10 Attic Storage Ideas — That Will Help You Maximize Space, and Bring Style to an Often Hidden Place

Attic storage ideas are essential for when you need to store or retrieve your much-loved festive and holiday decorations. The attic is a space that is often forgotten, but I think it's about time we shed some light on all that it has to offer.

A friend of mine recently cleared out their attic, which was filled with all sorts of junk and treasures from decades past. Assorted cardboard and polystyrene boxes, as well as some broken plastic totes, were lifted out of the space one by one. It was an interesting experience, but seeing the disarray made me realize why my friend typically never enjoyed visiting their attic. There was simply no sense of order, and the experience was truly stressful.

Attic storage shouldn't be bound to ugly, old boxes. Instead, we think it's best to opt for stylish and sturdy finds that can help you organize an attic perfectly. Say goodbye to broken decor and cluttered goods. Here are a few attic storage ideas that will certainly help bring aesthetics and functionality into one.

1. Opt for clear storage containers

(Image credit: David Maštálka of A1 Architects)

Plastic totes and clear storage containers are a staple in many homes, but see-through storage doesn't have to look plain.

In fact, there are loads of alternatives to plastic storage bins out there including the 4 tier plastic storage bin stack with lids from Amazon , the sterilite 1.9qt purple latch box from Target with a pop of color (a little more fun!), and the haomsj stackable storage bins from Amazon, which will keep your attic tidy without creating an eyesore.

Stephanie Lindsey, principal of Etch Design Group, says, "Clear storage solutions are always helpful in an attic space so items are easily seen. At Etch, we recommend the baleine 6-pack moving bags from Amazon as a good form of storage." These bags are heavy-duty, easy to carry, and will protect your attic items from dust and pests.

Stackable Storage Containers with Wheels View on Amazon Price: $31.94 A simple, attractive storage unit that's convenient to move around your attic space. Sterilite 1.9qt Purple Latch Box Clear View at Target Price: $3.29 If traditional plastic totes are more your thing, ones like this invite a pop of color into the space without straying too far away from a classic. Wookon Storage Bins with Lids-Large View on Amazon Price: $149.99 Keep dust off of your stored items while also keeping them in sight. You won't lose your things if you use these!

2. Create Truss shelving

(Image credit: Felix Speller. Studio credit Spencer & Wedekind)

Truss shelving can look stunning, super cozy and may already be an easy addition to incorporate into organizing your attic space depending on its shape.

Jennifer Truesdale, certified professional organizer and founder of STR8N UP professional organizing services in Charleston, says, "Truss shelving uses the support beams on angled walls to create extra storage." To install truss shelving into a space with wooden beams, all you need to do is add in wooden shelf planks or metal slats between each beam (the trusses) running vertically from the ceiling.

Alternatively you could install floating shelves between the trusses like the wopitues wooden floating shelves from Amazon in a set of six, and fix the brackets onto your attic's trusses, or capture a similar vibe through using the mireia 67" metal storage rack from Wayfair.

"These shelves are a great place for bins to be tucked away neatly, and it also helps to eliminate extra weight on the attic flooring, which is often just plywood sheets nailed onto beam supports," says Jennifer.

3. Make space for many with metroshelves

I hadn't heard of a metroshelf before speaking to Jamie Hord, founder of Horderly Professional Organizing. They're a great way to make use of slim, small spaces and often come on wheels too, ideal for moving around.

"If you're able to stand up in your attic, we love using metro shelves at Horderly to maximize height and give everything a proper home," says Jamie. "These shelves come in almost any size that you need too."

Jamie recommends the simple saferacks certified storage shelves from Amazon which comes with adjustable feet that can be used instead of wheels. The white Alexandrina 3-tier shelving unit from Wayfair contains subtle design elements, elevating the piece beyond being a standard metro-shelf.

I also like the Parikh ladder bookcase from Wayfair as a variation on a metroshelf. It's similar in size and build but offers a different aesthetic.

