The 12 Best Ornament Storage Boxes and Bags That Make Christmas Cleanup So Much Easier
I've found innovative storage solutions for every ornament collection. Shop the best ornament storage containers here
Now that New Year's festivities have come to a close, it's time to begrudgingly take down our Christmas trees. It's no easy feat — items like garland, tree skirts, and lights all must return to their boxes, though the more tricky endeavor is determining where to put the ornaments.
Ornaments, often small and made of fragile materials like blown glass, ceramic, or crystal, are highly breakable. You've likely amassed quite the collection, so they need to be stored somewhere with care — for a full year, in fact, tucked safely away without getting damaged.
If you, like myself, enjoy a heavily adorned tree, it's difficult to understate the sheer number of ornaments that need a home. While you return to the hustle and bustle of daily life, I've sifted through storage offerings from the best home decor stores so you don't have to. Your perfect ornament storage solution awaits!
Most Loved Ornament Storage Solutions
Price: $24.99
This box is Amazon's best-selling ornament storage item, capable of holding a whopping 128 ornaments. Its casing is a durable oxford fabric, even coming with shoulder straps for easy transport.
Price: $90
For an extra sturdy storage solution, consider this storage box from West Elm. Unlike most ornament storage boxes, it features fabric-lined trays, preventing unwanted discoloration and breaks.
Price: $28.99
After sifting through numerous storage boxes, the benefits of a drawer-style box become obvious. I'm fond of the grey, though it also comes in the more festive varieties of red and green.
Price: $30
With its convenient clear window, this West Elm storage box is perfect for those who want to always know what's inside. Its flat shape makes it ideal for stacking to accommodate larger collections.
Price: $21.99
Neatly house your ornaments with this elegant storage box. It features a handy card slot for labels, enhancing organization. A thin shape and handle design make this the perfect option for under-bed storage.
Price: $10.20
Was: $12
Whether you're new to holiday decorating or prefer miniature trees, this storage box is ideal for smaller collections. Its recessed lid makes it perfect for stacking as your collection grows over the years.
Price: $31
This ingeniously designed ornament container is completely clear, providing a view of what's inside. It comes in a set of two bins, each with a 64-ornament capacity, making it a wonderful budget storage option.
Price: $18.99
Was: $49.99
The chic cube storage option from Wayfair would look great on a shelf. Reviewers praise its clever design and sturdy construction.
Price: $249
Was: $349
For the ultimate Christmas fanatic, this ornament storage chest features a sturdy steel frame, integrated wheels, and padded canvas. Its arguably the safest location for highly breakable decorations like crystal.
Price: $56.99
Was: $64.99
Keep your Christmas figures, decorations, and ornaments all in one place with this smartly designed storage container. It includes adjustable Velcro dividers so that you can change your organizational style season after season.
Price: $84.91
Was: $99.91
If your collection includes oversized ornaments, this container from Walmart is the ideal choice. It features an ornament hook pocket for additional organization.
