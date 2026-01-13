I Couldn't Put Underfloor Heating in My Kitchen, so I Added This Alternative Heating Idea to Ward Off Cold Floors

I had a big dilemma when renovating my small kitchen — to make it an open-plan space, I had to remove the wall that had the radiator on, and with no other wall to relocate it to without losing cabinetry, it became a question of how we'd keep this room warm.

The obvious answer? Underfloor heating. But while it's a brilliantly easy way to bring warmth to an entire room, it's not always that easy. It would have required not only the expense of buying and installing a new system, but also excavating the floor to ensure the threshold between rooms wasn't a big step, and I had already specified a particularly chunky flooring made from slices of reclaimed brick. For this project, it just wasn't going to work for the budget.

Though I had chosen new, much more energy-efficient windows and doors that kept the space warmer already, and the nearest radiator was just around the corner in the dining area, I still didn't want to have absolutely no kitchen heating, especially for those mornings when the floor is cold underfoot.

So, when designing my kitchen, I opted to add one simple extra in. It's a little bit retro, but an electric plinth heater (similar to this one from Amazon) was the easy addition that solved all my problems, and years on, I'm still glad I made the choice.

Why a Plinth Heater?

(Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells)

A plinth heater is a small heater that inserts into a cutout in your kitchen cabinet's plinth (or toe kick) that can be used to heat a space. These units generally have controls mounted on the front, and can be set at varying speeds for different heat output. They draw cold air in, heat through convection, and then release back into your kitchen.

In my small kitchen, the plinth heater is an easy way to give a quick boost of warmth, especially in the morning, and works particularly well, because of its height, when cold floors underfoot are a problem.

There are two types of plinth heaters to choose from, electric or hydronic:

Electric plinth heaters are fitted by electricians generally during the kitchen fitting process — they're very easy to install compared to anything fueled by gas, whether that be a new radiator or underfloor heating. This is the type I chose, for ease of installation, and no need to move pipes within the space. For a small space, they can be an energy-efficient way to make a cold room feel warmer, despite electricity often costing more than gas-powered heating, because it's quicker to heat, so more instantly effective.

Hydronic plinth heaters are connected to your boiler system, and like a radiator, use hot water to create the heat emitted into the room. These systems are potentially better for longer uses and larger spaces, as the heat persists once it reaches temperature, while electric heating is better for quick, intermittent boosts.

I'd recommend one idea if you choose to have one installed; that's a game-changer for turning it on. Instead of having to bend down to switch it on or else nudge it with your foot, installing it on a cooker switch on your backsplash means that you can turn it on and off easily at countertop level. Either that, or look for one with a remote control.

An electric plinth heater works for me because it's only required every now and again, often when waiting for the central heating to kick in in other rooms that eventually reaches into the kitchen. Choosing a hydronic one would generally defeat the point in this regard.

Because my kitchen is on the smaller side, it's a little more functional. We don't spend time in it (except at parties) when we're not cooking and cleaning, and often, that comes with its own heat source in the range cooker's hob and oven. Mornings aside, it's never a space that feels too cold, so a plinth heater feels as though it works as the ideal add-in for just a little extra comfort.

They're also pretty discreet, especially if you hunt out a more minimalist design, and if you're looking at including an oversized radiator versus having extra cabinet space, like I was, it's the one switch I was so glad I made in the design.

Alternative Ways to Make Kitchen Floors Warmer

And it's not the only clever idea you can pack into a plinth. Would you consider a plinth vacuum, too?