SafeRacks - NSF Certified Storage Shelf Unit with Wheels View on Amazon Price: $108.40 Streamlined, spacious and will do the job. Since the furniture piece itself is plain this is an ideal blank canvas to make your own. Wayfair Basics® Alexandrina 3-Tier Shelving Unit (72" H X 24" W X 18" D) & Reviews | Wayfair View at Wayfair Price: $55.99 A slightly elevated version of a metroshelf, you can see little intricate details along the sides of each shelf. Parikh Ladder Bookcase View on Wayfair Price: $51.99 For a more rustic feel, this storage piece would look amazing. If you frequent your attic a lot, this would also make a great home for a few small plants.

4. Utilize Deep shelving

(Image credit: C/O Norm Architects)

If you're looking to create a lot of storage space fast, deep shelving units are the way to go. Knowing how to style deep shelves will also add a sense of luxury to this often-forgotten spot.

Deep shelves are fantastic at ensuring that whatever is in your storage is safe, snug, and at zero risk of falling down. "Deep shelving is a great way to make the most out of your attic's square footage," says Bo Hellberg, CMO at String Furniture — a Scandinavian brand that has reached success worldwide. "There is no one-size-fits-all approach, but generally speaking, it's good to make use of not only the height but also wall space when creating storage."

The NUMENN 5 tier storage organizer from Amazon boasts deep shelving, and multiple of them would look great sat together.

5. Vertical storage

(Image credit: C/O Studio Nato - Hanna Grankvist)

People frequently turn to their attic when they're in need of more storage space, and vertical storage solutions are the perfect way to optimize the area. Making the most of the gap between your attic's floor and ceiling, tall shelving units take items off of the ground, placing them in clear view and utilizing space that would otherwise go unused.

"It's important to make sure that your shelving is tall enough to store your belongings but narrow enough that it doesn't compromise your precious square-footage," says Bo.

Some eye-catching vertical storage pieces currently on Amazon include the furnulem vertical dresser that's decorated in a mock-vintage wallpaper design, the simple narrow metal and wooden freestanding shoe tower that doesn't have to be limited to shoe storage, and the furnulem tall 5 drawers dresser.

There's no rule stating that gorgeous vertical storage pieces advertised for use elsewhere in the home can't be placed in an attic, so long as it isn't extremely prone to damp. So feel free to think outside of the box and choose pieces that fit your desired look as well as function.

Furnulem Tall 5 Drawers Dresser View on Amazon Price: $55.99 Another rustic piece where you can store items in drawers as well as on top. The top surface would be great for keeping little important things, such as spare lightbulbs and a pack of antibactierial surface wipes. AZERPIAN Shoe Rack 7 Tier Vertical Storage Organizer View on Amazon Price: $27.99 These racks don't have to be limited to storing shoes. They would be handy in any small nook to optimize vertical space. Furnulem Vertical Dresser View on Amazon Price: $49.99 Honestly stunning. If you're seeking to create a visually appealing attic space, this will inject a pop of vintage flare in moments.

6. Cubby shelving

(Image credit: Target)

You may remember cubby-style shelving from when you were a kid, neatly tucking away your kindergarten possessions.

They were great at keeping everyone's things separated and together, and those exact properties make them an incredibly handy choice for our homes. From making your entryway more useful, to finding items with ease in an attic, especially if you otherwise struggle to organize.

The furinno luder bookcase from Amazon is simplistic and a great choice for a narrow space. But if you're looking for something larger and a bit more elegant, the achanas storage bookcase with 10 cubes and 2 drawers from Wayfair is definitely worth a look.

7. Opaque storage containers

If you find the look of clear storage containers filled with stuff to appear cluttered, then stylish, opaque storage containers may be worth the swap. "I personally like The Container Store's clear weathertight bins, but if you're opting for something opaque instead, be sure to label your bins to know what's inside," says Jamie.

Stephanie echoes this, adding, "When labeling solid containers, it's best to write the details of what the contents are. Items like holiday decor that aren't used regularly are commonly found in an attic space, so label these for your future self to find with ease."

The ANMINY storage bins with lids on Amazon are chic and durable, coming in an assortment of colors. The mint green storage basket is definitely my favorite. The CaTaKu pumpkin fall leaves fabric storage bin also from Amazon is beautiful too, although using something like the haixin lidded storage box would be a more airtight choice to keep fabrics and precious objects safe from damp.

