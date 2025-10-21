With the ability to cut down on your energy bills and your cooking time, it's no wonder that everyone and their mother is completely obsessed with their air fryer.

However, if you're anything like me, a new kitchen appliance means one thing and one thing only: more kitchen clutter. Sure, they may promise the crispiest potatoes of all time, but if it means another big, bulky machine taking up space on my precious countertops, I'm simply not interested. Until, that is, I came across this genius kitchen storage idea. Introducing: the air fryer garage.

This design offers you the best of both worlds: uncluttered countertops and a hassle-free dinner time when you want to get your appliance out. Plus, while the air fryer is the perfect test subject for this concept, it could easily be applied to any of your unsightly kitchen tools. We just can't believe this isn't already in every luxury kitchen design.

A post shared by No.54 Interiors (@no.54interiors) A photo posted by on

Like all good things, I first found this modern kitchen idea lurking on my Instagram explore page. I was immediately shocked by how seemingly simple this clever feature was, and the comments seem to agree with me.

The video, posted by No. 54 Interiors, shows off a seamless dark wood kitchen, with a discreet pocket door swinging open to reveal an air fryer hiding within. The device is sat on an extendable drawer that can be pulled out for super-easy air fryer access.

Zoe Perks, from No.54 Interiors, tells me, "We designed this space to have great aesthetic flow, which meant hiding away ugly appliances for a clean, minimal look. Air fryers are notoriously cumbersome, so it seemed to us like the perfect solution to keep valuable kitchen worktop space free."

Air fryers, especially dual models like the one featured in this video, while certainly smaller than a standard oven, are still pretty bulky items to bring into your home, especially if you have a small kitchen area. And, undoubtedly, the air fryer won't be the only countertop appliance you'll end up having to house in your kitchen. After bringing in a kettle, toaster, and coffee machine, counter space ends up being a precious commodity, making designs like this all the more necessary.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"As with all our designs, we meticulously plan each aspect the the kitchen in relation to how each individual client uses their space," explains Zoe. While a secondary oven wasn't a priority for this particular family, they found that an air fryer was an extremely useful addition, so the kitchen was designed with this in mind.

Zoe Perks Social Links Navigation Designer Zoe brings a designer’s eye and a passion for space planning to every project. As an Interior Designer, she specialises in bespoke kitchen and cabinetry solutions that balance style, flow, and practicality. Her ability to see how each piece enhances a space ensures every design integrates seamlessly into the room, creating features that are as beautiful as they are unique. Her time in the workshop adds a hands-on perspective to her work, ensuring she knows exactly how things function and come together. This blend of creativity and technical understanding allows her to create designs that work beautifully in both form and function.

"We took an understanding of the specific product to maximize space within the vertical stack of cabinets, but we have ensured the cabinet could be reconfigured to a standard second oven at a later date," she says. Leaving the possibility for later refiguration is an excellent tip for avoiding any possible kitchen renovation mistakes and helps to build a kitchen designed to grow alongside your family.

After establishing her client's needs, as well as the specifications of the product, Zoe went on to the next step in the design process. "We walked through the ergonomics to ensure safety and ease of use, created suitable ventilation, and ensured power was placed appropriately within first fix."

By considering the ergonomics and detailed logistics of the space, Zoe was able to create a design that allowed for the most seamless use possible. For example, she explains, "The lift-up door means the door is out of the way when the product is in use, and the fridge to the right is easily accessible."

This is one of those designs that perfectly marries style and substance, providing a functional and beautiful solution to an everyday kitchen problem.

How to Get The Look At Home

Want to bring this into your home? Here's how! (Image credit: No.54 Interiors)

Now, I'm sure we're all desperately trying to figure out whether this is a design we can implement in our home, so I asked Zoe for her top tips on how to achieve this look.

"We’d always recommend that people really think about and plan for how they use things. Walk through the process of making dinner, for example," she says. "Think of the height, space, and accessibility for each step and let that guide your choices. Choose the products that suit you and the way you live, not just what’s considered the norm or ‘standard’."

This means that your ideal interpretation of this design may not include an air fryer at all; pretty much any countertop appliance would work equally well in this setting. Perhaps you're more of an espresso machine person; this type of cupboard would also work well for storing your coffee accessories collection. Personally, as a lover of baking, I'd love to house my handy stand mixer in this style of cupboard; it would certainly help to tidy up my countertops.

As Zoe explains, "This would work for pretty much any small appliances. The shelf is strong and will take a good weight. The key considerations are height, safety, and ventilation. A Coffee machine, stand mixer, and toaster would all work - but if it produces steam or excess heat, then a pull-out shelf is a must to improve the ventilation. Whatever appliance you choose, just be sure to adjust the height of the cabinet accordingly."

Chic Up Your Kitchen With These Finds

OUR PLACE Wonder 6-In-1 Air Fryer and Toaster Stainless-Steel Oven £195 at Selfridges Finally, an air fryer for those of us who need everything in our kitchen to be equally stylish, cult favorite brand Our Place brings its signature design flair to this handy appliance. Ninja Ninja Crispi 4-In-1 Portable Air Fryer £129.99 at John Lewis The most recent iteration of the iconic Ninja air fryer, the Crispi offers a significant upgrade to the traditional bulky, black design, thanks to its cool glass base. LOEWE TECHNOLOGY Aura.pure Coffee Machine £1,999 at Selfridges Is this the chicest coffee machine... ever? I think it may be. It comes complete with an integrated grinder, as well as a milk frother and an espresso machine, so you can get the full barista experience. Amazon Kitchen Aid Pistachio £398 at Amazon UK You can't go wrong with a KitchenAid; they're a classic for a reason, but this pistachio color-way is a particularly appealing iteration of the product. SWAN Swan Retro 4.5 Litre Air Fryer £59.99 at Swan Products Another great air fryer option for those who value aesthetics, SWAN offers an affordable and attractive design in six different colors, and it's one of the cheapest on the market, too. Ninja Ninja Swirl by Creami 13-In1 Soft Serve & Ice Cream Maker, Silver £299 at John Lewis My dream home would most certainly have a Ninja Creami garage. I'm obsessed with the idea of a nightly sweet treat, and even more obsessed with the idea of having somewhere to hide it away when I'm not using it.

An uncluttered kitchen worktop is, to me, the ultimate luxury, so any new way to organize kitchen appliances is always welcomed with open arms. Though I have to say, this may be one of my favorites.