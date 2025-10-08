This Discreet 'Plinth' Vacuum Is the Low-Effort Addition to Your Kitchen That'll Help Keep Floors Clear and Uncluttered Between Deep Cleans

Have you ever heard of a plinth vacuum? I’ll be honest, up until a few days ago, I hadn’t, but now, I can’t stop thinking about them. They’re the sleeker, swankier, and far smarter big brother to your regular kitchen hoover, and quite frankly, once you’ve seen it, nothing else will do. Apologies in advance to your old vacuum.

Like many design-obsessives, there’s nothing I hate more than ugly necessities cluttering up my beautiful modern kitchen, and my vacuum cleaner is an excellent case in point. Of course, it's crucial that my kitchen floors remain as clean as possible at all times, but, unfortunately, this often means my vacuum is left out on full display, ready and waiting to collect any rogue crumbs. So, I’m left having to pick between spotless floors and a stylish space. Not the choice I want to be making.

Which is exactly why this hidden plinth vacuum from Sweepovac, which you can buy from Amazon has come as such a revelation. Hiding seamlessly behind your kitchen plinth, otherwise known as a kickboard, this simple switch makes keeping your kitchen tidy easier than ever. I know what you’re thinking, this sounds like it's going to cost a fortune. But, I’m glad to inform you, this is one of those upgrades that is surprisingly low budget, especially if you invest during Prime’s Big Deals day, where you can get it for a sweet 30% off.

How Does it Work?

Like with all good things, I first saw this during my regularly scheduled Reel scroll time. Who said a social media addiction can't be productive?

In this video, Aimee, from @thecountryreno, shows herself sweeping the floor - so far, nothing too exciting. It's the next step, however, that has piqued all our interest. Instead of gathering the debris into a dustpan, Aimee simply kicks a button beneath her kitchen cabinets and, as if by magic, the dirt is sucked up into her kitchen island.

And, when sweeping won't do the trick, the plinth can also be used with an attachable nozzle, allowing you to clean your kitchen worktops, as well as those fiddly, hard-to-reach bits, too.

While the seamless look is an obvious factor in its appeal, as the comments point out, this would also be a fabulous investment for those with mobility problems. The high-power suction means that no painful bending down is required in your cleanup process. All you have to do is sweep your crumbs towards the plinth, and from there, the hidden vacuum does the rest of the work.

While this all sounds very high-tech, they're actually surprisingly easy to install, and even easier to use.

Sweepovac Slimline Sweepovac Plinth Vacuum £239 at Amazon UK Although typically used in smaller spaces, like caravans and motorhomes, these hidden plinth vacuums are becoming a more popular addition to many small kitchens. Not that we're surprised, they're budget-friendly, seamless, and help cut down on tidying-up time - what more could you want? It's a great upgrade for any homes that are short on storage, as the integrated design removes the need to find space for your bulky vacuum. Plus, it comes with an attachable hose that can be extended to an impressive 33 ft, so you'll be able to reach every nook and cranny. And we're not the only ones who think it's genius. As one reviewer says, "I love using this so much that I bought another one to give to a colleague as a housewarming gift, and he loves it too. Simple to install with the template and the length of the power cord. Easy to use and excellent accessories. Length of hose and stretch enable me to use it as a vacuum in our 6m x 7m open plan living, dining, and kitchen. The kick switch is a lifesaver for sucking up sweepings and cleaning the broom, too. I love this and highly recommend it. Every time I use it, I say out loud, "This is so awesome". My husband is starting to get annoyed, but I can't help myself.

It may seem little, but this is one of those upgrades that can make a surprisingly large impact on your everyday life, especially in smaller spaces like galley kitchens, or studio apartments.