Jamie recommends using the brother P-Touch cube versatile label maker from Amazon to create your own uniform labeling system in the attic.

ANMINY Storage Boxes with PU Leather Handles and Lids View on Amazon Price: $10.17 These remind me a bit of hat boxes which are often recycled into attic storage solutions! Brother P-Touch Cube Plus PT-P710BT Versatile Label Maker View on Amazon Price: $99.99 Your go-to label maker will likely end up in use beyond your attic space. HAIXIN Lidded Storage Boxes - 39Gal Collapsible Storage View on Amazon Price: $76.79 Large and ideal to store items to keep them protected from dust and damp.

8. Modular open shelving

(Image credit: IKEA)

Modular shelving is often the key to cultivating consistency within your attics storage, gathering similar or the same pieces of smaller furniture and placing them together. Doing this maintains the overall look and feel of the spaces design and seamlessly extends the storage you would normally have with only one piece. "Modular, open shelving provides a great way to fit storage into small spaces such as attics," says Bo.

Placing two of the oscer 5 tier etagere bookshelves from Wayfair together would create plenty of storage space and a stunning circular center. But if you'd prefer something sheltered to keep out dust and debris, the C&AHome closed cube storage organizer from Amazon stack and shut securely.

9. A mixture of open and cabinet storage

(Image credit: C/O String Furniture)

There's something that ticks a visual itch with furniture pieces that combine open and closed forms of storage. The asymmetry is interesting and something different to look at than other shelving which is open or cabinets which tend to be closed.

You can display items however you like too, but at the same time you're given ample opportunity to discreetly tuck away items that aren't as desirable to see around your space. "Making sure you use a mix of open shelving and cabinet styles allows you to create a display that is flexible enough to hide the things you don’t want on show," says Bo.

The daiden 6 tier wood and metal book shelf with drawers from Wayfair is a perfect example of this combination being seamlessly combined to serve both storage needs. The raivyn 66.92" tall etagere bookcase is great too if you're looking for something larger and need more display space than nooks to tuck items away in.

Raivyn Etagere Bookcase with 2-drawers and Five Open Shelves View at Wayfair Price: $136.99 The asymmetrical shelving on this piece is visually appealing. There's just a sense of character to this piece that's appealing, plus it's super spacious. 70" Tall Bookcase With Doors, White 5 Tier Large Bookshelf With Cabinet, Standing Wood Display Book Shelf for Living Room, Office, Library With Doors View on Amazon Price: $118.80 I can imagine a couple of these sat next to each other to make a lovely, consistent wall piece. Just be mindful when choosing storage to consider the environment of your attic: if it's incredibly prone to damp and you still need to store things, wooden and fabric pieces aren't the best choices. Daiden 6 Tier Wood and Metal Book Shelf with Drawers View on Wayfair Price: $115.99 Another lovely asymmetrical storage piece. I like how the closed cabinets aren't on floor level so they're easier to access.

10. Slanted furniture

(Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design Maison August; Atelier Ochre)

If the shape of regular furniture doesn't match the sloping ceiling of your attic, you can seek out or craft slanted furniture to seamlessly blend in with the room.

It's difficult to find furniture with a slant, but you can saw the corner off of any standard bookshelf to create a slant to match your home's particular angle, then sand it down for a smooth finish. Professionals will be more than happy to help with this, too!

If you're working with corners and seeking storage there are more options out there than that of slanted pieces, including the love-KANKEI corner shelf from Amazon and the nabile corner bookcase from Wayfair which is spacious and a great way to make the most out of an attic corner.

FAQs

Is it okay to use an attic as storage?

According to Jamie Hord, founder of Horderly Professional Organizing: "The attic is fine to use for storage as long as you have decent access to it and can utilize it properly. If you find that you never want to access the attic and never get anything from it, then it is only collecting clutter and not being useful for storage."

If your attic is a damp environment, you will need to address this issue before storing your items. Otherwise, they may get ruined.

What shouldn't I store in an attic?

Jennifer Truesdale, certified professional organizer and owner of STR8N UP professional organizing services, suggests that the following items should be stored elsewhere in your home of possible for the following reasons: