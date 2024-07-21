This Viral "Double-Duty" Furniture Trick is One of the Best Ways to Make a Small Home Work Harder

We will never stop preaching about the overlooked potential of small homes. And we can say with great certainty that a shortage of square meterage in no way relates to the overall elegance of a space.

Living spaces that are slightly more compact can be just as comforting and fashionable. And we just found a nifty new trick that saves space while simultaneously introducing a chic piece of accent furniture that basically fits into any room.

So if you're looking for small living room ideas to amplify space, this hack, which replaces a common piece of furniture with something that will provide overspill seating when you need it, will do right by you.

And to help you style it like a pro, we've gotten a couple of designers to lend us their expertise.

We recently came across a TikTok by digital creator Nick Lowry featuring his top space-saving hacks. And while we were definitely impressed with the twelve-seater gateleg table, it's the stackable chairs that caught us by surprise. Dare we say, it's one of the best space-saving tricks for a living space.

Generally, when you think of stackable chairs, it's common to think of clunky metal seats or drab plastic stools, but there in the corner of Nick's artfully small apartment in NYC sits a stack of simple, but surprisingly chic stools. And instead of sitting stacked with each chair's legs overlapping the one below, these chairs sit ever so slightly turned, almost twirling into each other, creating an unexpected pocket of visual interest.

In conversation with interior designer Elana Mendelson, she tells us that the idea of using stackable tools to create a makeshift side table is a fantastic hack, especially for small homes where space is limited. She finds that this trend embraces the concept of multifunctional furniture, which is incredibly practical and versatile.

'In small homes, space is extremely valuable,' she notes. 'And stackable items can be easily stored away when not in use, making them perfect for creating a temporary side table without being a permanent fixture.'

We find that this trick is perfect for small living room layout ideas and Elana agrees. She also points out that this trend encourages creativity and personal expression. 'You can customize the look and feel of your makeshift side table by choosing different stackable items,' she says. 'Like large, sturdy coffee table books, or plastic or wooden crates that can also double as additional storage.

According to custom home designer Nina Lichtenstein, space-saving hacks have become the new gold standard in interior design, especially for those living in compact homes. And she considers this stackable stool to side-table trend to be the perfect solution for homes that love to host.

Nina points out that they can be placed next to a living room sofa or bed to hold books, lamps, or decorative items, and when guests arrive, they can be unstacked to provide additional seating. 'This adaptability makes them an ideal choice for small homes where versatility is key,' she says.

If you're looking for dining room ideas that are both minimal and space-efficient, you can't go wrong with these stackable stools. 'This trend is a testament to the power of innovative design in enhancing small spaces,' notes Nina. 'It's a simple, stylish, and practical solution that has rightly earned its place in the spotlight.'