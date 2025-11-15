3 Simple Ways to Arrange Kitchen Appliances on the Counter Before Guests Arrive — Because No One Wants to See Clutter

With hosting season upon us, it's important to know how to keep your kitchen as clutter-free as possible. After all, no one wants to see the bulky air fryer you cooked up your meal in.

Knowing where to position kitchen appliances is key to a more organized home, and when you're done cooking up your favorite meals, it's always best to hide away unwanted cookware and large appliances — discreetly, of course. But what if you have limited storage space in your kitchen? Is there a way you could arrange kitchen appliances on the countertops before guests arrive?

The answer is yes, and the experts are here to teach you how. Here is everything you need to know about arranging kitchen appliances before your gossip-loving guests arrive.

1. Keep Only Essentials on Display

A kettle or toaster perhaps? The everyday essentials matter most.

The first step to arranging kitchen appliances and, in turn, decluttering your kitchen countertops is by removing any unwanted appliances, and as the experts note, it's best to just stick to the essentials if you're looking to keep a few of your appliances on display.

"When preparing for guests, presentation should feel as effortless as it looks," says Richard Davonport, kitchen expert and managing director at Davonport. Richard says it's key to start by bringing a sense of calm and order to your kitchen worktops, by keeping only the essentials on display and arranging them with intention.

He continues, "A coffee machine or stand mixer can become part of the design when styled alongside tactile elements such as a wooden board or ceramic pot, creating balance and warmth. The goal is for every item to feel deliberate, forming quiet groupings that contribute to the overall aesthetic rather than interrupting it."

Petya Holevich, from Fantastic Services, who also specializes in home organization, says it's best to "Remove non-essential appliances, such as blenders, food processors, or coffee grinders, that aren’t needed for entertaining." But you can leave out appliances that you will actively use, such as a kettle, toaster, or coffee maker. "A clutter-free counter immediately makes the kitchen feel cleaner, more spacious, and more inviting," adds Petya. "Guests will notice the order, and it reduces the visual chaos that makes a kitchen feel untidy."

"Prioritize what you’ll actually use whilst guests are at your home as everyone naturally gravitates towards the kitchen," says professional declutterer Lesley Spellman. It's also important to ask yourself the following questions, according to Lesley: "What’s actually going to be used today? Can anything else be tucked away into a cupboard or a utility room? After removing unused appliances, make sure what’s left feels balanced across the worksurface. Avoid lining everything up against the wall, as it looks too busy. The clearer the work surface, the more spacious and aesthetically pleasing your kitchen is going to feel."

2. Zone Your Kitchen

Having zones will allow your space to feel more organized and in turn, free from clutter. (Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: Kim Kneipp)

Now remember, kitchen zones are a big part of arranging your kitchen appliances on your counter. It's significant to know what works where. For example, placing your kettle next to the cabinet where you keep your coffee or tea essentials, and mugs. Zoning your space is a great way to organize a kitchen and keep things in check in the long run.

“It also helps to think in zones," notes Richard. "Keep frequently used cooking appliances tucked to the back or in a corner, while positioning anything guests may use, such as a kettle or coffee machine, within easy reach."

Hester Van Hien from Tidylicious tells me the best way to do this is by grouping appliances, rather than spreading them out. "Placing items together looks calmer and usually also aesthetically more pleasing. It also means that where there are no appliances, you have that whole piece of kitchen counter to use for other purposes."

When all your appliances are spread out, Hester says, "there’s hardly any kitchen counter that is empty and not in use. You might not only use your kitchen counters for hosting duties, such as preparing meals, plating u,p and pouring drinks, but also to put flowers or bottles of wine that your guests have gifted you."

3. Or Opt for an Appliance Garage Instead of the Counter

Want to remove appliances from your line of sight completely? Why not opt for an easy-to-use appliance garage? (Image credit: Emily Keeney. Design: Office of Ordinary Architecture)

An appliance garage is a great way to store your unsightly items, and the best thing about this feature is that it can easily return to your countertop when you need it to. Appliance garages come in many forms, including shelving and pull-out drawers — so you can easily slide things away once they've been used.

"Longer term, many of our clients choose to incorporate an appliance garage or pantry-style cupboard with built-in plug sockets," Richard tells me.

He says it allows everyday items like toasters, blenders, or coffee machines to be hidden from view yet remain instantly accessible. "This approach helps maintain clear surfaces and reinforces that sense of calm, uninterrupted design that bespoke cabinetry makes possible," Richard adds.

Ready to Host in Your Kitchen? Shop These Chic Finds

FAQs

What Is the Best Layout for Kitchen Appliances?

"Consider ease of use when deciding where to place your kitchen appliances," suggests Hester. "Put your toaster close to where you store your bread, your sandwich toppings, and your fridge. Place your kettle and coffee machine close to your tap and the cupboard where you store teabags, coffee granules, cups, and mugs."

It's also best to consider whether you really need an appliance on your kitchen counters, according to the expert, or whether you can store it in a cupboard and use it when you need. She adds, "I’ve got my toaster, airfryer, and food processor all stored away in cupboards, because my family and I don’t use these appliances on a daily basis."

With kitchen appliance trends on the rise, it's important to invest in what you need, when you need it, and know exactly where to store it — without your fine appliances looking out of place. When planning your kitchen makeover, be sure to keep your appliances in mind and arrange them accordingly before your much-anticipated guests' arrival.