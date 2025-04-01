The "One Amazing Thing" Theory Could Just Be the Secret to Making Your Decorating Budget Go Further (While Making More Impact)
What if we told you designers had found a way to control a project's spend even while elevating the final result? This new trend does just that
A new way of decorating has been emerging, one that feels so right it seems to have folded itself into modern design lore. It’s the idea of taking one amazing piece — just one, that has something sculptural or shaped or standout about it — and placing it in an otherwise more liveable scheme.
A little like the 'Unexpected Red Theory', an idea that suggests a flash of a jarring color lifts a room, now we have the Unexpected Anything Theory, an interior design trend that broadens out the approach.
"So many people ask me for that quick fix to improve their home’s design," says Angus Buchanan of Buchanan Studio. He arguably began this method, styling his eye catching deckchair-striped Studio chairs into more traditionally decorated rooms for imagery that quickly caught the imagination and rocketed the chair into Modern Classic status. "They want that one thing they can do that will elevate their space. And I always say that while there is no silver bullet that will immediately have that effect, this approach is about the closest thing you can get. If you invest in one hero piece, and move other things around to allow it to stand out then it makes you look at the room differently, draws your eye, excites you."
Andrew Hills, co-founder and creative director of Porta Romana (itself a trove of One Amazing Things) agrees that this is an instantly enlivening option. "If you take a risk you allow a space where you can get lost in details and let the imagination wander," he says. "It's very easy to do neutral spaces that won't date but there's the excitement in that?"
He suggests that it’s in the simplicity of only needing one standout that lies the key to this style’s success. "It's possible to have too many sculptural pieces and the skill of a good decorator is knowing when to pull back," he says. "If you layer too many, it can become uncomfortable, and you almost don't know what you're looking at." The fact that this method may well help your budget go further only adds to the appeal.
Julien Sebban of the Parisian design house Uchronia is a recent convert to this approach. Previous projects of his have been filled with Amazing Things, each corner boasting a sculptural chair or dynamic light. But even he sees how paring back can work. "Quieter moments in design are essential," he says. "In a recent living room we created, soft pink concrete walls and finishes create a calm, cohesive backdrop that allows for contrast, letting bolder elements take center stage — like our custom velvet sofa and the Cookie table."
These elements add intrigue and focus without overwhelming the space. "The Cookie table, for instance, becomes a focal point, drawing the eye with an intentional, balanced presence that establishes a unique visual rhythm," Julien adds. "This approach not only provides visual rest but also enriches the design narrative, where each piece — whether quiet or bold — has its own moment to tell part of the story."
When it comes to scale in interior design and choosing your Amazing Thing, it helps when that item is large. "It's better to over-scale than under-scale," Andrew says. "When you have a dramatic or sculptural piece, it gives authenticity to your curation of art of objects, or furniture from other time periods, bringing them together."
It’s perhaps no surprise this way of styling is taking hold now, as more richly personal rooms become desirable. "What's so exciting about choosing your one thing is how you then live with it," Angus says. "Like fashion, where you can style a jacket up or down, so you can take a mirrored ottoman and layer it with plants, magazines, whatever suits your personal taste. This approach allows your home to be a true reflection of you."
Shop Amazing Things
A hit of color, shape, and statement material all in one, this Jonathan Adler sculpture has big 'One Amazing Thing' potential.
Heavily patterned items are a brilliant way to embrace this design trend — a moment of noise in an otherwise quiet space.
Your room's rug is a great place to embrace this theory, as it's such a large piece within your decorating scheme.
Choosing a large element of your scheme as your focal point is a good idea, and a chandelier is the perfect piece.
Disruptive, unexpected forms are another shortcut to finding your 'One Amazing Thing'
The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.
