The 12 Best Ornament Storage Boxes and Bags That Make Christmas Cleanup So Much Easier

Now that New Year's festivities have come to a close, it's time to begrudgingly take down our Christmas trees. It's no easy feat — items like garland, tree skirts, and lights all must return to their boxes, though the more tricky endeavor is determining where to put the ornaments.

Ornaments, often small and made of fragile materials like blown glass, ceramic, or crystal, are highly breakable. You've likely amassed quite the collection, so they need to be stored somewhere with care — for a full year, in fact, tucked safely away without getting damaged.

If you, like myself, enjoy a heavily adorned tree, it's difficult to understate the sheer number of ornaments that need a home. While you return to the hustle and bustle of daily life, I've sifted through storage offerings from the best home decor stores so you don't have to. Your perfect ornament storage solution awaits!