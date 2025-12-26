Good lighting is the bread and butter of a cozy, well-styled interior. It elevates a space from stark to sensual, and good lighting is all in the layers. What would a dining room dinner party or living room siesta be without the soft glow of ambient lighting? A table lamp here, a floor lamp there, and most importantly: well-placed wall scones.

Wall sconces bring that thoughtful finishing touch, merging both form and function when planning your home lighting scheme. However, sconce lighting requires a little more consideration than simply placing it on a side table or shelf — it's typically wired-in, meaning you really need to think about things like height, size, and relative placement to get it right. So, naturally, there are a few places you shouldn't hang a sconce light.

For example, while a wall sconce works well beside a bed, you probably want to avoid one in a crowded stairwell or next to a bright window. Rethinking your plans now? I've asked the design experts where you should never hang a wall sconce, so you can avoid making a costly lighting mistake. Here's where they said to avoid.

1. In High-Traffic Areas

DO INSTEAD: Wall sconces work better when there is a clear purpose, so it doesn't feel random or like clutter. (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya)

First and foremost — and probably most obvious — wall sconces should never be hung in areas where there is a risk of them getting damaged or becoming an inconvenience. While sconce lighting can be a great alternative to overhead lighting in small areas like an entryway or hallway, if the space is too narrow or compact, it can risk becoming more burden than beauty.

"When planning a wall light of any kind, be careful not to position them so they’re clashing with artwork or getting in the way of traffic zones," adds Anna Tatsioni, lead interior designer and architect at Decorilla. These spaces are often visually busy or busy with life, which can mean that wall sconces can end up getting in the way of both design and the flow of traffic.

Instead, choose a space that feels more intentional and has a clear purpose, either visually or practically, like beside your bed.

Anna Tatsioni Social Links Navigation Design Director Anna is a Lead Interior Designer & Architect at Decorilla Online Interior Design, a service that connects customers with vetted professional interior designers who create curated 3D and VR spaces based on customer style preferences and budget. In the span of almost a decade at Decorilla, Anna has helped thousands of clients create custom design solutions for a range of projects, including, but not limited to, retail, commercial, hospitality, industrial, and residential spaces. Her work has impacted and helped Decorilla’s team grow to over 350 interior designers and 300 furniture partners.

2. Too Close to Furniture

DO INSTEAD: When placing a sconce near other furniture, make sure it has its own design moment. (Image credit: Haris Kenjar. Design: Heidi Caillier Design, 1stdibs.co.uk)

The next place to steer away from hanging a wall sconce? Too close to other furniture, art, or lighting. Evelina Juzėnaitė, principal interior designer at Planner 5D, says, "Placing sconces too close to tall furniture such as bookshelves or cabinets causes this type of lighting trend to become visually lost or obstruct the view."

"To really shine, wall sconces need clever placement," she adds. That means not overcrowding a wall or room with too many sconces, hanging them too close to other living room lighting, or placing them too high or too low."

Rather, the best thing to do is to ensure the space where you plan to hang your sconce feels like a natural fit. What is its purpose? Does it provide a pop of color? Is it far enough from the other decor on your bedside table? Considering the elements around the sconce will help it better fit into a bigger design scheme.

Evelina Juzėnaitė Social Links Navigation Principal Interior Designer Evelina assists a wide community of users to learn interior design and home improvement. She curates the Design School and weekly Design Battles. In addition to that, Evelina also works closely with the products and is up to date to fulfill the users’ needs.

3. Anywhere It Will Cause Glare

DO INSTEAD: Before hanging a sconce near a mirror, think about how the piece will light both you and the room to avoid glare. (Image credit: Kristen Francis. Design: Studio Seva)

Framing a bathroom mirror between two sconce lights is a classic bathroom lighting choice — it brings drama, elegance, and function. However, lighting and mirrors can easily make for a bad mix by creating harsh glares.

"Be very careful about placing wall sconces where mirrors are involved," warns Anna. "Mirrors can create awkward glares, so the safest place for a wall sconce in this case is right next to them on the same flat surface," she explains. Meaning that to make a wall sconce next to a mirror work, you need to hang it at eye level and flat in line with the mirror on the wall.

Alina Enache, co-founder of UK-based lighting company, Lamp Genius, also warns that this can happen in other places throughout the home, such as beside wall-mounted TVs. "The glare from the sconce reflects on the screen and makes watching anything annoying. If I were you, I'd skip the wall sconce next to a TV altogether," says Alina.

FAQs

Where Should You Put Wall Sconces?

Think about how your space interacts with the light and the surrounding design. (Image credit: Marc Mauldin. Design: Silo Studio Design)

Wall lights may seem small, but they can have a huge impact. "Incorrectly positioned lighting can disrupt the balance of the entire room," says Evalina. "It can disrupt symmetry, create strange shadows, or even visually reduce the space."

So, now that we've covered all the places to never hang a wall sconce, what are a few tips for getting the height, style, and position of a wall light right?

"Correct placement improves functionality and promotes visual harmony," adds Evalina. It's best to plan to put wall sconces somewhere that caters to maximum form and function.

"I like to use them next to beds (instead of table lamps), on either side of mirrors in the bathroom, along long corridors, or near reading chairs," says Evalina. "Or, they can also be used in kitchens where there are no overhead lights."

I get it, the big light is never the move. But ambient lighting takes a little more thought than you might realize to get it glowing gorgeously. And sconce lighting is only the beginning; there are plenty of ways to light a living room (or any room) without a ceiling light.