also recommends setting up a 'kids table' nearby, explaining that it can make all the difference without overcrowding.

When it comes to making room for guests, space-saving solutions that double as decor are rare but ideal. Take the stackable tools to side table trend, for example, it's perfect for small apartments that enjoy hosting crowds.

The Transformer Table 4.0 View at Transformer Table Price: $2,700

Finish: Brazilian Sequoia The Transformer Table 4.0 is a beautiful piece of woodwork that extends to seat from 2 to 12 people — perfect if you love to host while making the most of your square footage.

6. Create a Gift Wrap Station

(Image credit: Studio McGee)

If your love language is gift-giving, chances are that you're quite familiar with the stress of having to pencil in multiple gift-wrapping sessions as you make your way through your list of loved ones.

Meaghan tells us that with gifts coming and going, having a little wrap station makes things so much simpler. "Set up a small corner with wrapping paper, tape, scissors, and tags," she suggests. "Bonus if it’s near a flat surface for easy wrapping."

And if you truly want to make your wrapping nook function at the highest of levels, keep everything as organized as you can. With the help of some gift wrap organizers and a bin for scraps, you'll be a certified gift-wrapping machine.

7. Curate the Bar Cart

(Image credit: Kathy Kuo)

"Whether it’s a classic Old Fashioned or a festive cranberry spritzer, setting up a bar cart ahead of time gives you one less thing to worry about when guests arrive," says interior designer Nina Lichtenstein.

"Stock the essentials, such as high-quality spirits, mixers, and a few non-alcoholic options, and add seasonal garnishes, like cinnamon sticks, citrus, and fresh herbs," she advises. "Style it with a touch of the season by adding a small wreath, twinkling lights, or a bowl of decorative ornaments, so it’s as ready for a cocktail hour as it is Instagram-worthy."

And if you feel like you've gotten the most out of your old one, treat yourself to one of the best bar carts on the market and wow your guests at your next do.

8. Polish Your Tablescape Ideas

(Image credit: Lisa Corti)

Nina's words of wisdom for preparing yourself as a host include dusting off your table decor ideas and making sure that they're timely and in touch with your home's aesthetic.

"Tablescapes are the heart of a holiday meal, and early planning here makes for a beautifully seamless dinner," she explains. "Pull out your favorite plates, chargers, and flatware, and decide on a color scheme or theme."

Nina shares that natural textures, warm metallics, and layers of greenery are considered the trends of the year. "If you want to change things up, consider mixing in new napkins, festive glassware, or even a small seasonal centerpiece," she adds. "By setting aside the linens, candles, and decorative pieces, you’ll have everything within reach to create a scene that’s effortlessly elegant."

9. Gather Your Seasonal Fragrances

(Image credit: Fermliving)

Last but definitely not least, Nina encourages homeowners to make sure that they have all of their seasonal fragrances ready to spritz to complete the holiday ambiance and make your party a complete sensory experience.

She tells us that a signature scent creates an instant feeling of warmth and welcome. So her advice is to start collecting a few holiday-inspired scents now so you can rotate them throughout the season.

"Think about fragrant candles, essential oil diffusers, or even scented pine cones for a natural, subtle aroma," she adds. "Classic holiday notes like cinnamon, cedarwood, and clove bring an instant cozy vibe, while fresh eucalyptus or fig can offer a modern twist."

And don't be afraid to experiment with scent-layering. It might just lead you to create a fragrance that'll forever remain true to your home, etched into the memories of those glimmering festive nights.

Jo Malone London Townhouse Scented Candle View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $140

Scent: Fig & Cassis With a long-lasting 70-hour burn time, this Jo Malone London Townhouse Fig & Cassis Scented Candle will last you well past the holidays. 'Winter's Eve' Fragrance Diffuser View at H&M Price: $20

Top Notes: Cinnamon, Orange Zest, Caramel If you love a mesmerizing spicy holiday scent, you can't miss out on this delicious 'Winter's Eve' Fragrance Diffuser from H&M. Linnea Noel Room Spray View at Anthropologie Price: $7

Scent: Bay Leaf, Sugared Berries, Cedar Wood Not a fan of candle flames and faint reed scents, try spritzing this Linnea Noel Room Spray and you'll feel Christmas all around.

There's lots to do before the holidays begin and festivities pick up pace. This is why we find that it's best to make a list and get through it while you still have time to spare.

Leaving things to the last minute will leave you unsatisfied with your hosting and might even sour the happiness that holidays are meant to evoke. So take our word for it, and trust the experts we've quoted as well.

"By tackling these preparations now, you’ll have all the essentials in place when the holidays roll around," says Nina. "These little touches add up to a season of gatherings that feel effortless, polished, and memorable for both you and your guests."